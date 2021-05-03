There is no rest for the weary in the NFL. On Monday, just two days after the completion of the 2021 draft, teams will have to decide whether or not to pick up the options of their 2018 first-round draft picks. If they do, the players will be under contract through the 2022 season. Conversely, each player who does not have their option picked up will likely enter free agency next offseason.
Here's a look at each player who has and has not had their options picked up. Several teams made the decision to pick up their player's option prior to deadline day, while some teams waited until Monday to make a decision.
Players whose fifth-year option was picked up
QB Josh Allen, Bills
QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens
QB, Baker Mayfield, Browns
QB Sam Darnold, Panthers
RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
WR D.J. Moore, Panthers
WR Calvin Ridley, Falcons
OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers
DT Vita Vea, Buccaneers
DT Daron Payne, Washington
LB Bradley Chubb, Broncos
LB Roquan Smith, Bears
LB Tremaine Edmunds, Bills
CB Denzel Ward, Browns
CB Jaire Alexander, Chargers
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Players whose fifth-year option was declined
QB Josh Rosen, 49ers (released)
TE Hayden Hurst, Falcons
LB Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
LB Rashaan Evans, Titans
CB Mike Hughes, Vikings
S Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
Players who received contract extensions
OT Kolton Miller, Raiders (3-year, $68.7M extension)
Players awaiting decision
RB Sony Michel, Patriots
OT Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
DT Taven Bryan, Jaguars