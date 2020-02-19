2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up to No. 2 to select Tua Tagovailoa, Redskins get big haul to move back
The Redskins don't have to be locked into picking Chase Young at No. 2 overall
For quite some time, we've just penciled in Chase Young to the Washington Redskins at No. 2 overall. But what if that doesn't happen? For as tremendous as Young is, the Redskins aren't an edge rusher away from becoming a contender, and they have invested heavily on their defensive front the past three years in the draft.
Let's explore what a trade down for Washington would look like and what it could ultimately land them draft capital-wise.
The draft order is now set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
A few recent quotes from Burrow have allowed some to speculate that the reigning Heisman winner will spurn Cincinnati. I highly doubt that happens.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Is Miami technically "considering" every quarterback prospect right now? Sure. But Tagovailoa still feels like the front-runner, and the organization doesn't want to lose out on the opportunity to pick him, so they move up to do so.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Lions signed Trey Flowers in free agency a year ago but still have a pass-rushing problem. And that issue is fixed with Young at No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wide receiver will be tempting here for GM Dave Gettleman, but I think he ultimately goes with an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones. Wirfs was good in 2018 then took his game to another level in 2019, and he spent time at right and left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Where did Ron Rivera last coach? Carolina. Who was the heartbeat of his defense during his time there? Luke Kuechly. Simmons has Kuechly type athletic gifts and can cover like a safety. The Redskins could use an infusion of talent at essentially every position. In their trade with Miami, Washington gets this pick, Miami's third first-rounder (No. 26), a third-rounder (No. 70), and Miami's second fifth-rounder (No. 148).
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Do the Chargers go the trade or free-agent route to find their next quarterback? Hmmm. If they can't land one, they could go with Herbert, who wouldn't have to start right away, and could ultimately be a game-manager early in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Panthers are probably going to lose James Bradberry in free agency, and with Okudah falling into their lap, this is an easy, home-run pick at the start of the Matt Rhule era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
I'm guessing Jeudy is going to run noticeably faster than CeeDee Lamb at the Combine, which could (see: should) push many folks to crown him as WR1 in this class. Kliff Kingsbury gets Kyler Murray a stud pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown needs to get more effective as a pass rusher when he can't simply bull rush guards into the quarterback, but he's immensely powerful right now and is the best run defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills is a great athlete for his size, and the right side of the Browns offensive line was downright disastrous in 2019. A perfect fit for Baker Mayfield and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Jets GM Joe Douglas spent many years in Philadelphia with Jason Peters at left tackle, and with this pick, he envisions Thomas being that type of high-caliber blindside protector for Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
This pick will work wonders for ticket sales and generating hype in Las Vegas. Lamb adds a fun, big-play element to the Raiders' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Philip Rivers seems destined for Indianapolis given his connections to some coaches there. With him there, Indianapolis should add to its receiver group, and with a big combine, Aiyuk is primed to skyrocket up boards.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
How about a Tampa Bay defensive front with Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea, and Kinlaw. Studly.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault was born to play in a West Coast offense, and that's Broncos new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme. If he can stay healthy, he can be a star thanks to his size, YAC-skills, and pure speed.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Falcons need more pass rushers. Epenesa is ready to be a three-down player thanks to his length, power, edge-setting ability, and pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore is a former nose tackle turned penetrating three-technique, and his burst will be fully accentuated in Rod Marinelli's defense.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Understanding the depth of the offensive tackle class, the Dolphins go edge rusher here with Chaisson, an explosive, polished defender around the corner.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Things work out perfectly for the Raiders and they get their quarterback of the defense in Murray. I expect him to test similarly to 2019 first-round linebackers Devin White and Devin Bush.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
The Cam Robinson experiment could be over and that would leave Jacksonville with a gaping hole at left tackle. Insert Jones, a tall, powerful, and athletic blocker with game film that was significantly more consistent than Robinson's, albeit against a significantly lower level of competition.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
This is too perfect. Higgins provides the Eagles with a deep threat and just so happens to be around 6-foot-4 with immaculate ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs wouldn't add much size to the Bills' receiver group, but good luck covering a due of Ruggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley in man or zone coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Given the age of the Patriots starting safeties, and the fact that Devin McCourty is set to become a free agent this March, Bill Belichick goes with Delpit, a tall, athletic, versatile safety with better play-making skill in coverage than against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
It is difficult to do a mock and not send Reagor to the Saints, a team with Drew Brees and Michael Thomas but a clear need at No. 2 wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is a physical, press-man cornerback who can instantly replace an aging Xavier Rhodes in Mike Zimmer's scheme.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
It's a dream come true for the Redskins here with Becton. And while right now, it may seem like there's no way he lasts until No. 26 overall, at least one of the consensus "top" offensive tackles will likely be here. Trent Williams has been an absolute rock for Washington, but with him turning 32 in 2020, the last year of the extension he signed in 2015, the team very well could (and maybe should) trade him this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson could very well test as the most athletic tackle in the class and he is a smooth mover -- this plays perfectly into what GM John Schneider loves at the position (and all positions).
Round 1 - Pick 28
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
The Ravens adore heavy, outside linebacker types to rush the passer. That's precisely what Weaver is, and before his injury in 2019, he was on track to get selected in the Top 20 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Queen really looks like a safety on the field, from his size to his change-of-direction skills, and acceleration. And that's not a not bad thing in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney is as active as they come in run support and consistently made plays in coverage in Nick Saban's pro-style scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 32
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
In this scenario, the Chiefs can't retain Chris Jones, so they go with a super-athlete on the interior of the defensive line in hopes of replacing some of his production.
