1 Celtics Third in offense. Fourth in defense. First in net rating. Best record. The Celtics have been the league's premier team before the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum has been the key, and should be discussed more prominently in MVP conversations. The Celtics' net rating improves by an incredible 11.4 points per 100 possessions when Tatum is on the floor, largely due to his career-best 30.6 points per game and .608 true shooting percentage. Jaylen Brown is the ideal No. 2 next to Tatum, while Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White have provided exactly what they need. This is a deep, talented team that has positioned itself to potentially have home-court advantage throughout the postseason. 1 42-17

2 Nuggets Denver has been one of the three best teams in the league all season thanks to another MVP-caliber campaign from Nikola Jokic, a return to pre-injury form by Jamal Murray and a breakout performance from Aaron Gordon on both ends of the floor. They have the league's best offense and the third-best net rating, making the Nuggets the class of the Western Conference with a sizable lead heading into the home stretch. 3 41-18

3 Bucks The Bucks are sixth in the NBA in net rating, but have the league's second-best record due to an unreal 22-6 performance in clutch games -- and that's mostly without Khris Middleton, who is generally their go-to scorer in such situations. Give credit to the league's second-ranked defense, led by Jrue Holiday on the perimeter and Brook Lopez in the middle, combined with another superstar campaign from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's averaging a career-high 31.8 points to go along with 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. 2 41-17

4 76ers The 76ers shook off a rough start to go 26-7 in their last 33 games, the league's best record during that stretch. They've been dominant on both ends with Joel Embiid and James Harden on the floor, while Embiid is once again in MVP contention with averages of 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game on 54 percent shooting. Harden is putting up 21.4 points and a league-leading 10.8 assists per game on 39 percent 3-point shooting, his best mark since his final year with the Thunder in 2012. -- 38-19

5 Cavaliers Led by twin towers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have the league's best defense -- but that was at least somewhat expected. The offense has been strong too, however, behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, making the Cavs one of just three NBA teams to land in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency (the others are Boston and Philadelphia). Cleveland has the league's second-best net rating, which historically profiles them as a true title contender. 2 38-23

6 Grizzlies The Grizzlies were battling Denver for the top spot in the West before a 4-9 hiccup entering the All-Star break. Memphis has been incredible with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane on the floor, boasting a plus-15 net rating in 30 games, while the Grizzlies have held opponents to a frugal 103 points per 100 possessions with All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. on the court. 1 35-22

7 Kings Third in the West at the break is pretty much best-case scenario for the Kings, who have exploded for the league's second-best offense behind All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento has an absurd offensive rating of 132.4 in clutch situations, best in the league, thanks largely to incredible work from Fox. The 22nd-ranked defense has been the issue all season long, but they are still in strong position to break their 17-season playoff drought. 1 32-25

8 Knicks Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have carried the league's seventh-ranked offense, while the defense has remained steady at 15th. Brunson is close to 50/40/90 splits and Randle is averaging a career-high in points and rebounds. The addition of Josh Hart could help solve some of the Knicks' second-unit woes they experienced before the All-Star break. 1 33-27

9 Clippers Same old story for the Clippers: Great when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the court, but they're just rarely on the court. A healthy stretch from their two-way wing duo has led to a rise in the standings, while Norm Powell is turning in a potential Sixth Man of the Year season with 17 points per game on 42 percent 3-point shooting. The Clippers' 21st-ranked offense rises from 112.6 points per 100 possessions to 121.8 with Leonard and George on the floor together, so there's ample hope for the stretch run and postseason. 3 33-28

10 Nets Welp, this one's a little difficult to gauge. If we're ranking their entire pre-break season, the Nets were one of the best in the league -- going 18-2 over a stretch from late November to early January. That team no longer exists, however, so we'll have to see how the collection of solid role players with no clear star coalesces during the final 24 games. 4 34-24

11 Suns Given the injury issues they've faced, the Suns must be happy to be sitting at fifth in the crowded West with a supernova like Kevin Durant set to enter the fold some time after the break. Their eighth-ranked defense could take a slide with the departure of Mikal Bridges, but Durant's arrival should catapult the offense from its current position at 18th. Devin Booker has been his usual, excellent self when on the court, and the Suns have gone 21-12 when he plays. 3 32-28

12 Pelicans New Orleans looked like a sneaky title contender to start the season before injuries took their toll. The Pelicans must still be confident, however, as they've boasted a ridiculous plus-16.5 net rating with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum on the floor together in 10 games this season. Williamson has been simply unstoppable when healthy, putting up 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 61 (!) percent shooting. 4 30-29

13 Mavericks The Mavericks were middling around .500 and Luka Doncic was reportedly asking for a change -- and a change he did receive. The early returns for the Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing have been as dynamic as expected, but there are plenty of questions surrounding them, not the least of which is defense. 2 31-29

14 Heat Miami has experienced its usual injury-related absences throughout the season, but they've gutted it out to get within striking distance of a middle seed in the East playoffs despite suffering through the league's fifth-worst offense. Erik Spoelstra's fifth-ranked defense is the reason they've been competitive, with 41 of their 59 games qualifying as "clutch" (within five points with five minutes remaining). Bam Adebayo has been a star on both ends, averaging a career-high 21.6 points on 54 percent shooting. 4 32-27

15 Timberwolves A slow start was exacerbated by a significant injury to Karl-Anthony Towns, but the Wolves have persevered thanks to a leap from Anthony Edwards, who has averaged 27 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 30 games while earning his first All-Star nod. Rudy Gobert has made the expected defensive impact, as the Wolves allow 6.2 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor -- but the offense has been significantly worse during those minutes. -- 31-30

16 Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has officially made the leap to superstar status, helping to propel OKC into a legitimate playoff contender. Josh Giddey and rookie Jalen Williams have turned in excellent campaigns and look like true building blocks around SGA. The Thunder are 13th in offense and 11th in defense, giving them a top-10 net rating in the league. They should probably have a better record, but they've struggled in clutch games this season at 13-20. 2 28-29

17 Warriors Defense has been the main culprit for the defending champs' consistently mediocre campaign, as they've fallen from second last season to 20th. They've also been uncharacteristically bad in late-game situations, blowing multiple fourth quarter leads. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both having excellent seasons, while Klay Thompson has averaged 26 points on 42 percent 3-point shooting since Christmas. The defense and ability to close games just haven't been there. -- 29-29

18 Raptors Overall it's been a disappointing season for the Raptors, who elected to hold onto their key pieces at the trade deadline rather than selling them off for a potential rebuild. The defense has slipped from ninth in the league last season to 17th, which largely accounts for their drop in the standings. Pascal Siakam turned in a brilliant pre-break campaign, earning an All-Star selection with 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on 48 percent shooting. 2 28-31

19 Jazz Though they've steadily dropped in the standings since a hot start, the Jazz have plenty to be proud of after being projected as one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Lauri Markkanen has been a revelation, becoming a true No. 1 option while boasting ridiculous 51/41/88 shooting splits. -- 29-31

20 Wizards After a rough stretch to begin December, the Wizards have gone 17-10 in their last 27 games with the league's eight-best offense and 12th-best defense over that stretch. Lineups with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been excellent, though they've only played 27 games together due to injury. Porzingis has been stingy in the paint defensively, allowing the fewest points per possession at the rim for any player with at least 150 such possessions, per Synergy Sports. 1 28-30

21 Hawks Despite a strong performance from prime offseason addition Dejounte Murray, the Hawks simply haven't been able to put things together so far. Trae Young is having the worst shooting season since he was a rookie, but Atlanta is still very good offensively with him on the floor. Overall the offense has fallen from second last season to 16th, while the defense has remained in the bottom 10. 8 29-30

22 Trail Blazers Offseason defensive reinforcements haven't helped, as the Blazers sit fourth-worst in the NBA on that end. No complaints about the offense, which has performed brilliantly behind a career-best 31.4 points per game from Damian Lillard and 20-plus points per game from both Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Good offense and bad defense usually spells a .500 team, and that's what Portland has been. 1 28-30

23 Lakers LeBron James has been great. Anthony Davis has been hurt. Russell Westbrook was a distraction. Things have basically gone as we expected for the Lakers, who hope that a flurry of trade deadline acquisitions will help right the ship in the final stretch. What they've been, however, is slightly less than mediocre -- 20th in offense, 18th in defense, 24th in net rating. 1 27-32

24 Bulls Welcome to Bizarro Land, where the Bulls have a top-10 defense and a bottom-10 offense. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but the offensive struggles stem from a notorious lack of 3-point shooting -- they rank dead last in the league with 10.3 makes and 28.8 attempts per game. Lineups featuring Chicago's three best offensive players, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, have generated 111.3 points per 100 possessions, the equivalent of the fifth-worst offense in the NBA. Not good. 2 26-33

25 Pacers A rough skid of late hasn't soured the hope sparked by a surprisingly strong start to the season by the Pacers behind first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. With him, rookie Bennedict Mathurin and newly extended big man Myles Turner, Indiana has an exciting young core to build around. 1 26-34

26 Magic Something clicked for Orlando a couple months into the season, as the Magic have gone 19-15 since Dec. 7 with the league's eighth-best defense over that stretch. Paolo Banchero has shown why he was the top pick with his scoring and playmaking, while Franz Wagner has made the second-year leap, improving his numbers and efficiency across the board. In what could have easily been a lost tank season, Jamahl Mosley and his staff deserve a ton of credit for building progress with their young group. 1 24-35

27 Hornets LaMelo Ball has been the lone bright spot this season for the Hornets, who have battled injuries en route to one of the league's worst records. It was an interesting decision not to part ways with some of their vets (Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre) at the deadline, perhaps an indication that they hope for a quick return to playoff contention next season with the aid of a top draft choice. 2 17-43

28 Pistons The Pistons have expectedly struggled with Cade Cunningham playing just 12 games this season before being shut down. Jaden Ivey has been dynamic but inefficient, as many high-usage rookie guards are, while Jalen Duren has been a pleasant surprise, contributing 12.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes as the youngest player in the NBA. 1 15-44

29 Rockets It's been rough for the Rockets, who have the league's worst record and are dead last in offensive efficiency. Jalen Green has increased his scoring, but has been dreadful from the field, as have Kevin Porter Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. They've found a bit more success running the offense through intriguing big man Alperen Sengun, with the offense improving by 8.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. 1 13-45