We head into a Week 3 that features what might be the mother of all injury reports after last week's on-field carnage, which saw several key Fantasy pieces go down for varying lengths of time. Given the high profile many of these players had in their respective offenses, the Fantasy ramifications of their absences are extensive, although they also create opportunities for many of their teammates. Although much of the dust settled on those longer-term issues during the week, we also have some key pieces shaping up as potential game-time decisions Sunday, giving us plenty catch up on. Without further ado, here's the latest as of early Sunday morning:
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jimmy Garoppolo will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Third-year pro Nick Mullens, who took over for Garoppolo in the Week 2 win over the Jets and completed eight of 11 passes for 71 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, will operate as the starting quarterback for San Francisco in Week 3, with C.J. Beathard serving as his backup. Mullens was relatively effective after being thrown into the fire in his rookie 2018 campaign after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury and Beathard was benched, throwing for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He'll operate with much less than a full arsenal of offensive weapons versus the G-Men, however, as Deebo Samuel (foot-IR), Raheem Mostert (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee-IR) and George Kittle (knee) will all miss the contest.
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tyrod Taylor will not play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers after last week's medical mishap that led to the veteran quarterback suffering a punctured lung during an attempted injection of pain medication. Taylor doesn't yet have a firm timetable for return to the field, and rookie Justin Herbert, who threw for 311 yards and a touchdown while nearly leading an upset of the defending-champion Chiefs in his emergency Week 2 start, will be under center once again Sunday.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Drew Lock is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and the second-year quarterback is expected to miss several more games with the AC joint injury he suffered versus the Steelers in Week 2. Jeff Driskel, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Pittsburgh in relief of Lock, will face a second consecutive highly aggressive defense in that of Tampa Bay's and will be operating without top receiver Courtland Sutton (IR-knee).
Joe Flacco QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Joe Flacco will remain out in Week 3 against the Colts. Fourth-round rookie James Morgan will continue to serve as Sam Darnold's primary backup versus Indianapolis.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, knocking him out for the next three games at minimum. Needless to say, his absence creates an incalculable void in the Panthers offense in all facets, although veteran journeyman Mike Davis put on a reasonable CMC impression in relief in Week 2 with eight catches for 74 yards. Naturally, no one player will make up for McCaffrey's production, but Carolina will see what the committee of Davis, former Jets draft pick Trenton Cannon and practice-squad call up Reggie Bonnafon can do against the Chargers in Sunday's Week 3 matchup. Additionally, receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel may also help fill the void, as Moore is adept at operating in the short passing window McCaffrey usually does damage in, while Samuel is a former part-time Ohio State running back that also took four carries last week against Tampa Bay.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the 2018 second overall pick tore his ACL in a Week 2 loss to the Bears. New York subsequently signed veteran Devonta Freeman on Tuesday, but with only three practice sessions under his belt in the team's offensive scheme, it could be Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman leading the ground attack for the G-Men against a depleted 49ers front seven. Meanwhile, Barkley's absence could also have a residual effect on the Fantasy fortunes of other explosive members of the offense such as wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram, with the versatile running back no longer around to serve as a big-play threat.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Phillip Lindsay is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, although he did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday. Nevertheless, it appears likely Lindsay will be out until Week 4 at minimum, which would leave Melvin Gordon with another week to serve as the clear-cut lead back. The veteran was able to tough out 70 yards on 19 carries against a stingy Steelers defense in Week 2; he'll face a similarly difficult challenge versus a Buccaneers front seven that's yielded a microscopic 2.7 yards per rush to running backs over the first two weeks, but that has also surrendered the third-most receptions (18) to the position over that span.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Raheem Mostert is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 2 win over the Jets. With backfield mate Tevin Coleman (knee) also going on injured reserve this week, the 49ers project to deploy a backfield featuring Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as its primary options versus New York on Sunday, with McKinnon reportedly not on any specific snap count in what projects to be his heaviest workload since the 2017 season in Minnesota.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Zack Moss is out for Sunday's game versus the Rams after missing practice all week. His absence leaves impressive second-year pro Devin Singletary in a likely workhorse role against the Rams, with capable veteran T.J. Yeldon around to likely serve in a change-of-pace/third-down role.
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after managing to work back to a limited practice Friday, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. The second-year back has amassed 244 total yards and three rushing touchdowns through two games, so any setback that would lead to an absence would naturally have significant impact on both Las Vegas' offense and Fantasy managers. Jalen Richard and journeyman Devonte Booker would be charged with helming the ground attack if Jacobs were to sit.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Cam Akers is out for Sunday's game versus the Bills after missing practice all week. Darrell Henderson, who broke out for 121 total yards and a rushing TD against the Eagles in Week 2, and Malcolm Brown, who was the standout in the opener versus Dallas with an 18-79-2 line on the ground, figure to work in a timeshare against Buffalo's typically stingy defensive front with Brown expected to play through his hand injury.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Duke Johnson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after putting in limited practices all week. As per team beat writer reports, the coaching staff will make a decision on the veteran running back's availability during pregame warmups. If Johnson sits out for the second straight game, third-year back Buddy Phillips could be in line to serve as David Johnson's primary backup.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Justin Jackson is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Austin Ekeler and rookie Joshua Kelly, who combined for 157 rushing yards in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Chiefs, project to once again helm the backfield, this time against a Carolina defense that's allowed an NFL-high six rushing touchdowns to running backs through the first two weeks.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
James White will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders. Rex Burkhead, who hauled in four of six targets for 47 yards while helping fill White's pass-catching role against Seattle In Week 2, is likely to serve in a similar capacity against a Las Vegas defense that's allowed the fifth-most receptions (16) to running backs through the first two games.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Packers, his second consecutive absence. Emmanuel Sanders, signed this offseason to serve as a reliable No. 2 option, surprisingly finished with just one reception on three targets in Monday night's loss to the Raiders with Thomas inactive, although head coach Sean Payton did commit to upping the veteran's involvement in coming games. Tre'Quan Smith, running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook, who combined for 16 catches against Las Vegas, should also be heavily involved again with Thomas out.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Davante Adams is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Saints, making it conceivable both teams are without their star wideouts for the game. Adams was termed "probably doubtful" by head coach Matt LaFleur late in the week, but early Sunday morning reports confirm the receiver is pushing to play and will be given until pregame warmups to continue testing his leg and potentially prove he's able to give it a go. However, if Adams does sit out, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will bump up to the top two receiver spots for Green Bay, while running backs Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams could also see extra targets out of the backfield. With Adams playing in the penultimate game of the slate and possibly looking more likely to sit than start, Fantasy managers with him on their rosters may want to consider other alternatives.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Julio Jones is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his status won't be decided until pregame warmups. The star receiver missed practice throughout the week, although he's naturally the caliber of player who could take the field Sunday under those circumstances if sufficiently healthy. If Jones does sit out, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will each bump up a spot on the depth chart, with second-year receiver Christian Blake likely serving in Gage's usual No. 3 role. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who's seen 13 targets through two weeks with Jones available, would also be set for a boost in opportunity, although the matchup against the Bears isn't particularly favorable.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Sterling Shepard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, which will keep him out for at least the next three games. The likes of Shepard's fellow wideouts Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, as well as tight end Evan Engram, should benefit from his absence in the form of a few extra targets per game.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Chris Godwin cleared concussion protocol Monday after missing the Week 2 in over the Panthers and will start without restrictions against the Broncos in Week 3.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Sammy Watkins (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens, but after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice and a full Saturday session, he's trending in the right direction. Early Sunday morning reports note that coach Andy Reid is sounding an optimistic tone about Watkins' availability, although he'll naturally have to clear the NFL's official protocol for head injuries before being allowed to suit up.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
A.J. Brown will remain out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Brown's absence will once again funnel more work toward receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, as well as tight end Jonnu Smith, against a Minnesota defense that's allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (283.5) through the first two contests.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is questionable to make his 2020 debut against the Cardinals in Sunday's Week 3 conference clash, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and rookie Quintez Cephus would once again serve as quarterback Matthew Stafford's top three wideout targets if Golladay were to backtrack and sit out, while Marvin Hall would also be in the mix for downfield looks. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who's caught all nine targets thrown his way for 118 yards and a touchdown through two games, would also presumably continues to see a solid workload.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is on IR after he suffered both PCL and MCL tears in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Jerry Jeudy (ribs), Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler all figure to benefit to varying degree from Sutton's absence the rest of the 2020 season, as will athletic tight end Noah Fant, who brings an impressive downfield dimension to the offense as well.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after putting in three limited practices this week. Edelman came into a Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks last Sunday night carrying the same designation and brought in eight of 11 targets for 179 yards while logging a robust 52 snaps from scrimmage.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Raiders after putting in three limited practices this week. Harry went into the Week 2 Sunday night matchup against Seahawks with a questionable tag due to a shoulder issue and brought in eight of 12 targets for 72 yards while playing on 61 snaps from scrimmage.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jerry Jeudy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but he managed to get to a full practice by Friday. Jeudy appears to be trending in the right direction as a result, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. If he were to unexpectedly sit, the Broncos would be down to Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and rookie KJ Hamler as their top three wideouts with Courtland Sutton (knee) now on injured reserve.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Christian Kirk is out for Sunday's game versus the Lions after missing practice all week. Kirk's absence will bump the ageless Larry Fitzgerald to the No. 2 receiver role alongside top target DeAndre Hopkins, while speedster Andy Isabella is the likeliest to take on both the No. 3 receiver role and many of the downfield routes that Kirk would normally run.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Kenny Stills (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers after finishing the week with a limited practice. Houston beat writer reports confirm Stills' ailment is non-COVID-related, and as per an early Sunday morning report, the veteran speedster is expected to play. However, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb still project as the top three targets at wideout even if Stills is healthy.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jamison Crowder will miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Colts. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) out and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) questionable for the contest, the Jets will be down to Chris Hogan as the No. 1 wideout and Josh Malone as the potential No. 2 if Berrios sits out.
Jalen Reagor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jalen Reagor will not play against the Bengals in Week 3 after missing practice all week. DeSean Jackson will continue to serve as the Eagles' top wideout with Alshon Jeffery (foot) still out, while Greg Ward, who performed well in the latter half of last season with Jeffery and Jackson sidelined, second-year pro J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and rookie John Hightower should serve as complementary options. However, talented tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz should see extra targets come their way as well against a vulnerable Bengals defense.
LV Las Vegas • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Henry Ruggs is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after going from a full practice Wednesday to a missed session by Friday. The speedy rookie's absence leaves 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow as the top two receivers for Las Vegas on paper, but veteran Nelson Agholor, who notched a touchdown grab in Week 1, should also have a chance to be involved. Additionally, tight Darren Waller (knee), who's listed as questionable but is expected to play, could also see an extra target or two in Ruggs' absence, although he's already a high-usage option.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Parris Campbell on injured reserve Tuesday, which will keep him out the next three games at minimum. In his absence, rookie Michael Pittman and young veteran Zach Pascal should see some extra targets working behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Phillip Dorsett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, knocking out the offseason acquisition for at least the next three games. However, with Dorsett not having yet suited up for Seattle this season, David Moore and Freddie Swain will continue in their roles as the backups to starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Braxton Berrios is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after suffering his injury in Friday's practice. If Berrios is able to suit up, he's set to serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Hogan with both Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) already ruled out.
Steven Sims WR
WAS Washington • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Steven Sims is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 interconference clash against the Browns but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. Sims will slot into the No. 2 receiver role if healthy, while veteran and No. 3 wideout Dontrelle Inman would bump up the depth chart if his teammate sits out.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
George Kittle will miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Giants despite being able to practice in limited fashion all week. The team could well be exercising extra caution, considering they lost multiple players to knee injuries on the same MetLife Stadium turf they'll play on Sunday in a Week 2 win over the Jets. Jordan Reed, who broke out with seven receptions, including two touchdown grabs, in last week's victory while serving as Kittle's primary replacement, is set for a significant role again, particularly with Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) both out as well. However, Reed will catch his passes from Nick Mullens and not Jimmy Garoppolo, who'll also sit due to an ankle injury.
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Darren Waller is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. The athletic veteran exploded for a 12-105-1 line against the Saints on Monday night, but if he does suit up, he'll face a New England defense that's surrendered just four receptions for 39 yards to the tight end position through two games.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jack Doyle is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. If Doyle is able to suit up, it will be interesting to see how he's incorporated back into the passing game after backup Mo-Alie Cox caught five of six targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in his teammate's stead Week 2 versus the Vikings.
DET Detroit • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hunter Bryant is out once again for a Week 3 battle against the Cardinals, delaying his NFL debut by at least another week. T.J. Hockenson will continue to serve as the undisputed top tight end for the Lions.
ARI Arizona • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Cardinals placed Maxx Williams on injured reserve Monday, which will sideline him for at least the next three games. Dan Arnold will serve as Arizona's top tight end in Williams' absence.
GB Green Bay • #81
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Josiah Deguara is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Saints after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. Veterans Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan should continue as Green Bay's top two tight-end options.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dawson Knox is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Veterans Tyler Kroft and Lee Smith project to serve as the top two tight ends against Los Angeles.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Falcons' A.J. Terrell tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. According to a Saturday night report, Terrell did practice on Friday, so the team is actively conducting contact tracing but does not expect any other players to be out for Sunday's game as a result of transmission.
- The Cowboys placed Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after downgrading from a pair of limited practices to start the week to a missed session Friday.
- The Bills' Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but had worked back to full practice participation by Friday after opening the week with a missed session.
- The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) will miss Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals but did manage to finish the week with two limited practices, hinting at a possible Week 4 return.
- The Chiefs' Charvarius Ward (hand) is considered questionable for Monday night's showdown against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (groin) is questionable to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday, as the groin injury he sustained in Thursday's practice resulted in a missed session Friday.
- The Browns' Greedy Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Washington Football Team despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Falcons' Kendall Sheffield (foot) remains out for Sunday's clash versus the Bears after once again missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Saints after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (calf) is questionable to make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Eagles after putting in limited practices all week.
- The Colts placed Malik Hooker (Achilles) on injured reserve this past week, and he's expected to miss the rest of the season.
Defensive Linemen
- The 49ers placed Nick Bosa (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, and he'll miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Week 2.
- The 49ers placed Solomon Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, and he'll miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Week 2.
- The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Chargers placed Melvin Ingram (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (groin) is questionable to play against the Bears on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (back) will not play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Jordan Phillips (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (elbow) is questionable to make his season debut in Sunday night's game against the Packers after working up to two limited practices to finish out the week.
- The Falcons' Dante Fowler (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (abdomen) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks placed Rasheem Green (neck) on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
- The Bengals' Geno Atkins (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals but finished the week with a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions.
- The Bengals' Mike Daniels (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. Mack notably carried the same designation into a Week 2 matchup against the Giants and logged 54 snaps against Atlanta.
- The Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Vikings placed Anthony Barr (pectoral) on injured reserve Monday, with the veteran set to miss the rest of the season.
- The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after putting in three limited practices during the week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but worked back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Chargers' Nick Vigil (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' Mark Barron (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, knocking him out for at least the next three games.
- Washington Football Team's Cole Holcomb (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Mack Wilson (knee) is questionable to make his 2020 debut in Sunday's game versus the Washington Football Team after a week of limited practices.
