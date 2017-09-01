NFL preseason scores, schedules, updates, news: Patrick Mahomes shreds Titans

The preseason comes to a close Thursday with almost every NFL team in action. Two teams that won't be playing: the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans , who were scheduled to meet in Houston before Hurricane Harvey pushed the matchup first to Dallas, then cancellation. The Cowboys raised more than $2 million by holding a telethon Thursday night, giving fans a chance to talk to their favorite players.

Here's the entire slate of games. Check back in throughout the day for updates on all the action.

Indianapolis Colts 7, Bengals 6 (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills 27, Lions 17 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 13, Atlanta Falcons 7 (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 10 (GameTracker)

New York Jets 16, Philadelphia Eagles 10 (GameTracker)

New York Giants 40, New England Patriots 38 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Carolina Panthers 14 (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 13 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns 25, Chicago Bears 0 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 30, Minnesota Vikings 9 (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Titans 6 (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 30, Arizona Cardinals 2 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Texans, canceled

Mahomes can play

Like Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes won't be starting Week 1. But like Trubisky, Mahomes has a bright future.

On Thursday, the Chiefs' first-round pick showed (again) why he was worth the selection. Unlike Alex Smith, Mahomes actually features clear upside. He's not afraid to take a risk. Due to his unbelievable arm talent, he can make throws that are typically reserved for Aaron Rodgers.

In his final preseason game against the Titans, Mahomes went 9 of 16 for 183 yards (11.4 YPA) with one touchdown, zero picks, and a 117.4 passer rating. He added 13 yards on the ground on three rushes.

A look at his touchdown:

This is just an incredible throw. On the run and in the face of pressure, he dropped in an absolute dime to his receiver 50 yards downfield:

Smith will never make a play like that, which is why it won't be all that surprising to see Mahomes on the field this season. The Chiefs, a perennial playoff team, win despite Smith -- not because of him. At some point, the Chiefs might want to go with the quarterback with more upside, because they sure as heck aren't beating the Patriots with a quarterback like Smith.

A quarterback like this, though, gives them a chance:

Those are just the highlights, of course, and it's worth noting that Mahomes should've been picked off on a couple different occasions. He's still a rookie and a gunslinger, so he's going to make mistakes.

Chris B. Brown put it perfectly:

He can do things like this which only a handful of people ever could do. But has to learn to do the little, routine things that win games — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 1, 2017 He can do things that help you win championships, but he still has to learn to do the things that get you to the playoffs — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 1, 2017

But he's in the perfect situation. His coach, Andy Reid, knows how to run an offense (when clock management isn't a factor). His team features a top defense. Mahomes could get on the field at some point this season, especially if Smith struggles. Don't rule it out.

Josh McCown survives a scare

The Jets' quarterback situation is undoubtedly the saddest in the league. And it nearly got worse on Thursday night.

In the first quarter of the Jets' final preseason game against the Eagles, McCown went down with an injury to his midsection when he took a hit to the ribs. He was tended to by doctors on the field.

McCown is hurting after taking a hit from Walker. Tried to walk off, but didn't make it to the sideline. #PHIvsNYJ — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) August 31, 2017

Was the Christian Hackenberg era finally here due to the fact that the Jets decided to play their starting quarterback in their fourth and final preseason game?

Fortunately for the Jets (and reporters on the sideline who don't want to be hit by Hackenberg's errant passes), McCown was able to shake off the hit. Strangely, after almost losing their starter to an injury in a meaningless preseason game, the Jets sent him back in for another series.

Todd Bowles smiling as McCown tells him he's fine. And McCown comes back in. Playing with 🔥 now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2017

McCown, 38, won the starting job over Hackenberg and Bryce Petty despite the fact that he has a career 78.2 passer rating and is 2-20 in his last 22 starts.

Josh McCown is 2-20 as a starter since 2014. His .091 winning percentage in that span is lowest in the NFL (min. 20 starts) pic.twitter.com/IKw5k5q3dh — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 28, 2017

It's really not a great sign that an injury to McCown can cause this much panic for a football team, but this is the Jets we're talking about. Anyway, McCown exited the game after his second drive and Hackenberg finally took over.

McCown went 7 of 9 for 57 yards on the night.

John Ross leaves with knee injury

The Bengals' first-round pick, receiver John Ross, got off to a nice start against the Colts. He caught a pass for six yards and added 25 yards on a reverse. That's where the good part of his night ended, though.

Ross left the game with a knee injury. He went back to the locker room, but eventually returned to the sideline. He was listed as questionable, but it never seemed like he'd return.

John Ross doesn't have a helmet with him, so his night is done. AJ McCarron has been pulled for Jeff Driskel. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 31, 2017

The Bengals then ruled him out. That injury might not be serious, but it will derail Ross' plan to get as many snaps as possible before the regular season:

I asked John Ross if he'd like to get a few snaps in the final preseason game: "I'd like to get a lot of snaps. I think I need to" pic.twitter.com/MNzsFaACNK — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 28, 2017

The Bengals took Ross with the ninth pick in the draft, so he's expected to become Andy Dalton's No. 2 target behind A.J. Green. If that knee injury ends his preseason, he'll finish with one catch for six yards and two carries for 33 yards during August.

Hackenberg, Geno make their cases

Both New York teams are trying to figure out who their backup quarterbacks will be. For the Jets, the decision will come down to Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. For the Giants, the battle is between ex-Jets quarterback Geno Smith, rookie Davis Webb, and Josh Johnson.

This might come as a surprise, but Hackenberg and Geno both got off to nice starts on Thursday.

Hackenberg displayed the ability to actually put some touch on a pass when he hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins for a 12-yard score:

Meanwhile, Smith threw a dart to Matt LaCosse for a 25-yard touchdown:

Geno Smith is tossing TDs... This one to Matt LaCosse! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/3le6MevCXW — NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2017

Smith went 10 of 11 for 111 yards. That should wrap up the Giants' backup quarterback competition. Then again, Johnson was also impressive. He started 8 of 10 for 99 yards and a touchdown. Webb completed 8 of 14 passes for 103 yards.

Meanwhile, Hackenberg went 10 of 22 and averaged 4.8 yards per attempt. So no, despite that one touchdown, he wasn't good.

Weird plan for Trubisky

No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, the best quarterback on the Bears' roster, likely won't be starting Week 1 considering Mike Glennon was held out of Thursday night's game. But by getting the starting nod against the Browns, Trubisky was given a chance to submit one final argument.

Just kidding. Though Trubisky started, he didn't really get a chance to do much of anything. The Bears' coaching staff called nine straight running plays to start the game. Unsurprisingly, the Bears went three-and-out three times. Even when facing third-and-long, Trubisky handed the ball off.

For a while, the box score looked like this:

Were at nine plays, nine runs for the Bears, who are being quarterbacked by No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky right now. pic.twitter.com/scxwHrq6tp — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) September 1, 2017

Finally, on their fourth series, they let Trubisky drop back to pass. It didn't go well.

Mitchell Trubisky finally drops back to pass, scrambles for a couple yards. But #Bears flagged for illegal formation. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 1, 2017

Trubisky wound up going 2 of 4 for 10 yards before getting yanked for Connor Shaw. That'll end his preseason.

At least, that's what we thought. The Bears decided it was a good idea to put Trubisky back into the game with just a few minutes remaining on the clock when Shaw was forced to leave with an injury.

Bears coach John Fox said that Mark Sanchez was not available in the fourth quarter, so Mitchell Trubisky re-entered for Connor Shaw. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 1, 2017

For some reason, they let him drop back to pass. He threw one more pass, which fell incomplete. He got sacked on his final play.

Anyway, here's Trubisky's final preseason stats: 36 of 53 (68 percent) for 364 yards (6.9 YPA), three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Patriots lose key special teams contributor

Since Cyrus Jones entered the league as a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2016, he hasn't done much as a member of the secondary. He has, however, been an important special teams player. Last year, he returned 11 punts for 46 yards and eight kickoffs for 180 yards.

He left Thursday's game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots fear Jones will miss the entire season.

#Patriots DB/returner Cyrus Jones has an MRI in AM, but the fear is he suffered a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

This isn't a devastating blow for the Patriots, but keep in mind that the Patriots also lost Julian Edelman for the year. They're lacking depth at punt returner.

Patriots other than Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones who have returned an NFL punt:



Amendola: 147 returns

Cooks: 13

Chung: 2



That's it. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 1, 2017

49ers rookie QB has wheels

C.J. Beathard isn't a running quarterback, but that doesn't mean he can't run. Against the Chargers, he went full Matt Saracen on a 62-yard touchdown run:

This man just put the entire Chargers D on skates...



C.J. BEATHARD GOES 62 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! 😱 #LACvsSF pic.twitter.com/cTKTmYZ4ab — NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2017

Lions ship first-round bust to San Francisco

The Lions and 49ers got together for a trade on Thursday, with guard Laken Tomlinson heading to San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Tomlinson was selected No. 28 overall in 2015 by the Lions but never lived up to that billing, failing to establish himself as a quality starter in his two years in Detroit. He'll serve as a depth piece in the interior of the 49ers line as they look to tap into the potential that the Lions obviously saw in Tomlinson as a prospect.

