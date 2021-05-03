minkah-2.png
USA Today

There is no rest for the weary in the NFL. On Monday, just two days after the completion of the 2021 draft, teams will have to decide whether or not to pick up the options of their 2018 first-round draft picks. If they do, the players will be under contract through the 2022 season. Conversely, each player who does not have their option picked up will likely enter free agency next offseason. 

Here's a look at each player who has and has not had their options picked up. Several teams made the decision to pick up their player's option prior to deadline day, while some teams waited until Monday to make a decision. 

Players whose fifth-year option was picked up 

QB Josh Allen, Bills 

QB Lamar JacksonRavens 

QB, Baker Mayfield, Browns

QB Sam Darnold, Panthers

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

WR D.J. Moore, Panthers 

WR Calvin RidleyFalcons 

Quenton NelsonColts

OT Mike McGlinchey49ers 

Frank RagnowLions

DE Marcus DavenportSaints 

DT Vita VeaBuccaneers 

DT Daron Payne, Washington 

LB Bradley Chubb, Broncos 

LB Roquan SmithBears 

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Bills 

CB Denzel Ward, Browns 

CB Jaire Alexander, Chargers 

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers 

Derwin JamesChargers 

Players whose fifth-year option was declined

QB Josh Rosen, 49ers (released)

RB Rashaad PennySeahawks 

TE Hayden Hurst, Falcons 

Billy PriceBengals

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans, Titans

CB Mike HughesVikings

Terrell Edmunds, Steelers 

Players who received contract extensions 

OT Kolton Miller, Raiders (3-year, $68.7M extension)

Players awaiting decision

RB Sony Michel, Patriots

OT Isaiah WynnPatriots 

DT Taven BryanJaguars