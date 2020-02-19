2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up to No. 2 to select Tua Tagovailoa, Redskins get big haul to move back

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st A few recent quotes from Burrow have allowed some to speculate that the reigning Heisman winner will spurn Cincinnati. I highly doubt that happens.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Is Miami technically "considering" every quarterback prospect right now? Sure. But Tagovailoa still feels like the front-runner, and the organization doesn't want to lose out on the opportunity to pick him, so they move up to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions signed Trey Flowers in free agency a year ago but still have a pass-rushing problem. And that issue is fixed with Young at No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Wide receiver will be tempting here for GM Dave Gettleman, but I think he ultimately goes with an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones. Wirfs was good in 2018 then took his game to another level in 2019, and he spent time at right and left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Where did Ron Rivera last coach? Carolina. Who was the heartbeat of his defense during his time there? Luke Kuechly. Simmons has Kuechly type athletic gifts and can cover like a safety. The Redskins could use an infusion of talent at essentially every position. In their trade with Miami, Washington gets this pick, Miami's third first-rounder (No. 26), a third-rounder (No. 70), and Miami's second fifth-rounder (No. 148).

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Do the Chargers go the trade or free-agent route to find their next quarterback? Hmmm. If they can't land one, they could go with Herbert, who wouldn't have to start right away, and could ultimately be a game-manager early in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers are probably going to lose James Bradberry in free agency, and with Okudah falling into their lap, this is an easy, home-run pick at the start of the Matt Rhule era.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm guessing Jeudy is going to run noticeably faster than CeeDee Lamb at the Combine, which could (see: should) push many folks to crown him as WR1 in this class. Kliff Kingsbury gets Kyler Murray a stud pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Brown needs to get more effective as a pass rusher when he can't simply bull rush guards into the quarterback, but he's immensely powerful right now and is the best run defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Wills is a great athlete for his size, and the right side of the Browns offensive line was downright disastrous in 2019. A perfect fit for Baker Mayfield and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jets GM Joe Douglas spent many years in Philadelphia with Jason Peters at left tackle, and with this pick, he envisions Thomas being that type of high-caliber blindside protector for Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st This pick will work wonders for ticket sales and generating hype in Las Vegas. Lamb adds a fun, big-play element to the Raiders' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Philip Rivers seems destined for Indianapolis given his connections to some coaches there. With him there, Indianapolis should add to its receiver group, and with a big combine, Aiyuk is primed to skyrocket up boards.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd How about a Tampa Bay defensive front with Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea, and Kinlaw. Studly.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault was born to play in a West Coast offense, and that's Broncos new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme. If he can stay healthy, he can be a star thanks to his size, YAC-skills, and pure speed.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons need more pass rushers. Epenesa is ready to be a three-down player thanks to his length, power, edge-setting ability, and pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Gallimore is a former nose tackle turned penetrating three-technique, and his burst will be fully accentuated in Rod Marinelli's defense.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Understanding the depth of the offensive tackle class, the Dolphins go edge rusher here with Chaisson, an explosive, polished defender around the corner.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Things work out perfectly for the Raiders and they get their quarterback of the defense in Murray. I expect him to test similarly to 2019 first-round linebackers Devin White and Devin Bush.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Cam Robinson experiment could be over and that would leave Jacksonville with a gaping hole at left tackle. Insert Jones, a tall, powerful, and athletic blocker with game film that was significantly more consistent than Robinson's, albeit against a significantly lower level of competition.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th This is too perfect. Higgins provides the Eagles with a deep threat and just so happens to be around 6-foot-4 with immaculate ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs wouldn't add much size to the Bills' receiver group, but good luck covering a due of Ruggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley in man or zone coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Given the age of the Patriots starting safeties, and the fact that Devin McCourty is set to become a free agent this March, Bill Belichick goes with Delpit, a tall, athletic, versatile safety with better play-making skill in coverage than against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th It is difficult to do a mock and not send Reagor to the Saints, a team with Drew Brees and Michael Thomas but a clear need at No. 2 wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Diggs is a physical, press-man cornerback who can instantly replace an aging Xavier Rhodes in Mike Zimmer's scheme.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th It's a dream come true for the Redskins here with Becton. And while right now, it may seem like there's no way he lasts until No. 26 overall, at least one of the consensus "top" offensive tackles will likely be here. Trent Williams has been an absolute rock for Washington, but with him turning 32 in 2020, the last year of the extension he signed in 2015, the team very well could (and maybe should) trade him this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Jackson could very well test as the most athletic tackle in the class and he is a smooth mover -- this plays perfectly into what GM John Schneider loves at the position (and all positions).

Round 1 - Pick 28 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens adore heavy, outside linebacker types to rush the passer. That's precisely what Weaver is, and before his injury in 2019, he was on track to get selected in the Top 20 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th With Uche, the Titans would get an awesome linebacker-edge rusher hybrid with juice around the corner and a dazzling inside counter.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Queen really looks like a safety on the field, from his size to his change-of-direction skills, and acceleration. And that's not a not bad thing in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney is as active as they come in run support and consistently made plays in coverage in Nick Saban's pro-style scheme.