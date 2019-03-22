Seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys start with Round 2 defender, Patriots swipe Josh Rosen, Bears land corner help

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

I'd be stunned if Kliff Kingsbury passed on Murray with the top pick.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

I've come around on the 49ers investing another high first-round pick on a defensive lineman. Bosa's the best prospect in this class.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets have a gaping hole on the edge of their pass rush. Allen isn't super refined but has speed-to-power capabilities and impressive bend for his size.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Plenty of options here for the new-look Raiders. I think Mike Mayock will rave enough about Williams to get Jon Gruden to draft him.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The logical replacement to the vacancy created by Kwon Alexander signing with the 49ers in free agency.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Getting a read on the Giants direction is about as easy as finding an Eli Manning truther who doesn't work for the team. I think they'll go with a edge protector, and they'd get a really good one in Taylor here.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Another pick that stays the same from last week. The Jaguars have a need on the edge and would likely be intrigued by his positional versatility.

Trade with Lions Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The Falcons have one-gap star Grady Jarrett under the franchise tag in 2019, and Oliver, a very similar type of defensive tackle, would form an outrageous pairing on the inside with Jarrett while acting as insurance if they can't retain him long term.

Trade with Bills Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State The Bills and Bengals agree to another deal, as new head coach Zac Taylor can't miss out on the opportunity to draft Haskins with the Broncos sitting there at No. 10 overall, one spot ahead of Cincinnati.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

With Bradley Roby gone and Chris Harris entering the twilight of what's been an amazing and frankly underrated career, the Broncos look to fortify the secondary with Williams, a stifling press man corner.

Trade with Bengals D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

After sliding back two spots -- which nets them the Bengals' third-rounder and a late sixth -- the Bills like the value with Metcalf more than simply taking him at No. 9 overall.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Packers have a green receiver group after Davante Adams, and Hockenson would give Aaron Rodgers a viable seam-stretcher right away.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

With Ja'Wuan James now in Denver, the Dolphins are ecstatic to land a franchise tackle prospect in Williams.

Trade with Falcons Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Lions get a third and a fifth in the trade back with the Falcons and are happy to jump on Bush here, a highly athletic tone-setter at linebacker.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Fant is the ideal YAC tight end to play in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Panthers need help on the edge. Ferrell is a long, powerful, decently bendy prospect on the rise.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Giants GM Dave Gettleman drafted both Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess in Carolina. Butler is another huge target with more athletic capabilities than those veteran pass catchers.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Vikings couldn't be happier. Dillard is a new-age left tackle with impeccable pass-blocking ability.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Titans could use more juice on the edge. Burns gives them that, and suddenly Tennessee has an explosive, bendy duo on the outside with Burns and Harold Landry.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker would provide scheme versatility for a Steelers secondary in need of some young cornerbacks.

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

The Seahawks need a rangy centerfielder after the departure of Earl Thomas. Thornhill has the most range and explosiveness of any safety in this class.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

New GM Eric DeCosta gets the seal of approval on this pick from current Stanford head coach David Shaw, who worked on the Ravens offensive staff from 2002 to 2005.

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

The Texans basically need upgrades at every offensive line position, and while Risner can't clone himself, he at different points in his career could very well thrive at different positions up front.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Raiders took a chance on Maurice Hurst after his heart condition led to a major drop in the draft. They do the same with Sweat here, filling an enormous need with a supremely gifted prospect.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

With Haloti Ngata and Michael Bennett gone, the Eagles add to their defensive line with Wilkins, a workmanlike prospect who can carry out multiple duties.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Back-to-back members of Clemson's epic defensive line late in the first. Lawrence looks like a 3-4 nose but has insane explosiveness for his size and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Gareon Conley came on strong in the late stages of the 2018 season, but the Raiders need another playmaker in their secondary. They get that with Murphy.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Without many clear-cut needs outside of defensive tackle in what's a deep class at that position, the Chargers pick their quarterback of the future.

Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

Line Allen up anywhere, and he's going to create havoc. The Chiefs need another player to rely on to generate pressure outside of Chris Jones inside.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Can't tweak this pick. Love it. Let Ford play on the right side and pave lanes as a guard or tackle.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

The Rams may have to wait a bit for Simmons, who's coming off a torn knee ligament. When healthy, he's a tremendous defensive tackle prospect who'd be borderline unfair next to Aaron Donald.