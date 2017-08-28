Jets name Josh McCown starting quarterback over Christian Hackenberg

The Jets have their starting quarterback. It's not Christian Hackenberg.

On Monday, Todd Bowles named Josh McCown his Week 1 starter, which officially ends the world's saddest quarterback competition that involved McCown, Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty. The result of that competition? This guy will start for an NFL team:

Josh McCown is 2-20 as a starter since 2014. His .091 winning percentage in that span is lowest in the NFL (min. 20 starts) pic.twitter.com/IKw5k5q3dh — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 28, 2017

Just so we're completely clear, McCown is not a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. In his 14 seasons, he's completed 59.1 percent of his passes, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt, thrown 79 touchdowns and 69 interceptions, and posted a 78.2 passer rating. Win-loss records can be deceiving, but McCown's 18-42 record only adds to the huge stack of evidence that demonstrates how bad of a quarterback he is. There's a reason why he's been on eight different teams over the course of his career.

Yet Bowles explained his decision by saying McCown "gives us the best chance to win right now." Sadly, that's true, which tells you all you need to know about Hackenberg, the Jets' second-round pick a year ago, who hasn't even locked down the backup job.

Hackenberg was given every opportunity to win the job over McCown, but he failed to do so. In practice, he nearly killed reporters. In the preseason, he went 32 of 52 for 267 yards (5.1 yards per attempt), one touchdown, two picks, and a 65.1 passer rating. By losing the competition to McCown, Hackenberg joins an illustrious group of young quarterbacks who have fallen to McCown, a group that includes Johnny Manziel and Mike Glennon. Yikes.

The good news for the Jets is that they're set up to earn the top pick in next year's draft, which is supposedly loaded with quarterback talent. Hackenberg and McCown clearly aren't their saviors, so maybe they can find one in the draft.