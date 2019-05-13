2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins land Tua, Saints take Drew Brees' successor, Patriots find a tight end
Our super-early look at the 2020 NFL Draft features plenty of prospects to put on your watchlist for this season
Think mock drafts this early are an exercise in futility? If you want to know exactly what's going to happen a little less than a year from now, sure. I can tell you this isn't going to be incredibly accurate. Certain players will go back to school rather than declare early, others will come out of nowhere to enter Round 1 discussion, and still others could suffer devastating injuries that push them down to the later rounds.
But super early mock drafts like this are interesting exercises to see which prospects you should be keeping your eyes on when the college season kicks off. And it's not like we're going to be 100 percent wrong with these picks either; last year, I had Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and Rashan Gary at No. 12, Drew Lock to the Broncos (see how perfect that fit was?), Greg Little on the Panthers, the Steelers getting an inside linebacker, the Falcons going guard with their first pick and other close calls. So while you shouldn't mark these picks down in pen on your 2020 draft boards, I think there's plenty here worth considering 50-some weeks before the 2020 NFL Draft.
A note about the draft order before you send your angry tweets and emails: It's based off the current SportsLine projections coming out of the 2019 draft. We started with projected win totals, made sure both conferences put six teams into the playoffs, then advanced the better team through each round. If you think we have your team picking too high, just take comfort in knowing this is the best projection we have this early in the process, and the final results are sure to differ.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas T
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Walker Little T
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Derrick Brown DT
Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
CJ Henderson DB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin - Soph - 5'11 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nick Coe DL
Auburn - Soph - 6'5 / 282 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Terrell Lewis LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'5 / 256 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
Anfernee Jennings ILB
Alabama - Jr - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 199 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
From Chicago Bears
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kenny Willekes DE
Michigan State - Jr - 6'4 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State - Soph - 5'10 / 214 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jacob Eason QB
Washington - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 3 picks who can thrive as rookies
These prospects were picked on Day 3 but have the talent and opportunity to surprise in Year...
-
Veterans on chopping block after draft
These veterans may have seen their team draft their future replacement
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bengals take Herbert
The Bengals begin a new era with Herbert, and the strength of the receiver class shows ear...
-
Draft: 5 biggest instant impact rookies
Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams are obvious, but here are five others who could...
-
2020 Draft: Tua atop Top 100 Big Board
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama
-
2020 Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua
It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class