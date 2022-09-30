Drive Chart
TXSA
MTSU

Key Players
F. Harris 0 QB
414 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 28 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
C. Cunningham 16 QB
273 PaYds, PaTD, 17 RuYds
MTSU
0 Pass
63 Rush
29 YDS
3:29 POS
Int
2ND & 6 MTSU 46
7:22
F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 13. Tackled by Z.Franklin at MTS 13.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 50
8:23
B.Brady rushed to MTS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; C.Dixon at MTS 46.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 TXSA 40
8:29
B.Brady rushed to MTS 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 50.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 36
8:58
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; D.Curtis at UTSA 40.
+11 YD
3RD & 10 TXSA 25
9:32
F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 36.
No Gain
2ND & 10 TXSA 25
10:06
F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 25.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 25
10:32
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; R.Hartley at UTSA 25.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:32
S.Payne kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 25. Fair catch by T.Bell.
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:32
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
MTSU
0 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
2:05 POS
Int
1ST & 10 TXSA 40
10:56
F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 37. Intercepted by J.Branch at UTSA 37. J.Branch for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 10:32
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
30
Touchdown 10:34
F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 37. Intercepted by J.Branch at UTSA 37. J.Branch for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
38
29
Field Goal 12:21
Z.Rankin 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
13
plays
77
yds
4:18
pos
38
23
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 8:52
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
20
Touchdown 9:14
F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. F.Harris for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
90
yds
6:08
pos
37
20
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
7
plays
25
yds
00:43
pos
31
20
Point After TD 3:22
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 3:22
F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. F.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
59
yds
4:14
pos
30
17
Field Goal 7:32
Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
9
plays
45
yds
2:16
pos
24
17
Point After TD 9:53
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 9:53
T.Smith rushed to MTS End Zone for 2 yards. T.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
63
yds
2:17
pos
23
14
Point After TD 12:09
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 12:09
D.Bracy rushed to UTSA End Zone for 53 yards. D.Bracy for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
59
yds
1:11
pos
17
13
Point After TD 13:20
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 13:20
F.Harris pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 28. Gain of 28 yards. Z.Franklin for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-D.Curtis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
5
plays
75
yds
1:32
pos
16
7
Point After TD 14:52
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:52
C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Y.Ali at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. Y.Ali for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
2:23
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:26
J.Sackett 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
11
plays
54
yds
4:03
pos
10
0
Point After TD 12:11
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
F.Harris pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 43. Gain of 43 yards. Z.Franklin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
1:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 17
Rushing 9 3
Passing 18 11
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 8-12 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 546 350
Total Plays 75 57
Avg Gain 7.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 123 77
Rush Attempts 38 15
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.1
Yards Passing 423 273
Comp. - Att. 28-37 27-42
Yards Per Pass 9.8 6.1
Penalties - Yards 7-75 7-60
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 2-52.0 5-40.8
Return Yards 1 71
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-33
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-38
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 2-2 10217038
Middle Tenn. 3-1 02001030
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 423 PASS YDS 273
123 RUSH YDS 77
546 TOTAL YDS 350
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 414 2 3 173.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1310 10 2 157.8
F. Harris 27/36 414 2 3
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
J. Cephus 1/1 9 0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
C. Mayfield Jr. 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 206 3
B. Brady 15 64 0 19
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 28 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 162 2
F. Harris 11 28 2 14
T. Smith  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 1
T. Smith 11 23 1 7
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Carpenter 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Clark  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 8 139 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 417 6
D. Clark 9 8 139 0 33
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 98 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 393 4
Z. Franklin 8 5 98 2 43
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 412 2
J. Cephus 8 7 91 0 36
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
B. Brady 3 3 37 0 15
T. Smith  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
T. Smith 3 2 26 0 16
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
O. Cardenas 2 1 16 0 16
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
F. Harris 1 1 9 0 9
D. Dishman  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Dishman 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Ligon 4-4 0.0 0
K. Robinson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 3-2 0.0 0
J. Robinson  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 3-3 0.0 0
D. Griffin  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 2-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Evans 1-1 0.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Chattman 1-1 0.0 0
M. French  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. French 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
T. Moore 1-2 1.0 0
D. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Franklin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Morris  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brady 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bell II  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bell II 0-1 0.0 0
R. Triplette  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Triplette 0-1 0.0 0
C. Clayton  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Clayton 0-1 0.0 0
N. Booker-Brown  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Booker-Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/7 17/17
J. Sackett 1/1 28 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
L. Dean 2 52.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bell II  15 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Bell II 1 12.0 12 0
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 20.0 20 0
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Cephus 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 3.8 15 0
J. Cephus 1 1.0 1 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 273 1 0 129.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 1000 7 3 155.1
C. Cunningham 27/41 273 1 0
M. Tinsley  87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
M. Tinsley 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 30 0
D. Bracy 3 53 1 53
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 57 2
C. Cunningham 7 17 0 12
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 292 6
F. Peasant 2 4 0 2
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Lane 2 2 0 3
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Y. Ali 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 132 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 231 1
J. Lane 11 7 132 0 34
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 175 0
I. Gathings 9 7 67 0 17
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 126 1
Y. Ali 5 4 40 1 38
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 5 1
D. Bracy 4 4 17 0 9
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
Q. Tolbert 3 1 6 0 6
A. Toney  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
A. Toney 5 2 6 0 3
E. Metcalf  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 140 2
E. Metcalf 1 1 3 0 3
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
F. Peasant 1 1 2 0 2
J. Ferguson  9 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fluellen  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Fluellen 6-3 0.0 0
T. Ross  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 5-0 0.0 0
Z. Wood  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Wood 4-2 2.0 0
J. Davis  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
D. Stanley II  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Stanley II 4-3 0.0 0
J. Rayam  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Rayam 4-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wyatt  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 3-1 0.0 0
D. Curtis  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Curtis 3-2 0.0 0
D. Francis  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stanley  31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Stanley 2-0 1.0 0
M. Cook  57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cook 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 2-2 0.0 0
D. Patterson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Patterson 2-2 0.0 2
Q. Dunnigan  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Dunnigan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
C. Dixon  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Dixon 0-2 0.0 0
J. Branch  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Branch 0-1 0.0 0
R. Hartley  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
R. Hartley 0-5 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 18/18
Z. Rankin 3/3 34 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
K. Ulbrich 5 40.8 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 35 0
J. Lane 2 22.5 35 0
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
Y. Ali 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.8 23 0
J. Lane 2 16.5 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 20 1:21 4 80 TD
11:13 TXSA 16 4:03 11 74 FG
4:14 TXSA 11 1:59 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TXSA 25 1:32 5 75 TD
12:09 TXSA 27 2:17 6 73 TD
7:30 TXSA 21 4:14 9 74 TD
1:59 TXSA 11 1:16 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 6:08 14 75 TD
6:08 TXSA 35 4:13 9 51 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 TXSA 15 2:05 5 25 INT
10:32 TXSA 25 3:29 7 29 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 1:28 5 36 Punt
15:00 MTSU 25 1:39 3 4 Punt
6:26 MTSU 25 2:12 5 26 Punt
2:15 MTSU 33 2:23 8 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 MTSU 41 1:11 3 59 TD
9:53 MTSU 41 2:16 9 45 FG
3:22 MTSU 27 1:17 3 2 Punt
0:35 TXSA 41 0:43 7 25 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 MTSU 25 2:44 4 19 Punt
1:55 MTSU 2 4:18 13 87 FG

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 6 - TXSA 46
(7:22 - 4th) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 13. Tackled by Z.Franklin at MTS 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50
(8:23 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; C.Dixon at MTS 46.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 40
(8:29 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(8:58 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; D.Curtis at UTSA 40.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 25
(9:32 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 36.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 25
(10:06 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(10:32 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; R.Hartley at UTSA 25.
Kickoff
(10:32 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 25. Fair catch by T.Bell.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:32 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(10:56 - 4th) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 37. Intercepted by J.Branch at UTSA 37. J.Branch for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(11:18 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 40.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 17
(11:51 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 28.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 17
(12:03 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (J.Ferguson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(12:26 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at UTSA 17.
Kickoff
(12:37 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 3. T.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hartley at UTSA 15.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 87 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MTSU 18
(12:37 - 4th) Z.Rankin 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 11
(12:40 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
Penalty
3 & Goal - MTSU 6
(12:45 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 6
(12:50 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Ferguson.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 5
(13:16 - 4th) J.Lane rushed to UTSA 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 6.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 17
(13:37 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 17. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 5.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(14:01 - 4th) Y.Ali rushed to UTSA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton; R.Triplette at UTSA 17.
+26 YD
3 & 15 - MTSU 44
(14:29 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by J.Lane at UTSA 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 18.
+10 YD
2 & 20 - MTSU 46
(15:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; K.Nwachuku at UTSA 44.
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(0:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 46 for -10 yards (T.Moore)
Penalty
2 & 6 - MTSU 41
(0:35 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(0:58 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at MTS 41.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13
(1:11 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 13. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at MTS 37.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 1
(1:27 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 1. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin; T.Harmanson at MTS 13.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 2
(1:55 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 1 for -1 yards. FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-MTS at MTS 1. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 1.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (9 plays, 51 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 1 - TXSA 14
(1:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 1. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 1. Tackled by B.Brady at MTS 2.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(2:39 - 3rd) J.Cephus pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by F.Harris at MTS 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; D.Patterson at MTS 14.
+14 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 37
(3:03 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 23.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 41
(3:53 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood; J.Ferguson at MTS 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(3:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-T.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 46
(4:01 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Patterson; D.Stanley at MTS 36.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 46
(4:41 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Smith (Z.Wood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(5:12 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 46.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 38
(5:34 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(6:08 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at UTSA 38.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 44
(6:34 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 21 yards to UTSA 35 Center-B.Butler. Out of bounds.
-1 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 45
(7:16 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 44.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 42
(7:45 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; D.Taylor at MTS 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(8:12 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; T.Moore at MTS 42.
Penalty
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(8:21 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(8:52 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku; J.Ligon at MTS 27.
Kickoff
(8:52 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:52 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 1
(9:21 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. F.Harris for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
2 & 17 - TXSA 17
(9:43 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 17. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at MTS 1.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSA 7
(10:33 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS 4 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4. PENALTY on UTSA-T.Haynes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 7
(10:36 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (D.Stanley).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 12
(10:49 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at MTS 7.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 21
(11:11 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(11:26 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; T.Fluellen at MTS 21.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 41
(11:40 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(11:57 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to MTS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MTS 41.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 49
(12:38 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Lateral to B.Brady to MTS 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at MTS 49.
Penalty
2 & 2 - TXSA 44
(12:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(13:03 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; J.Branch at MTS 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(13:24 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 48.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 31
(13:38 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; T.Fluellen at UTSA 37.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 24
(14:17 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 24. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at UTSA 31.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at UTSA 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MTSU 24
(0:03 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 22
(0:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 22
(0:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 16
(0:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham spikes the ball.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 33
(0:24 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 33. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 16.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by D.Bracy at UTSA 41. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:43 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 17
(0:43 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 47 yards to MTS 36 Center-C.Cantrell. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 36. Tackled by Q.Cage at UTSA 41.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 7
(0:57 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at UTSA 17.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - TXSA 1
(1:38 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis J.Rayam at UTSA 7.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(1:59 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 1 for -10 yards (Z.Wood)

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 29
(2:16 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 60 yards to UTSA 11 Center-B.Butler. Downed by J.Davis.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 27
(3:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune T.Bell at MTS 29.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 27
(3:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(3:16 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
Kickoff
(3:16 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 48 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 17. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Spencer at MTS 27.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 74 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:22 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 5
(3:30 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. F.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(3:43 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 30. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stanley at MTS 5.
+9 YD
4 & 6 - TXSA 39
(4:12 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 30.
Punt
4 & 11 - TXSA 44
(4:22 - 2nd) L.Dean punts yards to MTS End Zone Center-C.Cantrell. Touchback. PENALTY on MTS-R.Mency Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 24 - TXSA 43
(5:25 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 44.
Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(5:46 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 43 for -14 yards (Z.Wood)
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(5:54 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+19 YD
2 & 12 - TXSA 38
(6:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 43.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(6:49 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at UTSA 38.
Penalty
2 & 6 - TXSA 25
(6:58 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(7:24 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood J.Wyatt at UTSA 25.
Kickoff
(7:30 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 64 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 1. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mency R.Hartley at UTSA 21.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 45 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MTSU 21
(7:30 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 14
(7:42 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 14
(7:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to UTSA 14 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 14.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(8:34 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 30. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 17.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 48
(8:57 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by J.Lane at UTSA 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(9:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 49
(9:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon T.Harmanson at UTSA 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(9:46 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon T.Moore at MTS 49.
Kickoff
(9:46 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 41 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 24. Y.Ali returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wakefield at MTS 41.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:53 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 2
(9:59 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to MTS End Zone for 2 yards. T.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 9
(10:17 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MTS 2.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(10:24 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on MTS-Q.Dunnigan Defensive Targeting 10 yards accepted.
+33 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 29
(11:19 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 29. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 38. PENALTY on MTS-J.Branch Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - TXSA 22
(11:36 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 22. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 29.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(12:03 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at UTSA 22.
Kickoff
(12:03 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 35 yards from MTS 50 to the UTSA 15. J.Cephus returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 27.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 59 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(12:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Causey Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+53 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 47
(12:19 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to UTSA End Zone for 53 yards. D.Bracy for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(12:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(13:13 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at MTS 41.
Kickoff
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 6. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 41.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(13:27 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 28. Gain of 28 yards. Z.Franklin for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-D.Curtis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 31
(13:55 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to MTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 28.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(14:02 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rayam at MTS 31.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(14:28 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 40.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(14:52 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at UTSA 44.
Kickoff
(14:52 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:52 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+38 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 38
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Y.Ali at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. Y.Ali for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(0:28 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to UTSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson J.Ligon at UTSA 38.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 48
(0:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 48
(0:47 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(1:13 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 48.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 39
(1:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to MTS 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 48.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 33
(1:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(2:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson J.Evans at MTS 33.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 20
(2:25 - 1st) L.Dean punts 57 yards to MTS 23 Center-C.Cantrell. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 23. Tackled by K.Wakefield at MTS 33.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 20
(3:10 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt Z.Wood at UTSA 20.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 14
(3:46 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(4:14 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 14.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 49
(4:14 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards to UTSA 11 Center-B.Butler. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 48
(5:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 49.
Penalty
3 & 1 - MTSU 47
(5:23 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 44
(5:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.French at UTSA 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(5:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 32
(6:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MTS 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(6:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MTS 32.
Kickoff
(6:26 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 18
(6:26 - 1st) J.Sackett 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
Penalty
4 & 15 - TXSA 15
(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 15
(6:38 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
Sack
2 & Goal - TXSA 6
(7:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at MTS 15 for -9 yards (D.Stanley)
No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 6
(7:47 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to MTS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis D.Smith at MTS 6.
+14 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 20
(8:20 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to MTS 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis at MTS 6.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 20
(8:29 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 19
(8:56 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to MTS 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cook R.Hartley at MTS 20.
+36 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 45
(9:07 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(9:36 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cook C.Dixon at UTSA 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(9:45 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for C.Cooper. PENALTY on MTS-D.Patterson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 24
(9:55 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen J.Rayam at UTSA 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(10:29 - 1st) C.Carpenter rushed to UTSA 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ross D.Stanley at UTSA 24.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 29
(10:32 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to UTSA 25 Center-B.Butler. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 25. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 26. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 28
(11:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune T.Harmanson at MTS 29.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 28
(11:31 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at MTS 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(12:11 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at MTS 27.
Kickoff
(12:11 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:11 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(12:19 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 43. Gain of 43 yards. Z.Franklin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(12:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 43.
+18 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 28
(13:00 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(13:32 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at UTSA 28.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 39
(13:39 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards to UTSA End Zone Center-B.Butler. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 38
(13:44 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 38
(13:50 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Y.Ali at UTSA 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(14:23 - 1st) J.Lane rushed to UTSA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku J.Ligon at UTSA 38.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(14:50 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 3. Fair catch by J.Lane.
