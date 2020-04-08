Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pick Justin Herbert, Dolphins trade up twice in Round 1
The Chargers are happy Herbert fell into their lap, and the Dolphins get aggressive in Round 1
As we're getting close to the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to really hone on what we think will happen on draft night. And while I've fluctuated slightly on Tua Tagovailoa landing spots over the past few months, I do believe he'll be wearing Miami Dolphins aqua this season. Also, because the draft is in fewer than 20 days, of course, a myriad of trades are featured in this mock.
Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the four trades I have in Round 1:
- Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39, a 2021 second-round pick and Albert Wilson
- Buccaneers get No. 8, No. 202; Cardinals get No. 14, No. 45, No. 117
- Dolphins get No. 13; 49ers get No. 18, No. 70, No. 141
- Broncos get No. 11; Jets get No. 15, No. 77, No. 181
OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galatica. Burrow to Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Redskins probably won't get enough of a trade offer to move out of this selection.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Brian Flores and Matt Patricia are buds. To me, the Dolphins are creating smoke that they don't like Tagovailoa so teams won't feel as compelled to move in front of them to pick him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Wills fits the mold of the run-game specialist Dave Gettleman likely adores. And he plugs in at right tackle instantly, keeping Nate Solder on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
This development represents the best-case scenario for the Lions. They move back, get an extra second-round pick, and still land Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
If the board falls this way, the Chargers would probably be one of the few teams willing to pass on Isaiah Simmons here. Herbert is Los Angeles' quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Simmons is a no-brainer here for Carolina unless Matt Rhule's club can trade back. Super athlete. Incredibly multi-dimensional.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Buccaneers can't wait around for a top offensive tackle to fall to them. So they act aggressively and fit Wirfs in at right tackle where there's currently a vacancy.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
GM Dave Caldwell and HC Doug Marrone are on the hot seat, which catalyzes them to make a bold move at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
This should be an absolute slam dunk for the Browns. Andrew Thomas has franchise left tackle tools and the Browns still need a game-changer at that position.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
From his time in Baltimore, Jets GM Joe Douglas knows the value in trading back. Even with all the receivers on the board, he moves back, allowing Denver to take one. Ruggs and Courtland Sutton formulate an awesomely complementary receiver duo in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Raiders want another talented wideout option and with the top four receivers gone, they don't hesitate to pick Jeudy.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
With most of the top offensive tackles unavailable at this juncture, the Dolphins use an extra fourth-round selection to move up with the 49ers to pick who they hope will be their franchise left tackle for a long time.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Cardinals don't love how the offensive tackle board looks like right now, so they go best player available.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets' trade back pays off in a huge way. They get a third and a sixth from Denver and still get Lamb inside the top half of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
I can't get off this prospect-team pairing. Chaisson has All-Pro abilities and the Falcons have to get more talent on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Yes, the Cowboys signed Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in free agency. Neither is a long-term solution at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims isn't exactly a yards-after-the-catch specialist, but he diversifies San Francisco's receiver room.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
After getting an electric wideout earlier in the first round, the Raiders grab a lockdown corner with slot flexibility here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Sure, the Jaguars have used a bunch of first-round picks on defensive linemen of late, but with Calais Campbell gone, they have to rebuild that position. Kinlaw's too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Instead of moving up for a consensus top receiver, the Eagles stay patient and still get Jefferson.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor is a springy, explosive wideout who steps in the vacancy left by the Stefon Diggs trade.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa isn't too different from former Patriots star Trey Flowers, a long, handwork specialist who can play anywhere along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Saints stay local and address the linebacker spot with a coverage specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney is a feisty man-to-man and off-coverage corner with lightning-quick click-and-close skills who plays the ball well as it's arriving.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Dolphins get a field general for the back seven of their defense with the ultra-versatile McKinney.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland is an athletic freak at the offensive tackle position, which the Seahawks need to address early in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Have to go back to this pairing, because it's exquisite. Ruiz is a wide, athletic run-blocking specialist at center who's still 20 years old.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Titans need an instant replacement for Jack Conklin at right tackle, and although Jones played on the left side at Houston, he fits here.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault is a freak after the catch because he's so tough to bring to the turf and twitchy for a large, compact receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene should sneak into Round 1 based on his flexibility, electric movement skills, and fine film in only his second year playing cornerback in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
With not much wiggle room cap-wise and Chris Jones playing on the franchise tag this season, the Chiefs get some insurance at defensive tackle with another long pass rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Gay is a missile on the field and gives the Bengals linebacker group the injection of athleticism it desperately needs.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk gives the Colts a young, downfield weapon for Philip Rivers.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos has the length and athleticism skills along with an improving pass-rush move arsenal to be a very good pro for a long time.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun would provide the Giants with a springy, bendy edge rusher. It's what the defense really needs.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson is a disruptive force wherever he plays up front because of his heavy, active hands.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock is a little raw with his hands, but his explosiveness will really entice new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Texans will get the most out of Higgins by keeping him mainly on the vertical route tree.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Madubuike needs to get a half-step quicker, but he's NFL-ready with his pass-rushing maneuvers, and he's strong.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jaguars are suddenly barren at cornerback and get one of the most well-rounded players at that position in this class in Johnson.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool gives the Bears a wide receiver/tight end hybrid with serious speed who plays above the rim.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
With Gallimore, the Colts get a disruptive force on the interior of their defensive line. Much needed.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Two Clemson kids ship up to Charlotte as Terrell joins Simmons in Matt Rhule's process of rebuilding the defense.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Given his pass-protecting prowess and athleticism, Bartch could sneak into the top 50, and he'd make plenty of sense for a Broncos club in need of an upgrade at offensive tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
In Atlanta, Dan Quinn would let Diggs look at the quarterback more often to allow his length and aggressiveness to turn him into a true playmaker.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart is impossibly long and a studly pass protector who just needs to get a bit stronger. Instant starter.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
This would represent a fall for Taylor, and the Steelers can't pass on him in the second round.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Lewis is a one-on-one mauler with some plays of leaky pass protection but NFL strength right now.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
The Cowboys are loading up on defense and Chinn is a hyper-freaky, ultra-versatile safety linebacker hybrid with imposing size.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
The Rams need to address the offensive line with an athletic blocker and that's precisely what they get with Biadasz.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Charles can start his career at San Francisco's extra tackle then assume the left tackle duties in 2021.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
By October, the average age of the Bills top three edge rushers -- Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Trent Murphy -- will be a 31. Buffalo gets a big, bendy, refined rusher to pair with that group.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The Ravens add another big target to their pass-catching group in Pittman who's not spectacular in any area but has very few flaws.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Building the offensive line couldn't be more important for the Dolphins, so it's another blocker for Brian Flores' club.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Okwara is long and athletic with good speed-to-power conversion. The Texans need more horses up front on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang's athleticism gets him picked here to the Vikings because they prioritize movement ability with their blockers.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is a perfect selection for Seattle in Round 2. Ojemudia is a long, very athletic zone specialist.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
The Ravens get a rocked-up edge rusher to give that group more juice in Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Wait? A running back with Derrick Henry on the roster? Yes. The Titans want to be run-heavy but need to plan for the future at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton is a wide, powerful bull-rushing nose tackle who'd likely produce playing next to Kenny Clark.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette is a feisty corner who stays in phase on most plays and routinely gets his hands on the football despite shorter-than-ideal arms.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
The Seahawks love using play-action and chucking it deep. Swift would give Russell Wilson a dynamic receiving option out of the backfield.
