Byes subtract many of the position's superstars from our Week 7 lineups, including Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis among others. Add in injuries to Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen Chris Olave, Rashod Bateman and many more and you have many Fantasy managers in scramble mode.
It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Wide Receivers
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Hopkins' return from his six-game suspension comes at the right time for the Cardinals and Fantasy managers with Marquise Brown (foot) getting hurt. Hopkins should step in as the target leader for Kyler Murray, and hopefully he can pick up where these two left off before Hopkins was injured last season. In 26 games with the Cardinals, Hopkins has topped 15 PPR points 14 times. The Saints are without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) this week, and nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year, including six in the past three games. Rondale Moore is also a great flex play in PPR this week.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Higgins played in Week 6 at the Saints through the ankle injury that limited him in Week 5 at Baltimore and only had six catches for 47 yards, but Joe Burrow still targeted him 10 times. That's the first time this season where Higgins had at least seven targets and failed to score at least 14 PPR points. Burrow will likely keep going to Higgins this week again, and he should post a much better stat line against the Falcons. Eight receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Falcons this year, so Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd should all have the chance to do well this week. For Boyd, consider him a sleeper No. 3 receiver after he had six catches for 66 yards on six targets last week at New Orleans.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Lazard has been the one constant in this offense this season, and Fantasy managers have enjoyed his production. It should continue this week against the Commanders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Lazard has at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in each game over that span. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all four of those games as well. Romeo Doubs is also worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week, and Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Look at what happened in Week 6 at Atlanta. The 49ers were chasing points, Jimmy Garoppolo attempted a season-high 41 pass attempts and Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all had big games. Aiyuk was the star with eight catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and that was his third game this year with at least eight targets. He scored at least 11 PPR points in the other three outings, and he could have another big game this week against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Kansas City this year.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We pointed out last week with Adam Thielen that all it takes is seven targets from a receiver against the Dolphins to be successful, and that continued against Minnesota. Justin Jefferson and Thielen both had eight targets at Miami in Week 6, and both scored at least 13 PPR points. That's now six receivers on the season with at least seven targets against the Dolphins, and all six have scored at least 13 PPR points. Johnson has at least seven targets in five of six games. He's due for his first touchdown this season, and it will come this week. Miami has allowed six total touchdowns to receivers on the year.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We had Pierce as a start receiver last week against Jacksonville, and he delivered with 13 PPR points on three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. But it was close to being a disaster since he needed a 32-yard touchdown with 17-seconds left to save his production. Still, this is now three games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including Week 4 against Tennessee when he had four catches for 80 yards on six targets. Pierce could replicate that performance this week since the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense in 2022.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Prior to his bye in Week 6, Reynolds was rolling for the Lions and Fantasy managers. In his past four games, he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he had at least eight targets in his past three games. Part of that stretch came with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark dealing with injuries, so keep that in mind, and Chark (ankle) could be out again this week. Jared Goff and the Lions coaches trust Reynolds, and Goff and Reynolds were also teammates with the Rams. The Cowboys have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past two games against the Rams and Eagles, and Reynolds is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gallup hasn't played with Dak Prescott yet since Prescott was hurt in Week 1, while Gallup was still coming back from last year's knee injury. It will be fun to see these two reunited, and hopefully this is the beginning of a breakout stretch for Gallup. While CeeDee Lamb is locked into the No. 1 role for Dallas and should have a big game against the Lions in Week 7, don't be surprised if Gallup has a quality outing as well. Detroit has allowed eight receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in the first five games of the season, and Gallup should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It's risky to trust Robinson as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but he could reward you this week if he gets more chances from Daniel Jones. Robinson finally played in Week 6 against Baltimore after being out since Week 1 with a knee injury, and he had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He only had four targets, but there should be more production coming for Robinson given how bad the Giants receiving corps has been this season. The Jaguars have already allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, including three last week for the Colts with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Renfrow has been relatively mediocre so far as a Fantasy option, with 10 PPR points his best showing in Week 2 against Arizona. Granted, he missed two games with a concussion, but hopefully he'll start to produce like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for the rest of the year. He could have the chance for increased targets in Week 7 against the Texans if Darren Waller (hamstring) is out, and he missed practice Wednesday. Derek Carr should look for Renfrow as a safe target, and this should be his best game of the season against the Texans at home.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if the Falcons are forced to throw the ball more in Week 7 at Cincinnati, but that hasn't been their formula for success of late. Marcus Mariota attempted just 14 passes in Week 6 against San Francisco, and London just isn't getting enough opportunities to produce. He has a combined 18 targets in his past three games, and he combined for just 17 PPR points over that span. It's also a tough matchup this week against the Bengals, who have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all year.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's tough to trust the entire Broncos offense right now heading into Week 7 against the Jets, and Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury. The only Denver player I would consider starting is Courtland Sutton as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Jeudy is barely a No. 4 receiver this week. He has two touchdowns on the season, but those are the only two games where he has more than eight PPR points. He hasn't topped 54 receiving yards since Week 1, and he has four catches or less in every game this year. The Jets also have allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown since Week 3.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel gets a new quarterback this week with Taylor Heinicke replacing the injured Carson Wentz (finger), and we'll see how Samuel does with Heinicke under center. Samuel had a rough game in Week 6 at Chicago with two catches for 6 yards on five targets, including what should have been a 40-yard touchdown. He has now scored seven PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and we'll see if he can improve with Heinicke. The Commanders could be getting healthy with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (calf) returning to practice Wednesday, but this is a tough matchup against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 3, and I would only use Samuel as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. Terry McLaurin is a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, and keep Dotson and Thomas reserved in all formats.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets have won three games in a row heading into Week 7 at Denver and are playing great, but it's Breece Hall leading the way, not the passing attack. The combination of Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore have combined for 21 targets in the past two games against the Dolphins and Packers for nine catches, 136 yards and no touchdowns. I'm not sure why the Jets would change their approach this week against the Broncos, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed. Until we see more volume from Zach Wilson, all the Jets receivers should be benched in most Fantasy leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kirk is in a slump right now heading into Week 7 against the Giants, and I'm not sure he can break out of it given the matchup. The Giants are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Kirk could have another down game. He combined for just 20 PPR points the past three games against the Eagles, Texans and Colts, and he has seven catches for 95 yards and one touchdown over that span. It's hard to bench Kirk in the majority of leagues, but I would only consider him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7 given his recent level of production and the matchup.