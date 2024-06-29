It's no secret that LeBron James will either be playing alongside his son or against him this upcoming season. That's because the Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 pick in this week's draft, helping ensure the eldest James child will get to be in the NBA at the same time as his legendary father.

It had long been a dream of LeBron's to play long enough in order to share a court with his son, and that dream will come true in a few months. But what about his other son, Bryce? Not so fast, the younger James son says.

Prior to ending his Instagram Live Friday, Bryce responded to a question asking him if he thought that LeBron would wait for him to enter the NBA before calling it a quits. It turns out, Bryce doesn't think that will be the case.

"I'm not gonna lie, that's OD," Bryce said emphatically. "Nah, that's too much. No, Good Lord. He's going to be 42."

For what it's worth, Bryce is entering his junior year at Notre Dame High School after spending two years at Sierra Canyon with Bronny. Reports have indicated that LeBron could spend up to two more years in the NBA, and the Lakers are prepared to offer him a three-year max deal worth up to $160 million, making this next dream at least somewhat feasible.

Bryce, similar to Bronny, is already showing signs of being a legitimate NBA talent while still being in high school. Currently, ESPN has him ranked No. 22 in their rankings of California high school hoopers. At 6-foot-4, Bryce has a league-ready frame and already showed standout performances in the Nike EYBL, scoring 21 points against ex-NBA veteran Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron.

While playing in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam for Strive for Greatness 16U, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in four games. He also played 13 games in the Nike EYBL, posting an average of 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

That said, as cool as it would be to see LeBron playing with both of his sons in the NBA, it's still an unrealistic expectation. Still, given the level of skill LeBron is playing with now at almost 40 years old, it's possible he continues to play into his 40s just like Tom Brady did. Regardless, Bryce is right to pump the brakes on that possibility, especially before his older brother and dad have even shared a second on an NBA court.