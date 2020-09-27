Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Packers, his second consecutive absence. Emmanuel Sanders, signed this offseason to serve as a reliable No. 2 option, surprisingly finished with just one reception on three targets in Monday night's loss to the Raiders with Thomas inactive, although head coach Sean Payton did commit to upping the veteran's involvement in coming games. Tre'Quan Smith, running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook, who combined for 16 catches against Las Vegas, should also be heavily involved again with Thomas out.

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Davante Adams is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Saints, making it conceivable both teams are without their star wideouts for the game. Adams was termed "probably doubtful" by head coach Matt LaFleur late in the week, but early Sunday morning reports confirm the receiver is pushing to play and will be given until pregame warmups to continue testing his leg and potentially prove he's able to give it a go. However, if Adams does sit out, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will bump up to the top two receiver spots for Green Bay, while running backs Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams could also see extra targets out of the backfield. With Adams playing in the penultimate game of the slate and possibly looking more likely to sit than start, Fantasy managers with him on their rosters may want to consider other alternatives.

Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Julio Jones is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his status won't be decided until pregame warmups. The star receiver missed practice throughout the week, although he's naturally the caliber of player who could take the field Sunday under those circumstances if sufficiently healthy. If Jones does sit out, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will each bump up a spot on the depth chart, with second-year receiver Christian Blake likely serving in Gage's usual No. 3 role. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who's seen 13 targets through two weeks with Jones available, would also be set for a boost in opportunity, although the matchup against the Bears isn't particularly favorable.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Toe Sterling Shepard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, which will keep him out for at least the next three games. The likes of Shepard's fellow wideouts Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, as well as tight end Evan Engram, should benefit from his absence in the form of a few extra targets per game.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion Chris Godwin cleared concussion protocol Monday after missing the Week 2 in over the Panthers and will start without restrictions against the Broncos in Week 3.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Concussion Sammy Watkins (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens, but after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice and a full Saturday session, he's trending in the right direction. Early Sunday morning reports note that coach Andy Reid is sounding an optimistic tone about Watkins' availability, although he'll naturally have to clear the NFL's official protocol for head injuries before being allowed to suit up.

A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee A.J. Brown will remain out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Brown's absence will once again funnel more work toward receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, as well as tight end Jonnu Smith, against a Minnesota defense that's allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (283.5) through the first two contests.

Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is questionable to make his 2020 debut against the Cardinals in Sunday's Week 3 conference clash, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and rookie Quintez Cephus would once again serve as quarterback Matthew Stafford's top three wideout targets if Golladay were to backtrack and sit out, while Marvin Hall would also be in the mix for downfield looks. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who's caught all nine targets thrown his way for 118 yards and a touchdown through two games, would also presumably continues to see a solid workload.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Courtland Sutton is on IR after he suffered both PCL and MCL tears in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Jerry Jeudy (ribs), Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler all figure to benefit to varying degree from Sutton's absence the rest of the 2020 season, as will athletic tight end Noah Fant, who brings an impressive downfield dimension to the offense as well.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Knee Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after putting in three limited practices this week. Edelman came into a Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks last Sunday night carrying the same designation and brought in eight of 11 targets for 179 yards while logging a robust 52 snaps from scrimmage.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Raiders after putting in three limited practices this week. Harry went into the Week 2 Sunday night matchup against Seahawks with a questionable tag due to a shoulder issue and brought in eight of 12 targets for 72 yards while playing on 61 snaps from scrimmage.

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ribs Jerry Jeudy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but he managed to get to a full practice by Friday. Jeudy appears to be trending in the right direction as a result, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. If he were to unexpectedly sit, the Broncos would be down to Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and rookie KJ Hamler as their top three wideouts with Courtland Sutton (knee) now on injured reserve.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Groin Christian Kirk is out for Sunday's game versus the Lions after missing practice all week. Kirk's absence will bump the ageless Larry Fitzgerald to the No. 2 receiver role alongside top target DeAndre Hopkins, while speedster Andy Isabella is the likeliest to take on both the No. 3 receiver role and many of the downfield routes that Kirk would normally run.

Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Illness Kenny Stills (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers after finishing the week with a limited practice. Houston beat writer reports confirm Stills' ailment is non-COVID-related, and as per an early Sunday morning report, the veteran speedster is expected to play. However, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb still project as the top three targets at wideout even if Stills is healthy.

Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jamison Crowder will miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Colts. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) out and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) questionable for the contest, the Jets will be down to Chris Hogan as the No. 1 wideout and Josh Malone as the potential No. 2 if Berrios sits out.

Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Thumb Jalen Reagor will not play against the Bengals in Week 3 after missing practice all week. DeSean Jackson will continue to serve as the Eagles' top wideout with Alshon Jeffery (foot) still out, while Greg Ward, who performed well in the latter half of last season with Jeffery and Jackson sidelined, second-year pro J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and rookie John Hightower should serve as complementary options. However, talented tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz should see extra targets come their way as well against a vulnerable Bengals defense.

Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Knee/hamstring Henry Ruggs is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after going from a full practice Wednesday to a missed session by Friday. The speedy rookie's absence leaves 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow as the top two receivers for Las Vegas on paper, but veteran Nelson Agholor, who notched a touchdown grab in Week 1, should also have a chance to be involved. Additionally, tight Darren Waller (knee), who's listed as questionable but is expected to play, could also see an extra target or two in Ruggs' absence, although he's already a high-usage option.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Parris Campbell on injured reserve Tuesday, which will keep him out the next three games at minimum. In his absence, rookie Michael Pittman and young veteran Zach Pascal should see some extra targets working behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.

Phillip Dorsett WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Foot Phillip Dorsett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, knocking out the offseason acquisition for at least the next three games. However, with Dorsett not having yet suited up for Seattle this season, David Moore and Freddie Swain will continue in their roles as the backups to starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Braxton Berrios WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hamstring Braxton Berrios is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after suffering his injury in Friday's practice. If Berrios is able to suit up, he's set to serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Hogan with both Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) already ruled out.