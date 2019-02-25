2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars trade up for Kyler Murray, Broncos trade up for Dwayne Haskins

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

On a team chock full of holes, edge rusher isn't at the top of the to-do list. That said, it's hard to pass on a talent like Bosa, who can take over games. There isn't an offensive linemen worth taking this high and the Cardinals find themselves in full-on rebuild mode less than a year after hiring Steve Wilks and drafting Josh Rosen in the first round.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Is Josh Allen the best pass rusher in the draft? That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, but no one did more for their draft stock than Allen, who returned to Kentucky for his senior season and went off. After seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2017, Allen gained 10-15 pounds of muscle and put up 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and was pretty much unblockable. The 49ers need an edge rusher and Allen is it.

Mock trade with Jets Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The more we watch Murray the more we love his game. We're guessing the Jags will come around on Murray too. And even if they land Nick Foles as a short-term solution, he can play in 2019 and Jacksonville can use Murray like the Ravens used Lamar Jackson a season ago.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Would Jon Gruden consider a quarterback here? The Jaguars move up just in case and the Raiders get one of the best players in the draft; Williams is a one-man wrecking crew. He wins one-on-ones almost every time and he regularly destroys double-teams. Yes, pressure off the edge is important, especially after trading away Khalil Mack, but don't sleep on consistent pressure up the middle.

Mock trade with Buccaneers Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Yes, John Elway is reportedly smitten with Drew Lock, but Dwayne Haskins is the better quarterback. And if the Broncos come to that conclusion like the rest of us, they may be emboldened to go up and get him after a string of whiffs on Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and most recently, Case Keenum.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

With two quarterbacks already off the board, the Giants focus on protecting 38-year-old Eli Manning. Are Williams' arms long enough to play tackle in the NFL? Yes. It's hard to believe this has become a talking point after Williams dominated the 2018 season. He'll be a starter for the next decade, the only question is whether he'll play on the left or right side.

Mock trade with Jaguars Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether Burns is strong enough to play the position at the next level, but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger. He'll need to add some weight but he reminds us of Aldon Smith, who had 14 sacks as a situational pass rusher during his rookie season.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan but part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? He was the nation's top recruit coming out of high school and coach Matt Patricia needs a game-changer on his defensive line after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Ford is a converted guard who had a strong 2018 season and his versatility will be welcome in Buffalo where second-year quarterback Josh Allen who spent much of his rookie season running for his life.

Mock trade with Broncos Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Ferrell was one of the stars of the best defensive line in college football, and he finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. There may be questions about his flexibility compared to the other first-round pass rushers but there's no denying his Clemson production. In fact, on first downs during the 2018 season, Ferrell ranked among the top-10 players in the country in sacks (5), hurries (12), hits (10), knockdowns (5) and pressures (17).

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida.

Polite was one of the most exciting players we watched last season. There will be questions about his size (he's listed at 240) and his one year of production, but if teams are OK with both, he could be a top-15 pick. With Clay Matthews, who's 32 years old, headed for free agency the Packers need to restock the position.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The Dolphins are moving on from Ryan Tannehill one way or the other and they desperately need a quarterback. We love Kyler Murray to South Beach but with Murray already off the board the Dolphins target Lock, who had a strong finish to his senior season at Missouri.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Grady Jarrett was a beast last season and even if he's re-signed he could use some help on the defensive interior. Oliver played over the center at Houston but he'll be a 3-technique at the next level where his speed and strength will allow him to regularly shoot gaps and terrorize quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Same as last week. The Redskins have needs at every offensive skill position but with Alex Smith still recovering from a broken leg and backup Colt McCoy with a year left on his deal, addressing depth at quarterback is paramount. Jones is a David Cutcliffe product, and he looks the part. There are questions about his accuracy but he played behind a suspect offensive line at Duke and didn't have the downfield playmakers of, say, Haskins, Lock and Murray.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Eric Reid just signed a new long-term deal but safety Mike Adams, who will turn 38 in March, is a free agent. Thompson will miss the combine after wrist surgery but he's one of the best safeties in the class, and he can be a game-changer in centerfield. On a unit lacking depth in the secondary, Thompson would be a solid choice.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf has drawn comparisons to Josh Gordon but without the off-field concerns. If you're looking to replace Gordon's productivity, why not go with the player who reminds you of him? Metcalf is our top wide receiver and he can take over games.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Yes, the Vikings desperately need to upgrade the offensive line but what about giving Kirk Cousins one of the best players in the draft? Hockenson is an inline tight end who can block, and he's a mismatch against linebackers, most safeties, and a lot of cornerbacks too. Kyle Rudolph has one year left on his current deal and Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Travis Kelce, would give this offense one more weapon.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

Corey Davis is the big downfield target but you could argue that Harmon is the more complete player. He wins at every level, runs every route, has good hands and the physicality and body control to routinely make contested catches.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Steelers need help at edge rusher and linebacker but if Williams, the most athletic cornerback in this class falls to No. 20 Pittsburgh has to take him.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Frank Clark balled out last season (13 sacks) but he's the Seahawks' only edge-rushing threat. Sweat isn't as athletic as Bosa, Allen or Polite but it's hard to argue with his production. He had 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss for Mississippi State in 2018.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Eric Weddle has one year left on his deal but he's 34 years old. Adderley had a strong season for the Blue Hens and followed that up with a good week at the Senior Bowl. He's a converted cornerback whose athleticism shines through from centerfield.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Yes, the Texans signed Seantrel Henderson to a one-year deal in January but he's coming off a broken ankle and Taylor, who played right tackle in college, could end up being one of the best offensive linemen in this class. Given that the Texans have to do a better job of protecting Deshaun Watson, Taylor could be a Day 1 starter.

From Chicago Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Jordy Nelson isn't the player he once was and whether tight end Jared Cook is re-signed, Derek Carr and this offense needs a playmaker. Samuel can line up anywhere on the field -- he can even return kicks -- and he's coming off a strong Senior Bowl performance.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles' contracts expired after the 2018 season and Jacobs is the best runner in the country. He runs angry, is smooth catching passes out of the backfield, and would give Carson Wentz another weapon.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. After a breakout season for the Huskies, Murphy could end up being the best cornerback in this class with a good combine.

From Dallas Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Raiders were a mess on both sides of the ball last season and Bush, a thumper who also has sideline-to-sideline speed, would bolster the middle of the defense.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). Imagine a defensive line featuring Wilkins, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Wilson fits the part for what NFL teams are looking for in today's linebacker: He's quick, has sideline-to-sideline speed and is smart. But he sometimes struggles to get off blocks and can get lost in the mix if he's not on his game. There's a lot to like about Wilson but he needs to clean up some things to ensure he's a first-round pick.

From New Orleans Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Same as last week. Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and if the Packers are going to be the dynamic offensive team we're used to seeing, giving Aaron Rodgers the most athletic tight end in the draft makes a lot of sense.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Rams need help in the secondary and Baker may not have Greedy Williams' pure athleticism, he's a fantastic player who was rarely beaten in college. Don't be surprised if that success translates to the NFL.