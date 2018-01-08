NHL Power Rankings: Bruins crack top five as Flyers, Avalanche also step up

January hockey is well underway, but there's still no change at the top of the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered one of their worst weeks of the 2017-18 campaign thanks to rare back-to-back losses, but their work over the course of the season has solidified them as Presidents' Trophy favorites for the time being. Even if one of the league's hottest clubs, the Vegas Golden Knights, somehow eclipsed the Nikita Kucherov Show in the standings, there's no telling just if/when the Lightning's ridiculous goal differential will be bested.

Vegas, however, is standing pat as a top-five contender early in the new year. And so, too, are the Boston Bruins, whose recent surge has made their early-season slog a distant memory. Quite a few teams have caught fire as of late, actually. There's Philadelphia, which continues to find ways to run up the scoreboard despite stretches of incompetence. There's Calgary, which opens the new week on a three-game streak. There's even Detroit, which has plenty of concerns moving forward but at least proved this week it isn't entirely irrelevant. But no one has exploded quite like the Bruins, either, and that's even considering their Sunday night overtime loss to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

They cracked the top five in this week's edition of our NHL Power Rankings, which also gives major props to the Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche: