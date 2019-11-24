NFL Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Derrick Henry scores twice in 16 seconds

It's the 12th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 12.

Derrick doubles down

Derrick Henry is having himself a day for the Titans. Not only does he have over 120 yards on the ground against the Jaguars but he also has two touchdowns -- both of which came in a span of 16 seconds. The first was a 74-yard speedy scamper to the end zone...

DERRICK HENRY DOES IT AGAIN.



74 YARDS TO THE HOUSE. #JAXvsTEN #TitanUp @KingHenry_2



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

... and the second one utilized his power a bit more.

UNSTOPPABLE.



Two TDs in 16 seconds for Derrick Henry! #JAXvsTEN @KingHenry_2



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Yer a wizard, 'Arry

N'Keal Harry has officially earned his spot in Tom Brady's trust tree, it would seem. Harry hauled in his first career touchdown pass on Sunday against the Cowboys and it was a beauty. The rookie wide receiver made a back shoulder grab in the end zone and managed to get both feet in for six.

Tannehill running downhill

When you think of mobile quarterbacks, Ryan Tannehill probably isn't the first guy who comes to mind. But the Titans quarterback got his team on the board with a nice 21-yard scramble in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars and he wasn't afraid to take a hit to punch it in.

Ryan Tannehill goes 21 YARDS for the @Titans TD! #TitanUp #JAXvsTEN



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Clutch Lutz

The ending of the Panthers-Saints game was pretty wild but, ultimately, New Orleans improved to 9-2 on the strength of a clutch Wil Lutz game-winning field goal as time expired.

Touchdown John Brown

This heave from Josh Allen to John Brown was initially ruled an incomplete pass but, upon further review, it was clearly a touchdown and a pretty impressive one at that.

.@JoshAllenQB connects DEEP with John Brown for the @BuffaloBills TD! #DENvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Penny goes a long way

Rashaad Penny doubled the Seahawks' lead when he took a handoff on his own side of the field and sliced right up the middle for a 58-yard run to the end zone. The Eagles' defense didn't look great trying to stop that sprint.

Duck chuck

Mason Rudolph has been benched and the Steelers have gone with third-string quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges. It took Duck just two plays to exceed Rudolph's production on the day, thanks in large part to this massive connection to James Washington. Get a load of the stiff arm at the end of the play.

Big Man TD alert

There are few things that can brighten an NFL Sunday quite like a Big Man Touchdown. We have to thank the Buccaneers and Vita Vea for making it happen this weekend.

What a catch

Tyler Boyd has a touchdown today but his best catch came on the awesome one-handed snag that helped set up that TD. Look at this magic:

OH BOYD!



Tyler Boyd with the unreal one-handed grab! #PITvsCIN @boutdat_23



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

That escalated quickly

Steven Sims had a rough start to this kickoff return, botching the catch and fumbling the ball. But the recovery more than made up for the shaky start as Sims scooped up the ball and scooted 91 yards to the house for a touchdown.

.@StevenSimsJr takes the kickoff 91 yards all the way! #HTTR #DETvsWAS



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Odell!

Jarvis Landry has a touchdown and now so too does Odell Beckham Jr. Baker Mayfield found an open OBJ in the end zone for the receiver's first touchdown since Week 2. Beckham may have been open, but he was probably Baker's second-best option on that play; Rashard Higgins was completely uncovered down the sideline. Good job, Miami defense.

Godwin slices through Falcons

Jameis Winston has thrown two interceptions early in today's matchup against the Falcons but he also threaded the needle to Chris Godwin for this huge touchdown as well. The man is not afraid to take chances throwing into traffic, you gotta give him that.

Godwin hauled in another touchdown pass later in the half with this great snag in the end zone. Godwin has over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns before halftime.

Chris Godwin is putting on a show. #GoBucs@CGtwelve_ makes an incredible catch for his 2nd touchdown of the game! #TBvsATL



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Seahawks get tricky

Seattle is on the board early thanks to this bit of trickery from the offense. What a throw by Russell Wilson, what a catch by Malik Turner.

A little @Seahawks trickery in Philly.



TOUCHDOWN, @DangeRussWilson to Malik Turner on the double pass! #Seahawks #SEAvsPHI



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Jarvis stays hot

Jarvis Landry got in the end zone early in the Browns' contest versus his former team. That touchdown reception against the Dolphins makes it four weeks in a row that Landry has hauled in a TD pass. He went the first seven games of the season without getting in the end zone.

Jarvis went on to catch another in the first half.

Jarvis Landry AGAIN.



His second TD of the game puts the @Browns up 21-0. #Browns #MIAvsCLE @God_Son80



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Russell Wilson, Seahawks take on Philly

In one of the more intriguing early matchups, Russ Wilson and the Seahawks head into Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who are trying to bounce back from a tough loss to the Patriots last weekend. It won't be as easy task, as Seattle is 8-2 and riding a three-game win streak.

Making it especially tough on the Eagles is that they'll be missing a lot of important players, with inactives including Lane Johnson Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.