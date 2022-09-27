|
|
|MICHST
|MD
Michigan State aims for quicker start vs. eager Maryland
Two days after Michigan State suffered its second straight humbling loss, coach Mel Tucker braced himself as he reached the podium for his weekly press conference.
"I see some smiles out there," Tucker told reporters. "You licking your chops, or what?"
That question might be better put to Tucker's next opponent. Big Ten foe Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) figures to have confidence and incentive when it takes on Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), Saturday in College Park, Md.
The Terps are 0-4 against the Spartans over the last five seasons but appear to be on the rise under fourth-year coach Mike Locksley. After throwing a scare into No. 4 Michigan in a 34-27 loss on Saturday, Maryland is anxious to show it can finally be competitive in now its ninth season in the Big Ten.
Only in 2014, its first year in the league, has Maryland managed a .500 conference record. And they have never won more than seven games overall in a single season since jumping away from the ACC.
Meanwhile, Michigan State is trying to put its once-promising season back on the rails after two straight losses. Coming off an 11-2 season, the Spartans rose to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll after decisive wins over two Mid-American Conference teams.
But horrible starts the last two weeks doomed Michigan State at Washington, 39-28, and at home against Minnesota, 34-7. The Spartans trailed 22-0 in the second quarter against Washington and 17-0 at halftime against Minnesota -- teams that are undefeated and now ranked 15th and 21st, respectively.
"It's a lot easier to coach guys when everything is going well," Tucker said. "When adversity hits, that's when the rubber meets the road."
After the departure of running back Kenneth Walker III, last year's Doak Walker Award winner who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, the Spartans have struggled to find a rushing attack. In the losses, their 43 carries produced just 80 yards.
Without the running threat, quarterback Payton Thorne struggled to stretch the Minnesota defense, completing 17 of 24 passes for just 132 yards.
Maryland counters with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who pronounced himself "100 percent" on Tuesday even though Locksley called him a "game-time decision" along with wideout Rakim Jarrett. Tagovailoa sustained several big Michigan hits and was briefly knocked out of the game by a monster blind-side tackle as he delivered a pass.
If he's ready to go, Tagovailoa will face another challenging pass rush this week. The Spartans are tied for the Big Ten lead with 12 sacks, including 5.5 by linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who is tied for the NCAA lead.
"The pass rusher that they've put out there on the edge really creates some issues," Locksley said. "We've got to do a great job of making sure that guy doesn't disrupt our game plan."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|9
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|83
|163
|Total Plays
|12
|17
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|32
|Rush Attempts
|4
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|67
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|6-8
|10-11
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-61.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|83
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|6/8
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|3
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Carter 11 LB
|Q. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|10/11
|131
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|3
|21
|1
|15
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|2
|5
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|3
|3
|24
|0
|20
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|26.5
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MICHST 31(1:56 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 61 yards to MAR 8 Center-MSU. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 8. Tackled by H.Pepper at MAR 22.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MICHST 31(2:06 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICHST 41(2:15 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 49 for yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 49. PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 41(2:18 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(2:35 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - MICHST 22(3:13 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(3:41 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MSU 22.
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 2(3:46 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. C.McDonald for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16(4:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by C.McDonald at MSU 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at MSU 2.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MD 38(4:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 31. PENALTY on MSU-J.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(5:13 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 38.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 15. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 41.
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR 7. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Snow at MAR 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 12(6:16 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR End Zone for 12 yards. E.Collins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(6:30 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 32(7:02 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(7:29 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 45(7:59 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 40(8:38 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MSU 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(8:54 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 40.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(9:10 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 41.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU 3. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at MSU 18. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(9:35 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU End Zone for 15 yards. A.Littleton for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 19(10:01 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MD 23(10:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 28(11:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Carter at MSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 28(12:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by T.Felton at MSU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 28.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - MD 49(12:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 49(12:53 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(13:35 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MAR 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - MD 13(14:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 7(14:34 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MAR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 7(14:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 7.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Mallory at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-B.Brade Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
