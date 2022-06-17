Round 1 - Pick 1 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% With an attractive offensive skill set headlined by a smooth 3-point shot, Smith is a modern stretch-four who should be able to defend all five positions. His outside shot will be defended more competently at the next level, which will force him to tighten his handle and hone his shot-creation acumen. But Smith has all the tools to become the primary scoring option in Orlando.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 9.9 APG 1.9 3P% 39% Given the makeup of OKC's roster, Holmgren looks like the right call. The concerns over his physicality and ability to handle the rigors of the NBA with a lanky 7-foot frame are legitimate. But the Thunder are in a total rebuild and can afford him some time to develop.

Round 1- Pick 3 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% Landing Banchero at No. 3 would be a phenomenal outcome for the Rockets, who will be getting a player that could just as easily go No. 1. Perhaps Holmgren and Smith have a bit more potential for stardom, but Banchero's offensive skill and potential for 1-5 defense make him a high-floor selection. At worst, he'll be a solid NBA role player. At best, he'll be an All-Star.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs When our staff named the "most NBA ready" prospects in this draft class for a recent Dribble Handoff piece, I went with Murray. With the Kings needing to maximize DeAaron Fox's prime and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2006, Murray makes a ton of sense. He'll be 22 when the season begins and contribute immediately. But the versatile forward still has a ton of room to grow and develop over time.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% Yes, the Pistons drafted a ball-dominant shot creator last season at No. 1 overall in Cade Cunningham a year after taking Killian Hayes at No. 7. But Ivey's athleticism and ability to attack the rim differentiates himself from those two. If he's available at No. 5, it would surely be difficult for Detroit to pass on a player with such high upside.

Round 1 - Pick 6 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% Griffin became one of college basketball's top outside threats last season, but he can do more than just shoot it. He's got the frame to become a plus defender and is comfortable creating off the dribble if opponents close out too hard on his shot.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Sharpe has no college film to evaluate after enrolling at Kentucky in for the spring semester but not suiting up. He's billed as an athletic shooting guard with the explosiveness to create shots and finish at the rim, and he wound up as the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. That slotting put him ahead of players like Jabari Smith, Jalen Duren and AJ Griffin. It's hard to see a prospect with those credentials slipping much further in this draft even if he is somewhat of a mystery.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 3FG% 25.5% Daniels served as the primary facilitator for G-League Ignite. His outside shot is a work in progress. But if the Pelicans have the appetite for a long-term play on the heels of a playoff appearance, Daniels has tremendous two-way upside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% Mathurin outperformed his modest recruiting accolades as a freshman and evolved into one of the top players in the Pac-12 as a sophomore. His perimeter jumper and ability to create shots standout, and he's got all the tools to become a quality defender.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% Sochan is a nimble power forward who is comfortable shooting from the outside and guarding players at any position. Assuming he improves on the 29.6% 3-point mark he posted in one season at Baylor, Sochan should play in the league for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th At 6-9 and with the coordination and flow of a guard, Dieng is among the most intriguing prospects in this class. The French prospect enjoyed a nice finish to his season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL but will likely face a long road toward NBA proficiency.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% His 30.6% 3-point shooting mark as a sophomore might scare some scouts, but Davis basically ran the show for a Wisconsin team not exactly known for having a modern offensive philosophy. In the right system, Davis will shine as a two-way talent because of his defensive tenacity and bucket-getting prowess. Over time, he'll need to trade some of his mid-range attempts for 3-point shots if he wants to fit in the modern NBA as an off-ball guard.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'2" / 242 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 FG% 72.1% The market for centers who don't shoot 3-pointers is lean in today's NBA. Williams is good enough as a shot blocker, rebounder and finisher to find a role, though. The 7-footer can bruise with anyone and is also active enough to hold his own in pick-and-roll situations.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% Agbaji could make an NBA team better immediately as a plug and play 3-and-D wing. Considering the Hawks have made consecutive playoff appearances and have an established core, he makes sense here, even though he's an older prospect. Solid NBA starter may be his ceiling, but the development Agabji showed from his junior to senior season showcased his relentless work ethic and capacity for improvement.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% Branham's offensive efficiency stood out during his one season with Ohio State as he hit 53% of his 2-pointers and 41.6% of his 3-pointers. He showed big-time scoring ability while earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and closed the season phenomenally well. Among players who could be picked outside the lottery range, he was my pick as most likely to become an All-Star in a recent edition of the Dribble Handoff.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 FG% 59.7% At minimum, he'll be a rim-running center who blocks shots and plays defense. Ultimately, if he is going to reach his potential, his overall offensive repertoire and comfort with the ball will need to develop immensely beyond what he showed in his lone season at Memphis.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% Washington can play on or off the ball and is an intense defender, though he may be too small to contest the shots of taller NBA wings. Nonetheless, he's a versatile guard with the doggedness and intangibles to find a role in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% Eason enjoyed a breakout sophomore season after transferring to LSU from Cincinnati. He can score at all three levels and is a high-upside, versatile defender. His college coaches employed him as a sixth man, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Eason cast in the same role at the next level. He's like a perimeter-oriented Montrezl Harrell in terms of motor, grit and the type of role he may play.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th Jovic is already adept at scoring from all three levels and shows signs of the defensive competency you'd hope for with an offensively gifted forward. There is plenty to fine tune here — and there will be questions about his athleticism — but as one of the youngest players in the class he's worth a first-round flyer.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Liddell is like a slightly more athletic version of third-year Celtics forward Grant Williams, who has played a nice role for Boston in the NBA Playoffs after he was taken with the No. 22 pick in 2019. He's got a stocky build reminiscent of a traditional post player but can shoot 3-pointers and is agile enough to hold his own as a versatile weapon in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kendall Brown SF Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 201 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 34.1% Brown was an elite role player in his lone season at Baylor as he showed excellent offensive efficiency as a secondary option. His athleticism and defensive versatility should help him carve out a long NBA career.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 Kennedy Chandler PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.9 RPG 3.2 APG 4.7 3P% 38.3% The knock on Chandler is that he's just 6-foot and slender, and to some draft heads that screams defensive liability. Sure, he can't guard bigger wings and post players, but Chandler's defense was arguably the most impressive aspect of his lone season at Tennessee. He can hold his own on that side and has plenty of offensive upside to warrant first-round consideration. He also logged the best vertical jump at the combine, which won't hurt his stock.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalen Williams SG Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 39.6% Williams' statistical profile from his junior season at Santa Clara stands out, as he averaged 18 points on 39.6% 3-point shooting and 55.1% 2-point shooting while also dishing out 4.2 assists per game. How he'll translate to the NBA after playing in the WCC for a team not named Gonzaga is a fair question. But at this point in the draft, he's worth a shot.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaden Hardy SG G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.7 RPG 4.6 APG 3.2 3P% 26.9% Hardy led G-League Ignite in scoring but did it on just 35.1% shooting in 12 games. The former No. 4 overall prospect from the 2021 recruiting class has plenty of upside, but it's going to take some risk-tolerance to use a first-round pick on him.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Jake LaRavia PF Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.7 3P% 38.4% LaRavia is a versatile playmaker and one of college basketball's top surprises at Wake Forest as a junior last season after transferring in from Indiana State. He does a little bit of everything and should be able to guard multiple positions at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Minott PF Memphis • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th PPG 6.6 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 14.3% Minott didn't get to show his full game much in one season at Memphis as he came off the bench and fought for minutes on a talented roster. But with a 7-foot wingspan, the versatile forward is oozing with upside.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Christian Braun SG Kansas • Jr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 14.1 RPG 6.5 APG 2.8 3P% 38.6% Braun is a dynamic forward who can guard 1-4, knock down 3-pointers and get to the basket. By turning down another season at Kansas in which he could have become a superstar, Braun made a bet on himself.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dalen Terry SF Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8 RPG 4.8 APG 3.9 3P% 36.4% Like Braun from Kansas, Terry is a talented wing who could have transitioned from a role player to a superstar for a national title contender if he'd opted for another season of college basketball. Instead, he's taking the plunge — likely turning down lucrative NIL money — to begin his professional career.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Justin Lewis PF Marquette • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.8 RPG 7.9 APG 1.7 3P% 34.9% It's easy to envision Lewis as a floor-stretching power forward in an NBA system after he demonstrated some outside touch by hitting 34.9% of on 5.2 attempts per game as a sophomore at Marquette. With a built frame, he brings the physicality expected of the position along with the modern requirements of versatility.