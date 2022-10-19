DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 17.3 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hopkins' return from his six-game suspension comes at the right time for the Cardinals and Fantasy managers with Marquise Brown (foot) getting hurt. Hopkins should step in as the target leader for Kyler Murray, and hopefully he can pick up where these two left off before Hopkins was injured last season. In 26 games with the Cardinals, Hopkins has topped 15 PPR points 14 times. The Saints are without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) this week, and nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year, including six in the past three games. Rondale Moore is also a great flex play in PPR this week.

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 38 REYDS 362 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Higgins played in Week 6 at the Saints through the ankle injury that limited him in Week 5 at Baltimore and only had six catches for 47 yards, but Joe Burrow still targeted him 10 times. That's the first time this season where Higgins had at least seven targets and failed to score at least 14 PPR points. Burrow will likely keep going to Higgins this week again, and he should post a much better stat line against the Falcons. Eight receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Falcons this year, so Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd should all have the chance to do well this week. For Boyd, consider him a sleeper No. 3 receiver after he had six catches for 66 yards on six targets last week at New Orleans.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 34 REYDS 285 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Lazard has been the one constant in this offense this season, and Fantasy managers have enjoyed his production. It should continue this week against the Commanders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Lazard has at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in each game over that span. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all four of those games as well. Romeo Doubs is also worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week, and Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 320 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Look at what happened in Week 6 at Atlanta. The 49ers were chasing points, Jimmy Garoppolo attempted a season-high 41 pass attempts and Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all had big games. Aiyuk was the star with eight catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and that was his third game this year with at least eight targets. He scored at least 11 PPR points in the other three outings, and he could have another big game this week against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Kansas City this year.