NHL Power Rankings: New Year's resolutions for all 31 teams heading into 2019

Forget the party hats, the champagne and the ball drops. You know what's really great about New Year's?

The resolutions!

You know, those things we all forget about until Dec. 31, then swear we'll live by until ... the 15th of January?

Maybe the gym memberships, no-sugar diets and smartphone detoxes won't last. But resolutions can still be handy, at least for identifying areas to improve. And sports are no exception.

The NHL, in particular, has a special relationship with the new year thanks to its annual Winter Classic, a Jan. 1 showcase that, in 2019, pits the Boston Bruins against the Chicago Blackhawks outside at Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). And what better way to mark a fresh start than the 2019 Winter Classic? The Bruins and Blackhawks are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum, and New Year's Day will serve as an opportunity for each to carve a new path forward.

Chicago had long been one of the league's most formidable contenders, but since last season, they've been on a downward trajectory and now boast the NHL's worst goal differential. If anything, the Winter Classic allows them a chance to enter the new year with pride -- and then embrace their rebuild. Boston, meanwhile, is right in the thick of the playoff race despite a rash of early season injuries. They've been subpar away from home, however, so taking one at Notre Dame Stadium would be a plus going into 2019.

In the spirit of the fast-approaching new year, we've got resolutions for all 31 teams in this week's edition of NHL power rankings: