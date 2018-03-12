NHL Power Rankings: Predators climb to No. 1 ahead of Lightning and Bruins

We are one week closer to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If that doesn't get you excited, then our newest edition of NHL Power Rankings should. Because for the first time in a long time, we've got a team other than the Tampa Bay Lightning sitting atop the league.

Don't be mistaken. The Lightning are still the class act of hockey, all things considered. They're now the first team to hit 100 points in the standings, their goal differential is a whopping 118 points better than the last-place Arizona Coyotes, and they've scored no less than four goals in eight of their last 10 games over a 9-0-1 stretch. This is a team that simply hasn't wavered from the get-go, and no one brings more firepower to the postseason.

That said, there's another team who has got the goaltending to rival them, the 2017 playoff run to drive them, and the unparalleled depth to outlast them. That's the Nashville Predators, who are also 9-0-1 over their last 10 and just so happen to be playing some of their best hockey as the regular season winds down. While they haven't -- and may not -- top the Lightning in the hunt for a Presidents' Trophy, the Preds make for serious Cup contenders thanks to their onslaught of lineups and red-hot run to April. And that's enough for us to, at least temporarily, make them our No. 1 team in the NHL.

Elsewhere, there's not a whole lot of change, except for the Minnesota Wild upping themselves and the streaky Philadelphia Flyers taking a tumble after what initially looked like a power surge toward the playoffs. But the postseason picture is rounding into shape, and our rankings should offer a look at who's who as the postseason gets closer.