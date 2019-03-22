Seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys start with Round 2 defender, Patriots swipe Josh Rosen, Bears land corner help
The Falcons trade up for a Grady Jarrett type on the inside, and the Zac Taylor era in Cincy begins with a new QB
It is time for a seven-round mock draft. Free agency is essentially done, and we're deep into the pro day schedule, meaning the 2019 NFL Draft is getting close.
In this mock, there's two quarterbacks in the top 10, a fall for another signal-caller, and a first-round trade up for a stellar defensive tackle prospect.
Let's get to the picks.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
I'd be stunned if Kliff Kingsbury passed on Murray with the top pick.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
I've come around on the 49ers investing another high first-round pick on a defensive lineman. Bosa's the best prospect in this class.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Jets have a gaping hole on the edge of their pass rush. Allen isn't super refined but has speed-to-power capabilities and impressive bend for his size.
|4
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Plenty of options here for the new-look Raiders. I think Mike Mayock will rave enough about Williams to get Jon Gruden to draft him.
|5
|Devin White, LB, LSU
The logical replacement to the vacancy created by Kwon Alexander signing with the 49ers in free agency.
|6
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Getting a read on the Giants direction is about as easy as finding an Eli Manning truther who doesn't work for the team. I think they'll go with a edge protector, and they'd get a really good one in Taylor here.
|7
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Another pick that stays the same from last week. The Jaguars have a need on the edge and would likely be intrigued by his positional versatility.
|8
Trade with LionsEd Oliver, DT, Houston
The Falcons have one-gap star Grady Jarrett under the franchise tag in 2019, and Oliver, a very similar type of defensive tackle, would form an outrageous pairing on the inside with Jarrett while acting as insurance if they can't retain him long term.
|9
Trade with BillsDwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State The Bills and Bengals agree to another deal, as new head coach Zac Taylor can't miss out on the opportunity to draft Haskins with the Broncos sitting there at No. 10 overall, one spot ahead of Cincinnati.
|10
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
With Bradley Roby gone and Chris Harris entering the twilight of what's been an amazing and frankly underrated career, the Broncos look to fortify the secondary with Williams, a stifling press man corner.
|11
Trade with BengalsD.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
After sliding back two spots -- which nets them the Bengals' third-rounder and a late sixth -- the Bills like the value with Metcalf more than simply taking him at No. 9 overall.
|12
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
The Packers have a green receiver group after Davante Adams, and Hockenson would give Aaron Rodgers a viable seam-stretcher right away.
|13
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
With Ja'Wuan James now in Denver, the Dolphins are ecstatic to land a franchise tackle prospect in Williams.
|14
Trade with FalconsDevin Bush, LB, Michigan
The Lions get a third and a fifth in the trade back with the Falcons and are happy to jump on Bush here, a highly athletic tone-setter at linebacker.
|15
|Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Fant is the ideal YAC tight end to play in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense.
|16
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Panthers need help on the edge. Ferrell is a long, powerful, decently bendy prospect on the rise.
|17
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Giants GM Dave Gettleman drafted both Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess in Carolina. Butler is another huge target with more athletic capabilities than those veteran pass catchers.
|18
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
The Vikings couldn't be happier. Dillard is a new-age left tackle with impeccable pass-blocking ability.
|19
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
The Titans could use more juice on the edge. Burns gives them that, and suddenly Tennessee has an explosive, bendy duo on the outside with Burns and Harold Landry.
|20
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker would provide scheme versatility for a Steelers secondary in need of some young cornerbacks.
|21
|Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
The Seahawks need a rangy centerfielder after the departure of Earl Thomas. Thornhill has the most range and explosiveness of any safety in this class.
|22
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
New GM Eric DeCosta gets the seal of approval on this pick from current Stanford head coach David Shaw, who worked on the Ravens offensive staff from 2002 to 2005.
|23
|Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
The Texans basically need upgrades at every offensive line position, and while Risner can't clone himself, he at different points in his career could very well thrive at different positions up front.
|24
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
The Raiders took a chance on Maurice Hurst after his heart condition led to a major drop in the draft. They do the same with Sweat here, filling an enormous need with a supremely gifted prospect.
|25
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
With Haloti Ngata and Michael Bennett gone, the Eagles add to their defensive line with Wilkins, a workmanlike prospect who can carry out multiple duties.
|26
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Back-to-back members of Clemson's epic defensive line late in the first. Lawrence looks like a 3-4 nose but has insane explosiveness for his size and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
|27
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Gareon Conley came on strong in the late stages of the 2018 season, but the Raiders need another playmaker in their secondary. They get that with Murphy.
|28
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Without many clear-cut needs outside of defensive tackle in what's a deep class at that position, the Chargers pick their quarterback of the future.
|29
|Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
Line Allen up anywhere, and he's going to create havoc. The Chiefs need another player to rely on to generate pressure outside of Chris Jones inside.
|30
|Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Can't tweak this pick. Love it. Let Ford play on the right side and pave lanes as a guard or tackle.
|31
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
The Rams may have to wait a bit for Simmons, who's coming off a torn knee ligament. When healthy, he's a tremendous defensive tackle prospect who'd be borderline unfair next to Aaron Donald.
|32
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
The Patriots jump on the opportunity to stop Polite's plummet and get a super-bendy edge rusher with the last pick in Round 1.
Round 2
|1
|Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
The Cardinals must add serious talent to their offensive line to protect Murray. Lindstrom is a highly athletic guard who plays with a mean streak.
|2
|Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
The Colts would love to pair Rapp, an ultra-active, in-the-box safety with Malik Hooker, their rangy center fielder.
|3
|Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
In this scenario, Cashman is the pick because Gruden fell in love with the linebacker's 4.50 speed and well-rounded game.
|4
|Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
The 49ers have Richard Sherman but need another young cornerback to groom under him. Love is very disruptive and proved to have top-flight change-of-direction skill at the combine.
|5
|Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Ximines is an experienced pass rusher with an advanced tool box of moves. He'd be a nice fit as a stand-up rusher in James Bettcher's scheme.
|6
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
If this regime in Jacksonville was cool with picking Cam Robinson in Round 2 a few years ago, I can see McGary, a similar prospect, being the selection here.
|7
|Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
With Oruwariye and 2018 second-rounder Carlton Davis, the Buccaneers would suddenly have plenty of size and length in their cornerback room.
|8
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
The Bills fill a big need at defensive tackle after Kyle Williams' retirement. Tillery is exceptionally tall for the position but plays with outstanding fundamentals (think hand work), and is a upper echelon athlete.
|9
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Jones is a quick-release, West Coast offense signal-caller who, after a year to "redshirt," will be ready to take over the Broncos offense.
|10
|Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
The Bengals re-signed Preston Smith yet still need an athletic weakside linebacker to make plays on the perimeter and in coverage.
|11
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Lions stay local again, this time with a former Spartan. Layne is long, aggressive, and has the athleticism to back up his assertive style.
|12
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Love this pairing. Brown can take the lid off the defense and work in the slot when needed.
|13
|Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Howard is a long, athletic but somewhat raw tackle prospect with vice grips for hands. With some added strength, he can thrive in Atlanta's pass-happy offense that features a zone-blocking scheme.
|14
|Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State
Somewhat of a slide for Bradbury stops here, as Jay Gruden would love plugging him right away at center.
|15
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Another plummet halted. Brown and D.J. Moore can be the league's best yards-after-the-catch duo in a few seasons.
|16
|Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
Nelson needs a year of development to be "NFL strong," but he has a veteran's supply of pass-rushing moves on the outside.
|17
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida
CGJ is a springy nickel corner/robber safety hybrid who'd instantly replace Jabrill Peppers in Cleveland's defense.
|18
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
More YAC help for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota with Samuel, a savvy route runner with ball-carrier type skills in space.
|19
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Harry falls because teams are worried about his ability to separate. Awesome value here for Tennessee who adds another big body to move the chains for Marcus Mariota.
|20
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
While Campbell is raw as a receiver, he has sub 4.40 speed and can be a dangerous security blanket for Ben Roethlisberger.
|21
|Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
The Eagles could use a playmaker in the back middle of their defense, and they get that here with Adderley, a rangy center fielder with explosive movements.
|22
|Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
Boyd is an in-your-face outside corner who plays the ball well in the air and has requisite speed to start right away in the NFL.
|23
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
The Texans are overjoyed to land Thompson here, a player who flashed outstanding range from the deep middle at Alabama and is a sturdy run defender.
|24
|Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Ideal landing spot for Isabella, and the Patriots will immediately feature him in the screen game. He'll create space underneath due to the threat presented by his speed.
|25
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Without a clear answer at running back right now, the Eagles make Jacobs the first ball-carrier off the board.
|26
|Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Even at under 6-1 and over 320 pounds, the Cowboys should unleash Saunders up the field as often as possible.
|27
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Colts head coach Frank Reich sees a lot of Alshon Jeffery -- whom he coached in Philadelphia -- in the big-bodied Harmon.
|28
|Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
With Russell Okung nearing the end of his career and a starting vacancy at right tackle, the Chargers are glad to land Cajuste, a pass-blocking specialist here.
|29
|Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
While the Chiefs really like Austin Reiter at center, McCoy can add competition and depth at that spot and man the left guard early in his career.
|30
|Stanley Morgan, WR, Nebraska
The Saints add reinforcement to their receiver group with Morgan, a bouncy, underrated receiver with a complete game.
|31
|Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
Ya-Sin is a physical corner capable of excelling in press man or off. He'd bring a big boost of energy and swagger to a Chiefs secondary that needs both.
|32
|Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
The Patriots trade this pick for Josh Rosen, and New England gets a quarterback who went No. 10 overall a year ago for the last pick in the second round a year later. As for Hall, he's a good-sized, blazing downfield option with enough twitch to pick up yards after the catch on short completions too. Fun option in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid system.
Round 3
|1
|Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State
While not the most traditional defensive tackle, Wren is a heavy yet explosive athlete with long arms.
|2
|Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
While a tick late reacting to what's in front of him and someone still learning how to defeat blocks, Okereke is an explosive linear athlete and incredibly long.
|3
|Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram is an enforcer on the back end, someone who erases short crossing routes with speed and outstanding hitting ability.
|4
|Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
The Jets could use a corner opposite Trumaine Johnson, and Mullen can step into that role as a rookie.
|5
|Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
The Jaguars get Nick Foles an athletic, YAC tight end in Smith Jr.
|6
|Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas
The Buccaneers already have one enormous, lengthy defensive end on the roster in Jason Pierre-Paul. They add a similarly sized bookend in Omenihu.
|7
|Trysten Hill, DT, UCF
The Broncos could use more. .. horses ... on their defensive interior and get a compact, high-energy interior disruptor in Hill.
|8
Trade with BengalsLonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Johnson is a tall, athletic outside cornerback who would provide Buffalo some scheme versatility as he's better in man than zone. This was the pick Buffalo acquired by trading with Cincinnati in Round 1.
|9
|Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger isn't the next Rob Gronkowski, but he can be a useful YAC tight end instantly in New England.
|10
|Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich is an impressive athlete with a few effective pass-rushing moves and an always-humming motor.
|11
|Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
The Packers could use another athletic linebacker, and they'd certainly get one here by selecting Pratt.
|12
|Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
The Alabama pipeline to D.C. continues with Miller, a long, explosive edge-rusher with a nasty straight arm.
|13
|Chuma Edoga, OL, USC
Edoga might be the smoothest mover at the offensive tackle position in this class. He just needs to gain weight to deal with the power of NFL defensive linemen.
|14
|Lamont Gaillard, OC, Georgia
More offensive line building for the Dolphins as they reconstruct in the trenches to help a quarterback they'll pick early in the 2020 draft.
|15
Trade with FalconsNate Davis, OG, Charlotte
A tackle in college, the somewhat wide and powerful Davis has high-end starter abilities if he's moved to guard.
|16
|Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
Tranquill is a safety/linebacker hybrid who isn't a gifted run defender but thrives in college. Perfect for today's NFL.
|17
|Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
Samia is an experienced guard who'd bring a noticeable attitude to the Vikings front.
|18
|Daniel Wise, DL, Kansas
Wise played a good amount of snaps on the edge in college, but he could thrive as a one-gapper inside in Nashville.
|19
|Ben Banogu, EDGE/LB, TCU
Banogu is a do-everything outside linebacker who displayed elite explosive traits at the combine.
|20
|Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan
Crosby is a dynamic athlete, so that's already a big check mark for him with Seahawks GM John Schneider. He's a bendy, refined edge rusher.
|21
|Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
I can't be the only one who thinks Hanks plays much faster than his 40 time in the 4.8s. He can be the new star linebacker in Baltimore's defense.
|22
|Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
The Texans are fine with bringing in more offensive line talent and get an experienced guard here in Benzschawel.
|23
|Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Williams can get overly grabby downfield, but he's a menacing presence at over 6-foot-3 with impressive twitch and plenty of length.
|24
|Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
How about another target for Matthew Stafford to utilize down the middle of the field? Oliver's a huge target with good, on-field athleticism.
|25
|Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
While not there yet from a positional technique perspective, Johnson is one of the premier "project" types in this class because of his size, length, and mobility.
|26
|Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
A see-ball, get-ball dynamic athlete, Savage is a rocket from the middle of the field.
|27
|Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M
While mostly a run-stopping specialist, Mack's bull rush might be the most powerful in the class, so he can create inside pressure with that move right away.
|28
|L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
While not the best athlete, Collier is a hand-work master who converts speed to a lot of low-center-of-gravity power.
|29
|Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
The Jets can't pass on the value represented here with Little. While he didn't have the best combine, his film is loaded with long stretches of stellar pass blocking.
|30
|Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
Hooker is a smart, instinctive safety with deceptive athleticism. He's always around the football and can play anywhere on the back end.
|31
|Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon
Another edge rusher for the Giants, a team in need of more talent at that position. Hollins was a very productive and underrated edge rusher with the Ducks in 2018 and proved to be have high-level athleticism at the combine.
|32
|Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
Jennings was an awesome chain-mover for Will Grier at West Virginia in 2017 and showed downfield ability as a senior.
|33
|John Cominsky, EDGE/DL, Charleston
Belichick takes a flier on Cominsky, a large, powerful edge rusher with explosive athletic traits who can play inside in sub packages.
|34
|Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Even with Foles under contract for the next few years, the Jaguars get insurance at the quarterback spot with one of the most accurate quarterbacks in this class.
|35
|Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
The Rams don't look at the testing numbers here with Ferguson. They trust Wade Phillips to get the most out of the nation's all-time leader in sacks.
|36
|Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
Dean isn't a twitchy lateral movement corner. He has elite downfield speed and excellent size.
|37
|Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB, USC
The Patriots like reloading the secondary with mid-round picks. Marshall was a steady but unspectacular outside corner at USC, and he flashed elite explosiveness at the combine.
|38
|Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State
McGovern is an athletic guard with some versatility who'd be a welcomed addition to Baltimore's offense.
Round 4
|1
|Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
|2
|Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
|3
|Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
|4
|David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
|5
|Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
|6
|Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M
|7
|Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
|8
|Oli Udoh, OT, Elon
|9
|D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
|10
|Phil Haynes, OG, Wake Forest
|11
|Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
|12
|Greg Gaines, DT, Washington
|13
|Fred Johnson, OG, Florida
|14
|Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
|15
|Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
|16
|Bobby Evans, OL, Oklahoma
|17
|Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
|18
|Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss
|19
|Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin
|20
|Isaiah Prince, OL, Ohio State
|21
|Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois
|22
|Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
|23
|Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
|24
|Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
|25
|Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
|26
|Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
|27
|Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
|28
|Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
|29
|Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
|30
|Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
|31
|Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
|32
|Cameron Smith, LB, USC
|33
|Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State
|34
|Jalen Jelks, EDGE, Oregon
|35
|Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State
|36
|Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Round 5
|1
|Derrek Thomas, CB, Baylor
|2
|Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
|3
|Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
|4
|Ross Pierschbacher, OC/OG, Alabama
|5
|Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
|6
|Dennis Daley, OL, South Carolina
|7
|Derwin Gray, OL, Maryland
|8
|David Sills, WR, West Virginia
|9
|Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
|10
|Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
|11
|Javon Patterson, OG, Ole Miss
|12
|Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
|13
|Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
|14
Trade with FalconsDevin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
|15
|Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
|16
|Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
|17
|James Williams, RB, Washington State
|18
|Shareef Miller, EDGE, Penn State
|19
|Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
|20
|Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
|21
|Michael Jordan, OL, Ohio State
|22
|Austin Bryant, EDGE, Clemson
|23
|Drew Sample, TE, Washington
|24
|Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
|25
|Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
|26
|Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
|27
|Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
|28
|Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky
|29
|Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
|30
|David Long, LB, West Virginia
|31
|Kevin Givens, DT, Penn State
|32
|Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
|33
|Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
|34
|Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
Round 6
|1
|Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
|2
|Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College
|3
|Marvell Tell, S, USC
|4
|Darryl Johnson, EDGE, North Carolina A&T
|5
|Jon'Vea Johnson, WR, Toledo
|6
|Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn
|7
|Travis Homer, RB, Miami
|8
|Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming
|9
|Darius West, S, Kentucky
|10
|Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State
|11
|Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU
|12
|Ugo Amadi, DB, Oregon
|13
|Emmanuel Butler, WR, Northern Arizona
|14
|Will Harris, S, Boston College
|15
|Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
|16
|Jamal Davis, EDGE, Akron
|17
|Ryan Bates, OL, Penn State
|18
|Isaiah Buggs, EDGE/DL, Alabama
|19
|Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford
|20
|Jordan Jones, LB, Kentucky
|21
|Ashton Dulin, WR, Malone
|22
|Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida
|23
|Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss
|24
|David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
|25
Trade with BengalsCortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
|26
|Gerri Green, EDGE, Mississippi State
|27
|Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
|28
|Mark Fields, CB, Clemson
|29
|Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
|30
|Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls
|31
|Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
|32
|Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin
|33
|Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
|34
|Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State
|35
|KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State
|36
|Ty Summers, LB, TCU
|37
|Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
|38
|Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri
|39
|Mike Bell, S, Fresno State
|40
|CeCe Jefferson, EDGE, Florida
|41
|Malik Reed, EDGE, Nevada
Round 7
|1
|Marquise Blair, S, Utah
|2
|Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
|3
|Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Virginia
|4
|Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
|5
|Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston
|6
|Porter Gustin, EDGE, USC
|7
|Bunchy Stallings, OL, Kentucky
|8
|Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
|9
|Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
|10
|Malik Gant, S, Marshall
|11
|B.J. Autry, OG, Jacksonville State
|12
|Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
|13
|Shaq Calhoun, OL, Mississippi State
|14
|Kingsley Keke, EDGE/DL, Texas A&M
|15
|Keelan Doss, WR, UC-Davis
|16
|Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas
|17
|Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
|18
|Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
|19
|Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
|20
|Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State
|21
|Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
|22
|Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State
|23
|Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
|24
|Kyle Phillips, EDGE/DL, Tennessee
|25
|Blessaun Austin, CB, Rutgers
|26
|Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State
|27
|Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson
|28
|William Sweet, OT, North Carolina
|29
|T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
|30
|Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest
|31
|Paul Adams, OL, Missouri
|32
|Zedrick Woods, DB, Ole Miss
|33
|Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse
|34
|Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma
|35
|Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas
|36
|Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan
|37
|Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
|38
|Ryan Davis, WR, Auburn
|39
|Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State
|40
|Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
