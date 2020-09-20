Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle The Saints' Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Raiders, with the announcement essentially a formality after the star receiver's injury, suffered in the Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, was originally deemed to be a multi-week issue. Emmanuel Sanders, who was signed this offseason to upgrade a No. 2 receiver position that had been lacking consistency in New Orleans for some time, will be tasked with top wideout duties, while the likes of Tre'Quan Smith, pass-catching back extraordinaire Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, and potentially even highly versatile Taysom Hill will help fill the expansive vacuum created by Thomas' absence.

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers after entering Saturday with a doubtful designation. Godwin's injury will have Mike Evans in an undisputed top wideout role he's well familiar with, and it should also bring the top tight-end duo of Rob Gronkowski, who saw just three targets over 54 snaps in his Bucs debut against the Saints, and O.J. Howard further into the spotlight. Additionally, a combination of the speedy Scotty Miller and third-year pro Justin Watson is expected to handle Godwin's usual reps at wideout.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Titans' A.J. Brown is out for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Jaguars. Brown's absence will thrust Corey Davis into the No. 1 receiver role while affording Adam Humphries and the speedy Kalif Raymond increased opportunities in through the air as well. Tight end Jonnu Smith may also see some extra targets, and coach Mike Vrabel could opt to lean even a bit heavier on workhorse back Derrick Henry in the ground attack.

Age: 26 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Quadriceps The Texans' Brandin Cooks is questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Ravens after three limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran is expected to play versus Baltimore. Cooks recorded two receptions in his team debut against the Chiefs in Week 1 after limited practice time with quarterback Deshaun Watson this summer.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Lions' Kenny Golladay is out for Sunday's game against the Packers. In Golladay's absence Week 1 versus the Bears, the trio of Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and rookie Quintez Cephus combined for half of Matthew Stafford's 24 completions on 25 of his 42 attempts. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught all five of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Chicago, should also continue to benefit from his teammate's absence.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Broncos' Courtland Sutton is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Sutton is expected to have a good chance to play, although how he looks in pregame warmups will determine his status. Rookie Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton, along with the debuting KJ Hamler, would all have opportunities for extra targets were Sutton to be ruled out.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Jets' Jamison Crowder is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers. A depleted New York offense that will also be missing RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) will be down to Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as its top three wideouts versus San Francisco.

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Knee The Patriots' Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran, who's known to constantly play through injury designations, is expected to suit up.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Dolphins' DeVante Parker is questionable for Sunday's AFC East battle against the Bills after three limited practices this week. If he's unable to suit up, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant would be in line to serve as Miami's top three wideouts versus Buffalo, while tight end Mike Gesicki would also line up for potential extra targets.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle The Colts' Zach Pascal is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after upgrading from a Wednesday absence to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Pascal is expected to play and line up behind starters T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell as the third receiver in the likely absence of rookie Michael Pittman (toe).

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Knee The Raiders' Henry Ruggs is questionable for Monday night's Allegiant Stadium ribbon-cutting inter-conference battle versus the Saints. The rookie speedster was able to work back to a limited practice Saturday after missing the first two sessions of the week with the injury, which he incurred in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Patriots' N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday night's clash against the Seahawks after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the 2019 first-round pick, who logged 51 snaps while playing through the same designation in Week 1, is expected to suit up.

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Injury Hamstring The Giants' Golden Tate is questionable to make his 2020 debut against the Bears on Sunday, but as per early Sunday morning reports, Tate is expected to play and be at full strength alongside the top receiving duo of Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Foot The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery remains out for Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Rams after missing another week of practice. All of fellow wideouts DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward, along with tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, could benefit to some degree from Jeffery's continued absence.