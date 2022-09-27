|
|
|NAVY
|AF
Air Force puts dominant rush attack against rival Navy
Air Force's dominant rushing attack has guided the academy to a hot start to the season. The Falcons will aim to keep that going when they host rival Navy on Saturday outside Colorado Springs, Colo.
Air Force (3-1) embarrassed Nevada by gaining 461 rushing yards on 75 attempts in a 48-20 victory last week. Fourteen different Falcons took at least one carry, but Brad Roberts did most of the damage with 20 touches for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
The Falcons completed just one pass, but it went for an 80-yard touchdown as Ben Brittain connected with David Cormier in the first quarter. Then, the run game fully settled in. The Falcons average 412.2 yards per game to lead the Football Bowl Subdivision. Second on the list is Minnesota, far lower than Air Force at 294.5 yards on the ground per game.
Now the Falcons' minds will turn to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force leads the three-way series with 20 trophies to Navy's 16 and Army's nine, but it has not claimed one outright since 2016.
Air Force won 23-3 in Annapolis, Md. last year to improve to 32-22 all-time against Navy. But after Army defeated Air Force and Navy upset Army, the C.I.C. was split for the first time since 1993.
"It's the level of respect that's involved, again, not only for the football part of it, but beyond the football," Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said. "There's some resemblances for both squads in terms of what you'll see. Both squads want to play well up front, offensively and defensively. You want to do a good job of handling the ball. And yet there are going to be sometimes where you also want to try to have some larger-gain plays without completely sacrificing a bunch of series."
Navy (1-2) is coming off its first win of the year, a 23-20, double-overtime victory on the road over American Athletic Conference foe East Carolina. Daniel Davies, a backup filling in for injured kicker Bijan Nichols, made critical field goals in both overtime periods.
While Navy is a run-heavy team like its fellow service academies, the Midshipmen had success through the air in beating the Pirates. Tai Lavatai completed 7 of 10 passes for 152 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Vincent Terrell Jr.
"We're an option team and obviously we run the ball first and foremost, predominantly," head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "But they were so aggressive, East Carolina, they were just playing so aggressive. ... Obviously, Tai can throw the football and we have some good receivers, but it's not who we are. But the way the game was going, it dictated that."
Navy hasn't beaten Air Force on the road since 2012. Air Force hasn't won three straight in the series since its six-game streak from 1997 to 2002.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|28
|128
|Total Plays
|11
|14
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|36
|Rush Attempts
|7
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|18
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|4-4
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|22.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-32.0
|1-59.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|28
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|4/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|2/3
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|4
|23
|0
|7
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|2
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|2
|2
|92
|1
|67
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|1
|59.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(0:35 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 22.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AF 41(0:43 - 1st) C.Bay punts 59 yards to NAV End Zone Center-B.Bentley. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AF 41(0:50 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for AF.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - AF 39(1:31 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 40(2:09 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 39 for -1 yards (T.Fletcher)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 28(2:15 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 32 yards to AF 40 Center-E.Nguyen. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(2:58 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 29. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(3:36 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:17 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AF 13(4:21 - 1st) M.Dapore 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 8(5:02 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AF 8(5:40 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13(6:21 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 16(6:55 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to NAV 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 23(7:39 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to NAV 16 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 16.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(8:23 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to NAV 48. Catch made by D.Cormier at NAV 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 49(9:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(9:42 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 49 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at AF 49.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 44(9:46 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 47(10:25 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to AF 47. Catch made by M.Haywood at AF 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 44.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NAVY 42(10:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-S.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 43(11:27 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(12:07 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 49. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 26(12:32 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 26. Catch made by M.Haywood at NAV 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at NAV 34. PENALTY on AF-AF Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(13:02 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:36 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 27.
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 1st) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+67 YD
3 & 2 - AF 33(13:47 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 33. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 33. Gain of 67 yards. D.Cormier for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27(14:27 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Davies kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
