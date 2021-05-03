There is no rest for the weary in the NFL. On Monday, just two days after the completion of the 2021 draft, teams will have to decide whether or not to pick up the options of their 2018 first-round draft picks. If they do, the players will be under contract through the 2022 season. Conversely, each player who does not have their option picked up will likely enter free agency next offseason.

Here's a look at each player who has and has not had their options picked up. Several teams made the decision to pick up their player's option prior to deadline day, while some teams waited until Monday to make a decision.

Players whose fifth-year option was picked up

QB Josh Allen, Bills

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

QB, Baker Mayfield, Browns

QB Sam Darnold, Panthers

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

WR D.J. Moore, Panthers

WR Calvin Ridley, Falcons

G Quenton Nelson, Colts

OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers

C Frank Ragnow, Lions

DE Marcus Davenport, Saints

DT Vita Vea, Buccaneers

DT Daron Payne, Washington

LB Bradley Chubb, Broncos

LB Roquan Smith, Bears

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Bills

CB Denzel Ward, Browns

CB Jaire Alexander, Chargers

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

S Derwin James, Chargers

Players whose fifth-year option was declined

QB Josh Rosen, 49ers (released)

RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

TE Hayden Hurst, Falcons

C Billy Price, Bengals

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans, Titans

CB Mike Hughes, Vikings

S Terrell Edmunds, Steelers

Players who received contract extensions

OT Kolton Miller, Raiders (3-year, $68.7M extension)

Players awaiting decision

RB Sony Michel, Patriots

OT Isaiah Wynn, Patriots

DT Taven Bryan, Jaguars