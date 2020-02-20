2020 NFL Mock Draft: Lock in Joe Burrow to Bengals, plus Saints and Packers add receivers in Round 1

I am officially mocking again.

This is Mock Draft 1.0 for me this year. It's the first of several to come before the NFL Draft in April, with a schedule of one every other week. I am not Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso or Josh Edwards, my CBSSports.com colleagues who crank out mock drafts year round and seemingly every week. One every other week is good enough for me.

This first one is pretty straightforward I think. There are no trades, nothing outrageous to get clicks -- just teams staying in their spot to pick players.

I have LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going first to the Cincinnati Bengals, even in the middle of all this talk that Burrow might not want to play for the Bengals. Too bad for him, since they are taking him. Other than sitting out the season -- which he won't do -- he has no other options.

So forget the internet babble that Burrow won't play for the Bengals. For that reason, he's the easiest pick here. He's the best player in this draft and he fills a major long-term need for the Bengals. Don't hold me to the rest of this mock.

Hell, the NFL Scouting Combine hasn't even taken place yet. It's way too early to be locked in on anything -- other than Burrow.

Should the Redskins really trade the No. 2 pick? What should they get in return? It's Mock Draft Monday, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.