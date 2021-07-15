Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% Cade Cunningham's been No. 1 on our board and in our mocks for over a year because he's a 6-foot-8 wing who can initiate offense, create his own shot and defend at a really high level. And while he doesn't have the athletic burst or pop of other top prospects in this class, he has the goods on both ends of the floor you'd want to build around if you're Detroit holding the top pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% In a since-deleted tweet earlier this year, Jalen Green posted that had he gone to college, it "woulda been a different talk" about who is going No. 1 in this draft. I don't agree -- Cade is in his own tier -- but he's not too far off. Green's an athletic marvel. He can create his own shot. And what he showed as a scorer on G League Ignite last season portends well for him to be a prolific offensive option with tons of long-term NBA upside if his passing and defense come around.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Don't be fooled into thinking you can't build around a 7-footer. Evan Mobley is a unicorn prospect. He has superior movement skills for a player his size (or any size!) and he's a shot-blocking savant to boot. It helps that Cleveland profiles as the best fit among the top three teams in the draft, too.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% While Scottie Barnes made only seven starts in 24 games at FSU as a freshman, he still led the team in assists and finished the season with a higher assist rate than Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs. Barnes also showed off incredible defensive versatility, defending guards at the point of attack and sliding to the post to match on to bigs. If his jump shot comes around he's potentially in the mix to develop into the most impactful player from this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% A hot start to the Ignite season thrust Jonathan Kuminga into the potential No. 1 pick discussion before fading down the stretch as his shooting fell back to earth and some of his offensive polish -- or lack thereof -- became more apparent. Kuminga's 6-8 frame and the fact that he won't turn 19 until October bodes well for projecting his game long-term, though, and if he develops a more consistent jumper he has the frame and physique to be a multi-time All-Star.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% I don't totally love the fit with Suggs next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but OKC would be wise to take him here if he's still on the board in this situation. He has the highest-upside among remaining players and potential franchise-caliber point guard ability. Suggs' toughness and competitive drive helped key Gonzaga to a nearly undefeated season and his vision as a passer stands out as one of his best attributes.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% Bailing on Duke midseason after struggling throughout much of the year didn't inspire confidence in Johnson's pro prospects. But 6-9 forwards like him who can run the break, create on offense and pass the way he does are rare commodities. Even if his game still needs some seasoning he has a lot of foundational skills you'd want to build on with a top-10 pick.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Stanford spent most of the season living out of hotels because of COVID and Ziaire Williams himself never settled into a groove. However, teams remain bullish on his prospects because of his advanced shot-creation skills at nearly 6-10 in shoes. The physical gifts and pedigree could push him into the lottery despite some inconsistency he showed in his one college season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brandon Boston Jr. SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'7" / 185 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 11th PPG 11.5 RPG 4.5 APG 1.6 3P% 30% Sacramento is likely looking to add at the wing position and Brandon Boston represents a huge swing at No. 9. The former five-star struggled at the college level with the physicality, and the shot-making didn't totally translate, but he still has major potential with the frame and the ability to potentially grow into a dynamic scoring wing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% A versatile 6-11 prospect who can guard inside and out, Kai Jones is a big man with the movement of a wing who can rim-run, block shots, defend and shoot it from anywhere on the floor. Jones wasn't a dominant college player -- he was Texas' sixth-leading scorer as a freshman -- but his body control and movement skills for his size pop as real assets. That he only began playing organized hoops for the first time at age 15 inspires some confidence he has a long runway of growth in his future, too.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% Breaking the vertical leap at the draft combine was an example of just how explosive an athlete Keon Johnson is comparative to other super-athletes of the past. He's a pogo stick who can finish like a rim-running center despite standing just 6-5. The limitations of his game on offense will keep him from jumping his way into the top seven of this draft but if he can put that part of his bag together, it will combine to form an amazing NBA player given his freakish athletic profile.

Round 1 - Pick 12 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% The scoring, shot-creation and athleticism has long put James Bouknight on track to be a first-rounder in this draft. However, he's now approaching top-10 status (he's No. 5 on our Big Board!) after answering a ton of questions over the last month. If he's a 35% 3-point shooter and the inefficiency as a scorer while at UConn was a byproduct of poor shot selection and a huge volume of contested shots -- which I maintain is true -- then Bouknight could be one of the difference-making offensive players from this draft. Think Jordan Clarkson with more bounce and craft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 9.4 BPG 1.7 At 18 years old, Alperen Sengun averaged nearly 20 and 10 on a Turkish League team and won the league's MVP award. What he is doing in a very good league at his ripe age is unique. He doesn't have the vertical pop of a modern big and the outside shooting isn't yet a part of his game but he very well could grow into becoming a star in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Greg Brown PF Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% While the leaping ability and wow-factor of Greg Brown's game is magnetic, the other areas lack refinement. He's a ball-stopper who six times (!) as many turnovers than assists in his 26 games. However, there's plenty of pieces here to hope he becomes a 6-9 combo forward with some off-the-bounce creation he's flashed. His best possible outcome is a more athletic version of Jerami Grant.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 15 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Davion Mitchell is so fast and explosive that he makes other fast and explosive players look ... not fast and explosive. How's that for analysis? The way he can turn a corner and find a crease to the rim helped him develop into an unstoppable force at Baylor as both a defensive menace on the ball and a creative finisher around the hoop. He also developed into a reliable 3-point shooter, hitting nearly 45% from deep last season while flashing No. 1 upside as a passer. If the 3-point improvement is sustainable he'll pay off as a starting-level guard or one of the best backups in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 10.9 RPG 7.4 APG 7.5 3P% 29.3% Giddey is a 6-8 wing who in the NBL served as a lead guard, and he enters the draft as the most creative passer. While it's hard to envision a scenario where he's a true No. 1 initiator it's also hard to see how his vision and ability to generate offense won't in time elevate him to a prominent offensive role for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% Miles McBride was one of the winners of the last month. Competed hard at the combine, measured well and looks like he can be a real defensive monster in the NBA like he was at West Virginia. He's a hard-working winner -- the exact type of player Memphis' front office has targeted in the draft.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% A scout recently told CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger that on his own personal projections he ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in this draft. That praise might be pouring it on a tad thick, but it shows there really are believers in what Springer can do. He's a bulldog defender who has a real edge and swagger to his game that shows up on both ends. I like what I saw from him at Tennessee and as a shot-maker and combo guard there's a strong role for him to play in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% While Davion Mitchell got the NCAA Tournament draft bump, Jared Butler was quietly the Final Four MOP and the offensive weapon that helped lead Baylor's top-rated offense. He's a decisive passer who operates well in tight spaces with his sharp handle and is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter. The exact type of player New York should be looking at as they try to upgrade on offense and at the guard spot this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% Everything about Moses Moody's game and frame scream 3-and-D role-player. And while he was a great spot-up shooter at Arkansas who embraced his role defensively, he also was an elite playmaker in the pick-and-roll and the leading scorer as a freshman on a quality Razorbacks team. There's more to his game than just becoming a spot-up shooter who defends in the NBA.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st One of the more NBA-ready defensive players in this draft, Usman Garuba is a plug-and-play addition for the Knicks and potential Mitchell Robinson insurance. He's a tad undersized to play center but he has the physicality to hang in the post and in time could be a borderline All-Star if the offensive skill set comes anywhere close to where he is defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Cameron Thomas is not going to become a lead initiator. He probably will not develop into a primary ball-handler, either. But who cares? He's one of the most natural scorers in the draft and his role on any team will always be there because of his ability to create space and knock down buckets.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Joshua Primo SG Alabama • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 3.4 APG 0.8 3P% 38.1% While Primo didn't serve in a feature role for SEC-winning Alabama last season, what he did in a secondary role scoring the ball, rebounding it and showing off range was impressive. And now that he's opted to stay in the draft teams are thrilled about his future potential, given he's the youngest player in this year's draft. If his on-ball abilities shown in spurts at Bama and at the combine turn into something real he'll be a late-first steal.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% When I think of high-floor prospects in this class I think of Franz Wagner -- a 6-9 forward who defends at a high level and can be a role player. But I also think he's got upside as well. Beneath his baseline skill set he's a high-level passer and I think his ability to defend multiple positions is going to provide a ton of long-term value.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nah'Shon Hyland PG VCU • Soph • 6'3" / 173 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.5 RPG 4.7 APG 2.1 3P% 37.1% We saw what "Bones" Hyland's game is centered around when, at the combine, he came in and provided instant offense in scrimmage settings. He knocked down shots, got to the cup and scored at will, showing off so much he didn't compete the next day because his stock was so red-hot. A team looking to add a microwave scorer would do well to look his way in the mid-to-late first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Ayo Dosunmu came back to college as a junior to improve as a shooter and try to lead Illinois to a title. He failed at the latter but achieved the former, hitting 38.6% from 3-point range (after it was 29.6% the year prior) while improving as a passer and rebounder. Glue-guy potential here with him as he does a lot of things really well but nothing at an elite level. Someone who should stick and find success.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% A late-blossoming five-star, Tre Mann grew into his No. 1 role down the stretch last season at Florida and emerged as one of college's biggest heat-check guards. His range paired with playmaking talents has long drawn Steph Curry comps and -- while obviously I don't agree with the comp -- I do think in a perfect scenario he's a really valuable scorer who can help initiate offense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Charles Bassey C Western Kentucky • Jr • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.6 RPG 11.6 BPG 3.1 Philly needs to find an answer at its backup center spot. I can think of no better way to complement the NBA's most dominant interior force in Joel Embiid than with one of college's most physically imposing bigs in Charles Bassey. Coming off a knee injury, Bassey destroyed Conference USA last season and he has made significant strides as a rebounder and shot-blocker. He might struggle defending in space but there's immense value for a big who can do what he does.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% There's not a lot of upside here for Corey Kispert in terms of him growing into something else long term. But him simply being the best pure shooter in the draft is valuable enough. He's as close to automatic from the spot-up position as you can find. The perfect role-playing wing to pair next to a core that consists of two ball-dominant guards in Devin Booker and CP3.