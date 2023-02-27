The NBA's trade deadline and All-Star break are now behind us, and there is business at hand. This next stretch of 20 or so games is when playoff seeding will be determined, with tight races at the top of the Eastern Conference and everywhere you look in the Western Conference.

Since we took a quick departure from our weekly approach last time, this week's Power Rankings will take into account the period from the Monday before the All-Star break until now (most teams played four or five games during that period, so not much different than usual). We'll be referring to that stretch as "the week" for the purposes of the rankings, even though it's actually two weeks. With that unfortunate bit of mind-numbing, logistical housekeeping in the rear view mirror, let's get on with it.

As we reset after the break, there's one thing that hasn't changed: The Milwaukee Bucks apparently aren't interested in losing. Their impressive streak now sits at 14 games -- even with a couple of absences from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Close on their heels are the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, who are no strangers to the upper echelon of the rankings this season.

Another team to note is the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won three in a row and looked impressive in the process with their host of trade deadline acquisitions. The biggest leap of the week, however, comes from the Charlotte Hornets, who made like the Undertaker meme and resurrected themselves from the bottom of the rankings with four straight wins.

On the opposite side of the ledger are the Miami Heat, whose four straight losses sent them tumbling.

As we get ready for the home stretch, here are this week's NBA Power Rankings.

*Please keep in mind that our NBA Power Rankings are based on weekly performance, not the whole season.