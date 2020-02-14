2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua goes No. 3 after trade up, Cowboys make a splash, Packers add receiver for Rodgers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow already has a steak named after him in Cincinnati and a billboard was placed outside of town congratulating him on his national championship victory. Boomer Esiason handed him a Bengals helmet on national television so that essentially counted as 'turning in the card' for me. I can't wait to see what else is named after him. Are there any more hippos being born soon?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera had Julius Peppers in Carolina. He understands the difference a game-wrecker at that position can make. The Redskins will receive calls about trading out but the new era begins with a truly special talent.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I wasn't going to project a Lions-Dolphins trade this week -- not because I do not think it will happen -- but then I saw everyone else doing it and started to feel left out. Detroit already seems to be posturing for a trade at No. 3 overall. They are not trading Matthew Stafford for a variety of reasons. Miami is able to move up, potentially costing them a first round pick, and select not only a quarterback, but a leader and voice for their football team.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The names change but the position stays the same. NFL draft analysts are in near unanimous agreement that Dave Gettleman is going to take an offensive tackle. He values the unit and they need two. Isaiah Simmons would be another player that causes them to pause and consider their options though.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is able to trade down, acquire more picks and land their initial target. It is a win-win for Dan Quinn and Matt Patricia. Okudah is a really fluid cornerback but his willingness to contribute in run support is what makes him a great prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Chargers fans may be accustomed to seeing Brown in this spot. It may be strange seeing a defensive tackle and fans may think draft analysts are plugging him in simply to fill a need. Make no mistake about it, Derrick Brown is a player. He is a big man that has figured out how to play fast and apply pressure. Los Angeles is getting a difference maker and not just a safe pick that fills a need.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Owner David Tepper made it very clear that the team was likely moving on from Cam Newton recently. Do they fill the void with a veteran, draft a rookie or punt for a year and make a run for Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields? Planning the future is always dangerous because a lot can happen in a year; look no further than Tua Tagovailoa for an example.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd It is likely that Arizona takes an offensive tackle. Thomas is a great option for them here because he will help seal the edge for Kyler Murray, who was very impressive in his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The old saying 'never look a gift horse in the mouth' applies here. It is unclear how or why Simmons fell to No. 9 overall, but arguing about it would be a waste of time. He is the best talent on the board and also a need until someone figures out what is going on with Telvin Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland wants to run a Kyle Shanahan-Gary Kubiak style offense that utilizes a lot of motion and misdirection. The Browns would become a zone-blocking scheme team, which fits well with either Mekhi Becton or Wirfs. There are some concerns with the latter's game but Bill Callahan is one of the best in the business at coaching the position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets are not messing around with this tackle class. If a scenario plays out that four tackles could go before No. 11 overall, then New York should look to move up. In this case, Becton is available so they take a chance on his size and athleticism becoming something special at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock could not bypass an opportunity to add the draft's most explosive offensive playmaker. Lamb has great body control and elusiveness after the catch to match. Las Vegas likely still needs to add their quarterback but Lamb gives them a viable downfield threat and allows Tyrell Williams to function more successfully in a more comfortable role as the No. 2 wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th If the Colts do not use free agency to add a veteran quarterback, then Love makes a lot of sense. There are similarities between him and Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted by Chris Ballard and others in Kansas City. There is a lot of commitment to the head coach and general manager in Indianapolis, so I could see them making a long-term move.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I know Tampa Bay has bigger needs but no Buccaneers fan could complain if Jeudy fell into their laps at No. 14 overall with or without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Godwin will be a free agent after the 2020 season and would require a hefty contract extension. It would not be fiscally responsible to pay up with so many other needs.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Javon Kinlaw could make a lot of sense here considering their entire defensive line is subject to free agency. Ruggs, to me, is the most fun option and would really elevate the entire offense. His presence should create even more opportunities for Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd I've been saying for awhile that Epenesa and the Falcons felt like a perfect union. The Iowa pass rusher has been devalued a bit as this process has progressed. Dan Quinn happily ends his fall at No. 16 overall. Yes, the rhyme was intentional.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd There are already reports that Dallas wants to move up and make a splash in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perhaps they would consider allowing Amari Cooper to walk and then draft either CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy? Nonetheless, they are able to stand firm at No. 17 overall and still make a splash with Kinlaw. He is the No. 7 overall prospect according to our rankings, so the Cowboys are adding great value.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami already landed their quarterback so attention turns to adding the best available talent. There is no denying that Chaisson could be a special player if he is able to stay healthy and continues to develop. The Dolphins need to build a stronger pass rush.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders were able to use their first of two Round 1 picks on a supreme talent. They turn around and add the best remaining quarterback with their second. Eason allows Jon Gruden to push the ball downfield. The only question is, who will be receiving them on the other end?

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville landed Isaiah Simmons with their first selection so now they get an offensive tackle that they desperately needed. A case could be made for several positions within the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th REC 59 REYDS 936 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 12 Higgins is going to be a popular pick for Philadelphia. He is a big weapon more closely related to Alshon Jeffrey in his prime. The Eagles are expected to overhaul the position so Higgins is a need. The concern with him is injuries. He seems to accrue a new ailment every week, which could be a frustration for one of the most snake-bitten teams in the NFL over the past three years.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is a unique talent. His strength is his ability after the catch. Buffalo has an over-the-top threat with John Brown so the presence of Shenault should allow them to be more creative and work closer to the line of scrimmage as well. Josh Allen's arm is strong but not every pass has to exceed 30 yards.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd New England will never reach for a player; they will stay true to their board. Murray is the best player at this spot. Outside linebacker is more of an edge with Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy scheduled to hit free agency but Murray has the versatility to play that spot. He is such an active player and will fly around the field for Bill Belichick's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th It would make sense for New Orleans to target another wide receiver but they also need cornerback help. The cornerback prospects available at this point are stronger than the wide receivers, which should be available into Round 4. The Saints add another Gator to the secondary after adding a productive Chauncey Gardner-Johnson a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The NFL season can expose some weaknesses and provide a more clear view of what it requires to be successful. The playoff game against San Francisco was a clear indicator that the Vikings need to fortify the trenches. Gallimore is an active, pocket-pressing interior defensive lineman that could make a difference next season.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Miami is just stacking talent at this point. They land their second Crimson Tide player in the first round with McKinney, who reminds a lot of Minkah Fitzpatrick. It is my belief that McKinney could play either safety position as well as cornerback. The same conversation was had regarding Fitzpatrick a few years ago.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Jadeveon Clowney may not re-sign, which makes Seattle even more devoted to acquiring pass rush aid. Gross-Matos is a pick that makes sense whether Clowney returns or not because he could also replace Ziggy Ansah on the other side. Over the past two years, he has produced 17.5 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Alabama to Baltimore has been a pipeline through the Ozzie Newsome years. Although he will not be making their draft decisions, it would not be a surprise to see them return to the well for another talented pass rusher. Lewis has a lot of upside and could serve as a replacement for the surging Matt Judon.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee has made it clear that they need to rejuvenate their linebacker room. Baun has a lot of versatility and will be loved by Mike Vrabel. He is instinctive and does a tremendous job of getting off blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Green Bay does not have enough pass catchers to support Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams is great but Rodgers was most successful with multiple outlets. Jefferson has great body control and play-making ability after the catch. K.J. Hamler might make some sense here too as a guy that could provide an underneath option similar to Randall Cobb.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd There were some concerns with Delpit's regression this season but this would be the steal of the first round. Medicals will be important for him at the NFL combine but I would not be surprised if he gets healthy and rises back towards the top of the board before it is all said and done. The 49ers could lose Jimmie Ward this offseason and Delpit could step in and contribute from Day 1.