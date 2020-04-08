Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pick Justin Herbert, Dolphins trade up twice in Round 1

Round 2 - Pick 1 (33) Willie Gay Jr. LB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 8th Gay is a missile on the field and gives the Bengals linebacker group the injection of athleticism it desperately needs.

From From Washington Redskins Round 2 - Pick 2 (34) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Aiyuk gives the Colts a young, downfield weapon for Philip Rivers.

Round 2 - Pick 3 (35) Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos has the length and athleticism skills along with an improving pass-rush move arsenal to be a very good pro for a long time.

Round 2 - Pick 4 (36) Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Baun would provide the Giants with a springy, bendy edge rusher. It's what the defense really needs.

Round 2 - Pick 5 (37) Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 5th Davidson is a disruptive force wherever he plays up front because of his heavy, active hands.

Round 2 - Pick 6 (38) Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Blacklock is a little raw with his hands, but his explosiveness will really entice new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 2 - Pick 7 (39) KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th Without a secure long-term future at receiver, the Lions get an incendiary speedster in Hamler with their second-pick in Round 2.

From From Arizona Cardinals Round 2 - Pick 8 (40) Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans will get the most out of Higgins by keeping him mainly on the vertical route tree.

Round 2 - Pick 9 (41) Justin Madubuike DL • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Madubuike needs to get a half-step quicker, but he's NFL-ready with his pass-rushing maneuvers, and he's strong.

Round 2 - Pick 10 (42) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Jaguars are suddenly barren at cornerback and get one of the most well-rounded players at that position in this class in Johnson.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 2 - Pick 11 (43) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 14th Claypool gives the Bears a wide receiver/tight end hybrid with serious speed who plays above the rim.

Round 2 - Pick 12 (44) Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd With Gallimore, the Colts get a disruptive force on the interior of their defensive line. Much needed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 2 - Pick 13 (45) A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Two Clemson kids ship up to Charlotte as Terrell joins Simmons in Matt Rhule's process of rebuilding the defense.

Round 2 - Pick 14 (46) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 113th POSITION RNK 24th Given his pass-protecting prowess and athleticism, Bartch could sneak into the top 50, and he'd make plenty of sense for a Broncos club in need of an upgrade at offensive tackle.

Round 2 - Pick 15 (47) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th In Atlanta, Dan Quinn would let Diggs look at the quarterback more often to allow his length and aggressiveness to turn him into a true playmaker.

Round 2 - Pick 16 (48) Matt Peart OL Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 21st Peart is impossibly long and a studly pass protector who just needs to get a bit stronger. Instant starter.

Round 2 - Pick 17 (49) Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st This would represent a fall for Taylor, and the Steelers can't pass on him in the second round.

Round 2 - Pick 18 (50) Damien Lewis OL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 27th Lewis is a one-on-one mauler with some plays of leaky pass protection but NFL strength right now.

Round 2 - Pick 19 (51) Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys are loading up on defense and Chinn is a hyper-freaky, ultra-versatile safety linebacker hybrid with imposing size.

Round 2 - Pick 20 (52) Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 14th The Rams need to address the offensive line with an athletic blocker and that's precisely what they get with Biadasz.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 2 - Pick 21 (53) Saahdiq Charles OL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 168th POSITION RNK 35th Charles can start his career at San Francisco's extra tackle then assume the left tackle duties in 2021.

Round 2 - Pick 22 (54) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th By October, the average age of the Bills top three edge rushers -- Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Trent Murphy -- will be a 31. Buffalo gets a big, bendy, refined rusher to pair with that group.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 2 - Pick 23 (55) Michael Pittman Jr. WR USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 12th The Ravens add another big target to their pass-catching group in Pittman who's not spectacular in any area but has very few flaws.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 2 - Pick 24 (56) Lloyd Cushenberry III OL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th Building the offensive line couldn't be more important for the Dolphins, so it's another blocker for Brian Flores' club.

Round 2 - Pick 25 (57) Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Okwara is long and athletic with good speed-to-power conversion. The Texans need more horses up front on defense.

Round 2 - Pick 26 (58) Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 12th Niang's athleticism gets him picked here to the Vikings because they prioritize movement ability with their blockers.

Round 2 - Pick 27 (59) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 14th This is a perfect selection for Seattle in Round 2. Ojemudia is a long, very athletic zone specialist.

Round 2 - Pick 28 (60) Jonathan Greenard EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens get a rocked-up edge rusher to give that group more juice in Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme.

Round 2 - Pick 29 (61) J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Wait? A running back with Derrick Henry on the roster? Yes. The Titans want to be run-heavy but need to plan for the future at the position.

Round 2 - Pick 30 (62) Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 9th Hamilton is a wide, powerful bull-rushing nose tackle who'd likely produce playing next to Kenny Clark.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 2 - Pick 31 (63) Damon Arnette CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th Arnette is a feisty corner who stays in phase on most plays and routinely gets his hands on the football despite shorter-than-ideal arms.