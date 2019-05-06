2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals take Justin Herbert, three WRs land in top 10
The Bengals begin a new era with Herbert, and the strength of the receiver class shows early
The way it looks right now, the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be all about wide receivers, running backs, corners, and Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert to be first quarterback off the board.
Both are athletic signal-callers who want to and regularly win from inside the pocket. Herbert happens to be about four to five inches taller than Tagovailoa, but the latter's tape was cleaner in 2018 despite a bad outing in the national title game. The draft order below is based off the current SportsLine win projections.
Alright, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas T
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Paulson Adebo CB
Stanford - Soph - 6'1 / 189 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kenny Willekes DE
Michigan State - Jr - 6'4 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Essang Bassey DB
Wake Forest - Jr - 5'10 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jacob Eason QB
Washington - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson DB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walker Little T
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
Calvin Throckmorton OT
Oregon - Jr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
From Chicago Bears
Troy Dye LB
Oregon - Jr - 6'4 / 224 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Collin Johnson WR
Texas - Jr - 6'6 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin - Soph - 5'11 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Paddy Fisher LB
Northwestern - Soph - 6'4 / 241 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: 5 biggest instant impact rookies
Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams are obvious, but here are five others who could...
-
2020 Draft: Tua atop Top 100 Big Board
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama
-
2020 Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua
It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class
-
2019 Draft: Best undrafted players
There were plenty of good prospects to make it to the undrafted ranks, following a ton of 'out...
-
Cardinals huge winners, Giants confuse
Winners and losers from the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Gettleman says other teams wanted Jones
The Giants general manager attempts to further justify his first-round quarterback selecti...