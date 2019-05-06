2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals take Justin Herbert, three WRs land in top 10

The Bengals begin a new era with Herbert, and the strength of the receiver class shows early

The way it looks right now, the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be all about wide receivers, running backs, corners, and Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert to be first quarterback off the board. 

Both are athletic signal-callers who want to and regularly win from inside the pocket. Herbert happens to be about four to five inches taller than Tagovailoa, but the latter's tape was cleaner in 2018 despite a bad outing in the national title game. The draft order below is based off the current SportsLine win projections. 

Alright, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Going with the odds-on favorite here. Tagovailoa displayed awesome pocket-passing ability last season and has an absolutely loaded receiver group featuring Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle. If Josh Rosen shows any signs of improvement, Miami could move him for more than what they gave up to acquire him.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas T
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Thomas is a devastating run blocker but has the athleticism and length to thrive in pass pro as well. Kliff Kingsbury will be more interested in the latter. And he should be. Watch the Kentucky game last season. Thomas and Co. erased 2019 No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Another receiver for the Raiders? Check out the structure of the deals for Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. They aren't really "long-term" contracts. And Jeudy is a monster. Decently tall, explosive downfield, and awesome after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Young heads into the 2019 season with more buzz than any edge rusher prospect. He produced in a big way after Nick Bosa went down with injury last year. Young already has NFL defensive end size along with decent hand work and bend.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The fourth-round selection of Ryan Finley won't stop the Bengals from picking their future at the quarterback position. Herbert is big, athletic, boasts a live arm and his highs are Andrew Luck esque.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Wirfs would need a big season to ultimately land in the top 10, but a handful of players fly up draft boards every year. Wirfs was an overpowering blocker as a sophomore in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Another power player from Iowa, Epenesa oftentimes overshadowed Anthony Nelson last season on the edge. While not a speed-predicated defensive lineman, Epenesa moves well for his listed weight of 280 pounds at 6-foot-6. He understands the importance of using pass-rushing moves to win too. The Buccaneers still need help on the outside of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
To me, Hall is far and away the best returning cornerback in college football. He probably would've been picked in Round 1 of this past draft. He has the size, length, click-and-close quickness and ball skills to instantly be a No. 1 corner in the NFL. The Panthers have to address the outside cornerback spot in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Lamb has been a stellar big-play creator for the Sooners in his two seasons at Oklahoma. He'll bring a career 17.7 yards-per-reception into his junior season. The Redskins may have to dip into the first-round receiver well once again if Josh Doctson doesn't take a sizable step forward in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Shenault reminds me a lot of Sammy Watkins, a twitchy speedster who's built like and plays like a running back with the ball in his hands. The Giants locked up Sterling Shepard and added Golden Tate in free agency and have to address the receiver position long-term. Shenault would be an ideal fit in a passing game based on short throws.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Paulson Adebo CB
Stanford - Soph - 6'1 / 189 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Adebo was like glue in coverage as a sophomore. He finished the year with 17 pass breakups and four interceptions and has great size and length at 6-1 and around 190 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kenny Willekes DE
Michigan State - Jr - 6'4 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Willekes probably would've gone on Day 2 had he declared this year. He already boasts NFL defensive end size at 6-4 and 260-ish pounds and flashed serious pass-rushing moves in 2018. Watch the Ohio State game. Even after drafting Harold Landry in the second-round in 2018, the Titans need to add more talent to their outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Falcons went offensive line in Round 1 and didn't address the interior of their defensive front at all in the 2019 Draft. Davis has positional versatility because of his height, but he's best on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Fulton isn't as long or as smooth at Greedy Williams. He's more physical with plus mirroring skills and great awareness as the ball is approaching. San Francisco needs to build for the future at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Moses was the most impactful linebacker on Alabama's defense in 2018, and he's primed to be the next high selection at the position from the storied program. Without a clear-cut star at the second-level of their defense, the Broncos very well could be interested in him next April.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
At times last season, Delpit, a sophomore, shined more so than 2018 second-rounder Greedy Williams and future early pick Kristian Fulton. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Houston secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Even with Garrett Bradbury in Round 1 this year, the Vikings can't stop building in front of Kirk Cousins. Had he not gotten injured last season, Adams likely would've been a first-round selection. A gigantic, well-balanced, powerful edge blocker, Adams would step in instantly as Minnesota's starting left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Essang Bassey DB
Wake Forest - Jr - 5'10 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Bassey is a magnet to the football. He's defended 31 passes with four interceptions over the past two seasons at Wake Forest. And electric movement player, Bassey drives on the football hard and plays bigger than his 5-10, 185-pound listing indicates.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Cowboys probably need one more legit receiving threat for Dak Prescott to take off on his second contract. Higgins is an imposing downfield threat.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Gross-Matos seems like a classic Raven selection. Big and ultra physical defensive lineman equally productive against the run and in pass-rushing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jacob Eason QB
Washington - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Jacob Eason, not Jake Fromm here... because there's always a first-round pick who seemingly comes out of nowhere. Eason was a former top recruit and will be in the spotlight at Washington. Tall with a big arm, one big season could catapult him into Round 1. Without much experience, he'd be the ideal heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers who wouldn't be expected to play right away.
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson DB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Along with 2018 fifth-rounder Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Henderson was the best player in Florida's secondary in 2018. He has good size and plus athleticism to play on the outside in the pros.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walker Little T
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Anthony Castanzo is probably been the NFL's most underrated left tackle. He's entering his contract year. Little needs to improve as a pass-blocker but has the size and power to thrive on running plays.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Calvin Throckmorton OT
Oregon - Jr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Steelers' offensive line is fortified for now. In a year, they very well could be in the market for a new tackle. Throckmorton was super-consistent in both the run and pass games in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Eagles are still pretty deep up front. In a year, the edge spot may need some reinforcement by way of top-end talent. They'd get that with Okwara.
Round 1 - Pick 26
  From Chicago Bears
Troy Dye LB
Oregon - Jr - 6'4 / 224 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Dye fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker. He's a comfortable in coverage and has serious range across the entire field. The Raiders need more long-term answers at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
While we aren't sure his status for the upcoming season just yet, Smith has already proven to be a high-end offensive linemen in the SEC, and the Browns need one more blocker to round out their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Collin Johnson WR
Texas - Jr - 6'6 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Johnson is a dynamic, big body at receiver with impressive contested-catch skills. The Chargers could use another pass-catching option to help Philip Rivers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Rams continue their long-term investment up front with Biadasz, a mauling center with above-average athleticism for the position.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin - Soph - 5'11 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Taylor has been a rock solid workhorse for Wisconsin since his true freshman season. Tacklers bounce off him, he has outstanding vision in tight quarters between the tackles, and has showcased impressive downfield speed for a big back.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Paddy Fisher LB
Northwestern - Soph - 6'4 / 241 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Fisher is a huge, athletic, and instinctive off-ball linebacker who's tallied over 110 tackles in each of his first two seasons at Northwestern. He's precisely what the Saints need on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Patriots didn't draft a tight end in the 2019 Draft. Ok then. In this scenario, they can't pass on Albert O, a big, athletic seam-stretcher who's a load to bring to the turf.
