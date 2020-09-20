Following a Week 1 that went off without a hitch, the NFL heads into its second full Sunday of action with a significant number of star receivers already among the walking wounded. There's also a pair of big-name running backs already confirmed to be out of action, as well as one very prominent absence at tight end. The week consequently shapes up as one where Fantasy managers will be forced to do a fair amount of pivoting in their lineups, so without further ado, let's dive into the latest news on the health front as of early Sunday morning:
Week 2 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Joe Flacco QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Jets' Joe Flacco will remain out as expected for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the 49ers, as he continues the latter stages of his recovery from offseason neck surgery. Fourth-round rookie James Morgan will serve as Sam Darnold's primary backup for the second straight week.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
After missing Week 1 against Washington, Sanders is set to make his return for Week 2 against the Rams. Boston Scott will return to his backup role after one disappointing week as a starter.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos' Phillip Lindsay has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. His absence will thrust Melvin Gordon into a lead-back role in just his second game with Denver, although Royce Freeman, who's seen plenty of work across his first 30 NFL games the last two seasons alongside Lindsay, will be around to share the load, including possibly any goal-line work. The matchup is virtually prohibitive for both Gordon and Freeman, however, considering Pittsburgh rendered the Giants' Saquon Barkley only the sixth back since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to gain 10 yards or fewer with at least 15 carries back in Week 1.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Jets placed Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for at least the next three weeks. New York's backfield is down to 37-year-old Frank Gore, practice squad call-up Josh Adams, and potentially the debuting La'Michael Perine (ankle), who's questionable to suit up for his NFL debut Sunday against the 49ers.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texans' Duke Johnson s questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's unlikely to play. That notion is supported by Houston's decision to promote C.J. Prosise from its practice squad Saturday. Johnson's projected absence could lead to a boost in overall workload for David Johnson, who was effective in his Texans debut against the Chiefs with 109 total yards on 14 touches. Johnson certainly has the receiving ability to help fill Duke Johnson's usual pass-catching role, although Prosise is also considered an above-average receiver out of the backfield.
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Titans' Darrynton Evans will not make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Jaguars after downgrading from a full practice Wednesday all the way to an absence on Friday. Derrick Henry will naturally continue to handle the bulk of the rushing workload for Tennessee, with Senorise Perry and Jeremy McNichols serving as his backups.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Justice Hill is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he did manage to finish the week with a full practice. Hill is likely to be considered the fourth running back if he is in uniform, as Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are set to man the top three spots when healthy.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers' Justin Jackson is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Austin Ekeler, 2020 fourth-round pick Joshua Kelly, who rushed 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Bengals, and practice-squad callup Darius Bradwell are set to handle running back touches for Los Angeles against Kansas City.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Saints' Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Raiders, with the announcement essentially a formality after the star receiver's injury, suffered in the Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, was originally deemed to be a multi-week issue. Emmanuel Sanders, who was signed this offseason to upgrade a No. 2 receiver position that had been lacking consistency in New Orleans for some time, will be tasked with top wideout duties, while the likes of Tre'Quan Smith, pass-catching back extraordinaire Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, and potentially even highly versatile Taysom Hill will help fill the expansive vacuum created by Thomas' absence.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers after entering Saturday with a doubtful designation. Godwin's injury will have Mike Evans in an undisputed top wideout role he's well familiar with, and it should also bring the top tight-end duo of Rob Gronkowski, who saw just three targets over 54 snaps in his Bucs debut against the Saints, and O.J. Howard further into the spotlight. Additionally, a combination of the speedy Scotty Miller and third-year pro Justin Watson is expected to handle Godwin's usual reps at wideout.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Titans' A.J. Brown is out for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Jaguars. Brown's absence will thrust Corey Davis into the No. 1 receiver role while affording Adam Humphries and the speedy Kalif Raymond increased opportunities in through the air as well. Tight end Jonnu Smith may also see some extra targets, and coach Mike Vrabel could opt to lean even a bit heavier on workhorse back Derrick Henry in the ground attack.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Texans' Brandin Cooks is questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Ravens after three limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran is expected to play versus Baltimore. Cooks recorded two receptions in his team debut against the Chiefs in Week 1 after limited practice time with quarterback Deshaun Watson this summer.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay is out for Sunday's game against the Packers. In Golladay's absence Week 1 versus the Bears, the trio of Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and rookie Quintez Cephus combined for half of Matthew Stafford's 24 completions on 25 of his 42 attempts. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught all five of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Chicago, should also continue to benefit from his teammate's absence.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos' Courtland Sutton is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Sutton is expected to have a good chance to play, although how he looks in pregame warmups will determine his status. Rookie Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton, along with the debuting KJ Hamler, would all have opportunities for extra targets were Sutton to be ruled out.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jets' Jamison Crowder is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers. A depleted New York offense that will also be missing RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) will be down to Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as its top three wideouts versus San Francisco.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Patriots' Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran, who's known to constantly play through injury designations, is expected to suit up.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' DeVante Parker is questionable for Sunday's AFC East battle against the Bills after three limited practices this week. If he's unable to suit up, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant would be in line to serve as Miami's top three wideouts versus Buffalo, while tight end Mike Gesicki would also line up for potential extra targets.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts' Zach Pascal is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after upgrading from a Wednesday absence to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Pascal is expected to play and line up behind starters T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell as the third receiver in the likely absence of rookie Michael Pittman (toe).
LV Las Vegas • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Raiders' Henry Ruggs is questionable for Monday night's Allegiant Stadium ribbon-cutting inter-conference battle versus the Saints. The rookie speedster was able to work back to a limited practice Saturday after missing the first two sessions of the week with the injury, which he incurred in Week 1 against the Panthers.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday night's clash against the Seahawks after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the 2019 first-round pick, who logged 51 snaps while playing through the same designation in Week 1, is expected to suit up.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
The Giants' Golden Tate is questionable to make his 2020 debut against the Bears on Sunday, but as per early Sunday morning reports, Tate is expected to play and be at full strength alongside the top receiving duo of Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery remains out for Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Rams after missing another week of practice. All of fellow wideouts DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward, along with tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, could benefit to some degree from Jeffery's continued absence.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett¸ is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Patriots after going from limited participation in the first two sessions of the week to a full absence Friday. As was the case in Week 1 against the Falcons, David Moore is expected to serve as the No. 3 receiver behind the top duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf if Dorsett can't go.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The 49ers' George Kittle has been declared out for Sunday's game versus the Jets after missing practice all week. While a Kittle absence looms big in any week from San Francisco's perspective, the matchup against a very limited New York team is one they're likely well-positioned to get through without him. Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley — the latter of whom had his moments last season when filling in for Kittle in two games — are set to man the tight end spot for the Niners on Sunday, and debuting rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk could also be a beneficiary of Kittle's absence in the form of more targets than he would have otherwise seen in his first NFL game.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Colts' Jack Doyle is out for Sunday's inter-conference battle against the Vikings. The veteran saw just four targets in Week 1 from new quarterback Philip Rivers but averaged a robust 12.3 yards on those looks, so there could be more downfield work for either primary replacement Mo-Alie Cox or undrafted Oregon State rookie Noah Togiai, who flashed some pass-catching chops during his college days.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Rams' Gerald Everett is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, but after progressing from a missed session Wednesday to a full practice Friday, the fourth-year tight end is expected to play as per coach Sean McVay.
Dalton Keene TE
NE New England
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Patriots' Dalton Keene is questionable for a Sunday night inter-conference clash against the Seahawks. Keene, a rookie third-round pick, turned in a limited session Friday after starting the week with a pair of full practices. Although Keene sits behind Ryan Izzo and fellow first-year third-round position mate Devin Asiasi, it's possible any of the three players rises to the top of the position from a fantasy perspective in any given week.
ARI Arizona • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Cardinals' Maxx Williams is out for Sunday's NFC matchup against the Washington Football Team after missing practice all week, leaving Dan Arnold, who produced a 2-21 line on 45 snaps in Week 1 versus the 49ers, for a boost in workload as the primary tight end.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos placed A.J. Bouye (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is out once again for Sunday's Week 2 battle against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (hip) is questionable Sunday's game against the Texans but finished the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Falcons' Kendall Sheffield (foot) is out for Sunday's clash versus the Cowboys after missing practice all week.
- The Titans' Malcolm Butler (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Jaguars after downgrading from a limited Thursday practice to a full absence Friday.
- Washington Football Team's Kendall Fuller (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a limited practice following two full sessions Wednesday and Thursday.
- The Lions' Darryl Roberts (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Chiefs' Charvarius Ward (hand) is out for Sunday's AFC West showdown versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Giants' Adrian Colbert (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams despite practicing in full all week.
- The Eagles' Brandon Graham (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but was able to progress from non-participation Wednesday to full practice participation by Friday.
- The Colts' Justin Houston (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's inter-conference game versus the Jets.
- The Titans' Vic Beasley (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Tarell Basham (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Seahawks' Rasheem Green (neck) is doubtful for Sunday night's battle against the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) is out for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Chiefs' Alex Okafor (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's inter-conference battle versus the Seahawks after putting in a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (groin) is out for Sunday's NFC North tilt against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (foot) is out for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited session Thursday.
- The Lions' Nick Williams (shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Packers despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Mack notably carried the same designation into the Week 1 contest against the Lions and ended up logging 67 snaps.
- The Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is doubtful to play Monday night against the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after managing just a limited Thursday practice this week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Dolphins.
- The Bears' Robert Quinn (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's conference clash against the Giants after a trio of limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Broncos' Mark Barron (hamstring) will not play against the Steelers after missing practice all week for the second straight week.
- Washington Football Team's Thomas Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals despite practicing in full all week.
- Washington Football Team's Cole Holcomb (knee) is out for Sunday's conference battle against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Jets' Avery Williamson (hamstring) is questionable to face the 49ers in Week 2 after practicing in limited fashion all week.