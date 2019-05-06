2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals take Justin Herbert, three WRs land in top 10

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS Projected Team

Going with the odds-on favorite here. Tagovailoa displayed awesome pocket-passing ability last season and has an absolutely loaded receiver group featuring Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle. If Josh Rosen shows any signs of improvement, Miami could move him for more than what they gave up to acquire him.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas T Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Thomas is a devastating run blocker but has the athleticism and length to thrive in pass pro as well. Kliff Kingsbury will be more interested in the latter. And he should be. Watch the Kentucky game last season. Thomas and Co. erased 2019 No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Another receiver for the Raiders? Check out the structure of the deals for Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. They aren't really "long-term" contracts. And Jeudy is a monster. Decently tall, explosive downfield, and awesome after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young DE Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS Projected Team

Young heads into the 2019 season with more buzz than any edge rusher prospect. He produced in a big way after Nick Bosa went down with injury last year. Young already has NFL defensive end size along with decent hand work and bend.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS Projected Team

The fourth-round selection of Ryan Finley won't stop the Bengals from picking their future at the quarterback position. Herbert is big, athletic, boasts a live arm and his highs are Andrew Luck esque.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Wirfs would need a big season to ultimately land in the top 10, but a handful of players fly up draft boards every year. Wirfs was an overpowering blocker as a sophomore in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 7 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS Projected Team

Another power player from Iowa, Epenesa oftentimes overshadowed Anthony Nelson last season on the edge. While not a speed-predicated defensive lineman, Epenesa moves well for his listed weight of 280 pounds at 6-foot-6. He understands the importance of using pass-rushing moves to win too. The Buccaneers still need help on the outside of their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Bryce Hall CB Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS Projected Team

To me, Hall is far and away the best returning cornerback in college football. He probably would've been picked in Round 1 of this past draft. He has the size, length, click-and-close quickness and ball skills to instantly be a No. 1 corner in the NFL. The Panthers have to address the outside cornerback spot in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS Projected Team

Lamb has been a stellar big-play creator for the Sooners in his two seasons at Oklahoma. He'll bring a career 17.7 yards-per-reception into his junior season. The Redskins may have to dip into the first-round receiver well once again if Josh Doctson doesn't take a sizable step forward in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Shenault reminds me a lot of Sammy Watkins, a twitchy speedster who's built like and plays like a running back with the ball in his hands. The Giants locked up Sterling Shepard and added Golden Tate in free agency and have to address the receiver position long-term. Shenault would be an ideal fit in a passing game based on short throws.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford - Soph - 6'1 / 189 LBS Projected Team

Adebo was like glue in coverage as a sophomore. He finished the year with 17 pass breakups and four interceptions and has great size and length at 6-1 and around 190 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State - Jr - 6'4 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Willekes probably would've gone on Day 2 had he declared this year. He already boasts NFL defensive end size at 6-4 and 260-ish pounds and flashed serious pass-rushing moves in 2018. Watch the Ohio State game. Even after drafting Harold Landry in the second-round in 2018, the Titans need to add more talent to their outside pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS Projected Team

The Falcons went offensive line in Round 1 and didn't address the interior of their defensive front at all in the 2019 Draft. Davis has positional versatility because of his height, but he's best on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Fulton isn't as long or as smooth at Greedy Williams. He's more physical with plus mirroring skills and great awareness as the ball is approaching. San Francisco needs to build for the future at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS Projected Team

Moses was the most impactful linebacker on Alabama's defense in 2018, and he's primed to be the next high selection at the position from the storied program. Without a clear-cut star at the second-level of their defense, the Broncos very well could be interested in him next April.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Grant Delpit S LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS Projected Team

At times last season, Delpit, a sophomore, shined more so than 2018 second-rounder Greedy Williams and future early pick Kristian Fulton. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Houston secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Adams OT Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS Projected Team

Even with Garrett Bradbury in Round 1 this year, the Vikings can't stop building in front of Kirk Cousins. Had he not gotten injured last season, Adams likely would've been a first-round selection. A gigantic, well-balanced, powerful edge blocker, Adams would step in instantly as Minnesota's starting left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Essang Bassey DB Wake Forest - Jr - 5'10 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Bassey is a magnet to the football. He's defended 31 passes with four interceptions over the past two seasons at Wake Forest. And electric movement player, Bassey drives on the football hard and plays bigger than his 5-10, 185-pound listing indicates.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tee Higgins WR Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS Projected Team

The Cowboys probably need one more legit receiving threat for Dak Prescott to take off on his second contract. Higgins is an imposing downfield threat.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS Projected Team

Gross-Matos seems like a classic Raven selection. Big and ultra physical defensive lineman equally productive against the run and in pass-rushing situations.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jacob Eason QB Washington - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS Projected Team

Jacob Eason, not Jake Fromm here... because there's always a first-round pick who seemingly comes out of nowhere. Eason was a former top recruit and will be in the spotlight at Washington. Tall with a big arm, one big season could catapult him into Round 1. Without much experience, he'd be the ideal heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers who wouldn't be expected to play right away.

Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Henderson DB Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS Projected Team

Along with 2018 fifth-rounder Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Henderson was the best player in Florida's secondary in 2018. He has good size and plus athleticism to play on the outside in the pros.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walker Little T Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS Projected Team

Anthony Castanzo is probably been the NFL's most underrated left tackle. He's entering his contract year. Little needs to improve as a pass-blocker but has the size and power to thrive on running plays.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon - Jr - 6'5 / 318 LBS Projected Team

The Steelers' offensive line is fortified for now. In a year, they very well could be in the market for a new tackle. Throckmorton was super-consistent in both the run and pass games in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS Projected Team

The Eagles are still pretty deep up front. In a year, the edge spot may need some reinforcement by way of top-end talent. They'd get that with Okwara.

Round 1 - Pick 26 From From Chicago Bears Troy Dye LB Oregon - Jr - 6'4 / 224 LBS Projected Team

Dye fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker. He's a comfortable in coverage and has serious range across the entire field. The Raiders need more long-term answers at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trey Smith OL Tennessee - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS Projected Team

While we aren't sure his status for the upcoming season just yet, Smith has already proven to be a high-end offensive linemen in the SEC, and the Browns need one more blocker to round out their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Collin Johnson WR Texas - Jr - 6'6 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Johnson is a dynamic, big body at receiver with impressive contested-catch skills. The Chargers could use another pass-catching option to help Philip Rivers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS Projected Team

The Rams continue their long-term investment up front with Biadasz, a mauling center with above-average athleticism for the position.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin - Soph - 5'11 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Taylor has been a rock solid workhorse for Wisconsin since his true freshman season. Tacklers bounce off him, he has outstanding vision in tight quarters between the tackles, and has showcased impressive downfield speed for a big back.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Paddy Fisher LB Northwestern - Soph - 6'4 / 241 LBS Projected Team

Fisher is a huge, athletic, and instinctive off-ball linebacker who's tallied over 110 tackles in each of his first two seasons at Northwestern. He's precisely what the Saints need on defense.