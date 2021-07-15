The NBA Draft doesn't happen in a vacuum, and strategies can vary significantly on a franchise-by-franchise basis. Sometimes teams can bet on upside knowing the potential bust potential. Others may target a safer player who can help an established core. Then there are other teams who will assess the roster and draft based on current needs.
But what if every team had a shared strategy of targeting players? And what if that mindset was singularly focused on one thing: chasing those with the most star potential.
That's what I aimed to address in mock draft 8.0. The first-round order is already set and there are no mock trades. Only teams staying put in their current positions and shooting their shot on the prospects who present the highest possible long-term upside.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
Cade Cunningham's been No. 1 on our board and in our mocks for over a year because he's a 6-foot-8 wing who can initiate offense, create his own shot and defend at a really high level. And while he doesn't have the athletic burst or pop of other top prospects in this class, he has the goods on both ends of the floor you'd want to build around if you're Detroit holding the top pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
In a since-deleted tweet earlier this year, Jalen Green posted that had he gone to college, it "woulda been a different talk" about who is going No. 1 in this draft. I don't agree -- Cade is in his own tier -- but he's not too far off. Green's an athletic marvel. He can create his own shot. And what he showed as a scorer on G League Ignite last season portends well for him to be a prolific offensive option with tons of long-term NBA upside if his passing and defense come around.
Round 1- Pick 3
USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs
Don't be fooled into thinking you can't build around a 7-footer. Evan Mobley is a unicorn prospect. He has superior movement skills for a player his size (or any size!) and he's a shot-blocking savant to boot. It helps that Cleveland profiles as the best fit among the top three teams in the draft, too.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs
While Scottie Barnes made only seven starts in 24 games at FSU as a freshman, he still led the team in assists and finished the season with a higher assist rate than Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs. Barnes also showed off incredible defensive versatility, defending guards at the point of attack and sliding to the post to match on to bigs. If his jump shot comes around he's potentially in the mix to develop into the most impactful player from this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
A hot start to the Ignite season thrust Jonathan Kuminga into the potential No. 1 pick discussion before fading down the stretch as his shooting fell back to earth and some of his offensive polish -- or lack thereof -- became more apparent. Kuminga's 6-8 frame and the fact that he won't turn 19 until October bodes well for projecting his game long-term, though, and if he develops a more consistent jumper he has the frame and physique to be a multi-time All-Star.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Suggs PG
Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
I don't totally love the fit with Suggs next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but OKC would be wise to take him here if he's still on the board in this situation. He has the highest-upside among remaining players and potential franchise-caliber point guard ability. Suggs' toughness and competitive drive helped key Gonzaga to a nearly undefeated season and his vision as a passer stands out as one of his best attributes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Bailing on Duke midseason after struggling throughout much of the year didn't inspire confidence in Johnson's pro prospects. But 6-9 forwards like him who can run the break, create on offense and pass the way he does are rare commodities. Even if his game still needs some seasoning he has a lot of foundational skills you'd want to build on with a top-10 pick.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 1 - Pick 8
Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs
Stanford spent most of the season living out of hotels because of COVID and Ziaire Williams himself never settled into a groove. However, teams remain bullish on his prospects because of his advanced shot-creation skills at nearly 6-10 in shoes. The physical gifts and pedigree could push him into the lottery despite some inconsistency he showed in his one college season.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kentucky • Fr • 6'7" / 185 lbs
Sacramento is likely looking to add at the wing position and Brandon Boston represents a huge swing at No. 9. The former five-star struggled at the college level with the physicality, and the shot-making didn't totally translate, but he still has major potential with the frame and the ability to potentially grow into a dynamic scoring wing.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kai Jones PF
Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs
A versatile 6-11 prospect who can guard inside and out, Kai Jones is a big man with the movement of a wing who can rim-run, block shots, defend and shoot it from anywhere on the floor. Jones wasn't a dominant college player -- he was Texas' sixth-leading scorer as a freshman -- but his body control and movement skills for his size pop as real assets. That he only began playing organized hoops for the first time at age 15 inspires some confidence he has a long runway of growth in his future, too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Keon Johnson SG
Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs
Breaking the vertical leap at the draft combine was an example of just how explosive an athlete Keon Johnson is comparative to other super-athletes of the past. He's a pogo stick who can finish like a rim-running center despite standing just 6-5. The limitations of his game on offense will keep him from jumping his way into the top seven of this draft but if he can put that part of his bag together, it will combine to form an amazing NBA player given his freakish athletic profile.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
The scoring, shot-creation and athleticism has long put James Bouknight on track to be a first-rounder in this draft. However, he's now approaching top-10 status (he's No. 5 on our Big Board!) after answering a ton of questions over the last month. If he's a 35% 3-point shooter and the inefficiency as a scorer while at UConn was a byproduct of poor shot selection and a huge volume of contested shots -- which I maintain is true -- then Bouknight could be one of the difference-making offensive players from this draft. Think Jordan Clarkson with more bounce and craft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
At 18 years old, Alperen Sengun averaged nearly 20 and 10 on a Turkish League team and won the league's MVP award. What he is doing in a very good league at his ripe age is unique. He doesn't have the vertical pop of a modern big and the outside shooting isn't yet a part of his game but he very well could grow into becoming a star in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Greg Brown PF
Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
While the leaping ability and wow-factor of Greg Brown's game is magnetic, the other areas lack refinement. He's a ball-stopper who six times (!) as many turnovers than assists in his 26 games. However, there's plenty of pieces here to hope he becomes a 6-9 combo forward with some off-the-bounce creation he's flashed. His best possible outcome is a more athletic version of Jerami Grant.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 15
Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Davion Mitchell is so fast and explosive that he makes other fast and explosive players look ... not fast and explosive. How's that for analysis? The way he can turn a corner and find a crease to the rim helped him develop into an unstoppable force at Baylor as both a defensive menace on the ball and a creative finisher around the hoop. He also developed into a reliable 3-point shooter, hitting nearly 45% from deep last season while flashing No. 1 upside as a passer. If the 3-point improvement is sustainable he'll pay off as a starting-level guard or one of the best backups in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Giddey is a 6-8 wing who in the NBL served as a lead guard, and he enters the draft as the most creative passer. While it's hard to envision a scenario where he's a true No. 1 initiator it's also hard to see how his vision and ability to generate offense won't in time elevate him to a prominent offensive role for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 17
West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 196 lbs
Miles McBride was one of the winners of the last month. Competed hard at the combine, measured well and looks like he can be a real defensive monster in the NBA like he was at West Virginia. He's a hard-working winner -- the exact type of player Memphis' front office has targeted in the draft.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs
A scout recently told CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger that on his own personal projections he ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in this draft. That praise might be pouring it on a tad thick, but it shows there really are believers in what Springer can do. He's a bulldog defender who has a real edge and swagger to his game that shows up on both ends. I like what I saw from him at Tennessee and as a shot-maker and combo guard there's a strong role for him to play in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jared Butler PG
Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
While Davion Mitchell got the NCAA Tournament draft bump, Jared Butler was quietly the Final Four MOP and the offensive weapon that helped lead Baylor's top-rated offense. He's a decisive passer who operates well in tight spaces with his sharp handle and is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter. The exact type of player New York should be looking at as they try to upgrade on offense and at the guard spot this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Moses Moody SG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Everything about Moses Moody's game and frame scream 3-and-D role-player. And while he was a great spot-up shooter at Arkansas who embraced his role defensively, he also was an elite playmaker in the pick-and-roll and the leading scorer as a freshman on a quality Razorbacks team. There's more to his game than just becoming a spot-up shooter who defends in the NBA.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 21
One of the more NBA-ready defensive players in this draft, Usman Garuba is a plug-and-play addition for the Knicks and potential Mitchell Robinson insurance. He's a tad undersized to play center but he has the physicality to hang in the post and in time could be a borderline All-Star if the offensive skill set comes anywhere close to where he is defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Cameron Thomas is not going to become a lead initiator. He probably will not develop into a primary ball-handler, either. But who cares? He's one of the most natural scorers in the draft and his role on any team will always be there because of his ability to create space and knock down buckets.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Joshua Primo SG
Alabama • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
While Primo didn't serve in a feature role for SEC-winning Alabama last season, what he did in a secondary role scoring the ball, rebounding it and showing off range was impressive. And now that he's opted to stay in the draft teams are thrilled about his future potential, given he's the youngest player in this year's draft. If his on-ball abilities shown in spurts at Bama and at the combine turn into something real he'll be a late-first steal.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Franz Wagner SF
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs
When I think of high-floor prospects in this class I think of Franz Wagner -- a 6-9 forward who defends at a high level and can be a role player. But I also think he's got upside as well. Beneath his baseline skill set he's a high-level passer and I think his ability to defend multiple positions is going to provide a ton of long-term value.
Round 1 - Pick 25
VCU • Soph • 6'3" / 173 lbs
We saw what "Bones" Hyland's game is centered around when, at the combine, he came in and provided instant offense in scrimmage settings. He knocked down shots, got to the cup and scored at will, showing off so much he didn't compete the next day because his stock was so red-hot. A team looking to add a microwave scorer would do well to look his way in the mid-to-late first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ayo Dosunmu SG
Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Ayo Dosunmu came back to college as a junior to improve as a shooter and try to lead Illinois to a title. He failed at the latter but achieved the former, hitting 38.6% from 3-point range (after it was 29.6% the year prior) while improving as a passer and rebounder. Glue-guy potential here with him as he does a lot of things really well but nothing at an elite level. Someone who should stick and find success.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tre Mann PG
Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
A late-blossoming five-star, Tre Mann grew into his No. 1 role down the stretch last season at Florida and emerged as one of college's biggest heat-check guards. His range paired with playmaking talents has long drawn Steph Curry comps and -- while obviously I don't agree with the comp -- I do think in a perfect scenario he's a really valuable scorer who can help initiate offense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Western Kentucky • Jr • 6'11" / 235 lbs
Philly needs to find an answer at its backup center spot. I can think of no better way to complement the NBA's most dominant interior force in Joel Embiid than with one of college's most physically imposing bigs in Charles Bassey. Coming off a knee injury, Bassey destroyed Conference USA last season and he has made significant strides as a rebounder and shot-blocker. He might struggle defending in space but there's immense value for a big who can do what he does.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs
There's not a lot of upside here for Corey Kispert in terms of him growing into something else long term. But him simply being the best pure shooter in the draft is valuable enough. He's as close to automatic from the spot-up position as you can find. The perfect role-playing wing to pair next to a core that consists of two ball-dominant guards in Devin Booker and CP3.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Sr • 6'8" / 210 lbs
An elite defender who won SEC Player of the Year honors last season, Herbert Jones is a big-bodied wing who can switch defensively and is a plus-playmaker from his position. The jumper is a concern and likely keeping him from being a surefire first-rounder but he made strides in that area last season.