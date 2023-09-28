As we enter Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season, there are plenty of notable injuries to monitor. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is still on the mend after suffering a high ankle sprain vs. the Cardinals, Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle missed last week due to a concussion, and then a couple of young quarterback have already missed time in Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

Let's go around the league and see how each club is doing health-wise heading into Week 4. Below, we will break down the Wednesday injury reports for every NFL team set to play Sunday and reveal the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

All odds via Sportsline consensus

Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Green Bay Packers

Detroit is banged-up on the offensive line, as backup tackle Matt Nelson and starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai have already been ruled out for Thursday night. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting left guard Jonah Jackson are both questionable to play. Both players were limited participants in practice all week. Running back David Montgomery is expected to play on Thursday after being limited throughout the week due to a thigh injury he suffered vs. Seattle, per NFL Media.

The Packers are hoping to return several important players on offense in Week 4. Bakhtiari and Jenkins again won't be active, while Alexander, Jones and Watson are listed as questionable. NFL Media reports on Thursday that both Jones and Watson are expected to play, but the team will be cautious with their workload. Those two along with Alexander were limited participants in each of the last two practice sessions. Watson himself said this week that plans to make his 2023 debut Thursday night.

Falcons' running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) were both limited in practice. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell missed practice (rest).

On the Jaguars side, wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice due to a knee injury and linebacker Devin Lloyd did not practice as he deals with a thumb injury. Linebacker Josh Allen, defensive back Andrew Wingard and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi were limited with shoulder injuries.

For the Bucs, linebacker Devin White (foot), defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) and cornerback Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Carlton davis was limited with a toe injury.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (right shoulder), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion), cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Carr's status is uncertain at this point, as he is "week to week" with an AC joint sprain.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and offensive lineman Connor Williams (groin) did not practice for the Dolphins on Wednesday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) and safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin) were limited participants. In good news, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to full participant status after missing Sunday with a concussion.

Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (ankle), safety Micah Hyde (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) did not practice Wednesday, while cornerback Taron Johnson was limited with a hip issue.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas was limited Wednesday as he works back from his concussion. Cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) and Benjamin St-Juste (neck) were listed on the injury report, but both were full participants.

Eagles safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), safety Justin Evans (neck) and wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Punt returner Britain Covey (hamstring), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), linebacker Zach Cunningham (ribs) and offensive guard Cam Jurgens (groin) were limited participants.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (back), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), linebacker David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and lienbacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) were limited participants.

New Browns running back Kareem Hunt did not practice Wednesday due to rib and groin injuries. Running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome II (elbow) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) were limited participants.

On the Broncos side, linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) all were sidelined from Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and free safety Justin Simmons (hip) were both limited in practice.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday for the Bears.

Puka Nacua, who already has a record for receptions in a game by a rookie wide receiver with 15 and has been getting a lot of attention lately, was limited in practice with an oblique injury.

Some good news for the Colts: Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in this April's draft, was a full participant in practice after missing last week's game with a concussion. Starting tackle Ryan Kelly (concussion) and cornerback Dallis Flowers (back) were full participants as well. In not so good news, stars DeForest Buckner (groin) and Quenton Nelson (toe) did not practice.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Steelers had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, including cornerback Patrick Peterson (non-injury related), wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) and tight end Connor Heyward.

On the Texans side, they had five players sit out of Wednesday's practice. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), wide receiver Robert Woods (rest) amd offensive tackle (hand) were all missing from the action. Guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (foot) were among those limited.

Bengals tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) did not practice Wednesday. Star quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant as he continues to manage his calf injury.

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski (abdomen) is still recovering from his appendectomy and did not practice Wednesday. Neither did defensive tackle Teair Tart, who is dealing with a knee injury. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) and pass rusher Harold Landry (hamstring) were limited participants.

Vikings' Marcus Davenport (ankle), safety Josh Metellus (shoulder) and cornerback Byron Murphy (hip) all did not practice. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was also missing from Wednesday's practice, but his was non-injury related.

Bryce Young, the reigning No. 1 overall pick, was a full participant after missing last week's game with an ankle injury, but the Panthers are still dealing with some other injuries. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle/rest) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) did not practice for Carolina on Wednesday. Woods is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury he sustained against the Seahawks on Sunday. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback C.J. Henderson (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (groin) were among the limited participants.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the standout name on the injury report. He did not practice due to a concussion. Linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) did not practice, while defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) was among those limited.

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), tight end Gerald Everett (illness), safety Alohi Gilman (heel), safety Derwin James (hamstring), center Corey Linsley (illness) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (groin) did not practice Wednesday for the Chargers. Running back Austin Ekeler is on his way back, as he was limited in Wednesday's practice session with his ankle injury. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle) were limited as well.

The Patriots had a handful of limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Among them were defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (ankle), defensive back Jonathan Jones (ankle) and offensive guard Cole Strange (knee).

The Cowboys had five players who did not practice: center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (rest), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (rest) guard Zach Martin (ankle) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee).

Arizona running back James Conner was limited in practice as he deals with a back injury. Sidelined Wednesday were linebacker Krys Barnes (finger), defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle).

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was not able to participate in practice due to rib and knee injuries. Another wide receiver, Jauan Jennings, joined him on the sideline due to a shin injury. Offensive tackle Trent Williams had a rest day.

The Chiefs had a long list of players on their injury report this week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed with an ankle injury after he appeared to hurt it in Sunday's game against the Bears, but he was a full participant. Some other big names on the list were defensive end Chris Jones (groin) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), who were both limited. Running back Isiah Pacheco was a full participant as he deals with an abdomen injury.

The Jets injury report list was much shorter than their opponent's list. Running back Breece Hall and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton were both limited with knee injuries.