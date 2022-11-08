Drive Chart
|
|
|EMICH
|AKRON
Preview not available
Preview not available
+2 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 13
3:49
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 15.
EMICH
0 Pass
7 Rush
16 YDS
2:02 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 EMICH 42
3:59
M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to AKR 11 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 11. Tackled by EMC at AKR 13.
No Gain
3RD & 5 EMICH 42
4:12
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
+3 YD
2ND & 8 EMICH 39
5:03
D.Boone rushed to EMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 37
5:38
D.Boone rushed to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 39.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 26
5:51
A.Smith rushed to EMC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 37.
AKRON
2 Pass
15 Rush
39 YDS
3:26 POS
No Good
4TH & 7 EMICH 34
5:57
C.Smigel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
+1 YD
3RD & 8 EMICH 27
6:45
C.Wiley rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 EMICH 29
7:30
J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 EMICH 29
7:36
J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:38
A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Knue for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
79
yds
1:31
pos
23
14
Touchdown 6:44
C.Wiley rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
17
plays
66
yds
7:52
pos
17
13
Touchdown 14:21
S.Evans rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. S.Evans for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
9
yds
00:07
pos
16
7
Touchdown 2:13
A.Smith pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Drummond for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:18
pos
9
7
Touchdown 4:38
D.Irons pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Adams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
62
yds
3:29
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:59
J.Gomez 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
14
plays
68
yds
7:01
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|271
|235
|Total Plays
|44
|52
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|80
|Rush Attempts
|20
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|174
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|10
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|235
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|16/24
|174
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|12
|65
|1
|21
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|4
|26
|0
|24
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|8
|6
|92
|1
|40
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|3
|3
|41
|1
|16
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|5
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Gundy 29 WR
|C. Gundy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|3
|48.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|10/16
|90
|1
|1
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|6/10
|65
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|12
|68
|1
|15
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|9
|32
|0
|8
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|4
|-15
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|5
|4
|57
|0
|20
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|11
|5
|48
|1
|16
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|7
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|2
|43.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|4
|25.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|3
|0.7
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(3:49 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 15.
|Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 42(3:59 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to AKR 11 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 11. Tackled by EMC at AKR 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 42(4:12 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 39(5:03 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(5:38 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(5:51 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - AKRON 34(5:57 - 3rd) C.Smigel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 27(6:45 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 29(7:30 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(7:36 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(8:11 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 46(8:33 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at EMC 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 35(9:02 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by D.George at AKR 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:17 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 45 for yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 45. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 29 - EMICH 35(9:28 - 3rd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 39. Intercepted by B.Arslanian at AKR 39. Tackled by EMC at AKR 45.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - EMICH 45(9:54 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 45. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 46(10:39 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 45 for -9 yards (V.Jones)
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 49(11:47 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by J.Getzinger at AKR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 50(12:33 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to AKR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(12:53 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 50. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - AKRON 45(13:01 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
|+16 YD
3 & 19 - AKRON 39(13:37 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - AKRON 39(13:50 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(14:45 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 39 for -9 yards (J.Sparacio)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(14:50 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(0:43 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Knue for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(0:49 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 10. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 38(0:57 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(1:03 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 48(1:10 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by H.Beydoun at AKR 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 48(1:33 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to AKR 48 for 0 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by D.Boone at EMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(2:09 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 45 for 24 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(2:14 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 42 yards to EMC 21 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 47(2:21 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 37 for -10 yards (C.Kline)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 47(2:27 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(2:28 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(3:00 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by D.George at AKR 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 47.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AKRON 27(3:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 16(3:53 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by D.George at AKR 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 27.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(4:42 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 33(4:54 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 46 yards to AKR 21 Center-EMC. T.Grimes MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-D.Pollard at AKR 21. Tackled by EMC at AKR 21.
3 & 5 - EMICH(4:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans. PENALTY on AKR-R.Hence Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 28(5:46 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(5:50 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(6:23 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 9. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 25. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Blindside Block 12 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 1(6:49 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2(7:25 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 13(7:37 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 2. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at EMC 2. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(8:08 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 13.
4 & 5 - AKRON(8:11 - 2nd) C.Smigel yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 21(8:16 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 26(9:01 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(9:10 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 32(9:45 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(10:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 38(10:54 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 37. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 40(11:39 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 45(12:12 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(12:51 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by C.Wiley at EMC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 49(13:08 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(13:24 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 34(13:45 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(14:14 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 34.
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - EMICH 19(14:48 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 51 yards to AKR 30 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 30. Tackled by EMC at AKR 49. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 19(14:55 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 19(15:00 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(0:19 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:26 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to EMC 20 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:31 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:35 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:38 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 28(1:08 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 36.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - AKRON 33(1:19 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-AKR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(1:45 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 11(2:05 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(2:05 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 40(2:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Drummond for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(3:07 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 35(3:29 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 35. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 32(4:06 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:25 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 47 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 18. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 10(4:47 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Adams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 21(4:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(5:06 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 45(5:29 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by D.George at EMC 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 46(6:09 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to EMC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(6:37 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 29(7:02 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 40. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 28(7:28 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(7:48 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 28.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - EMICH 14(8:09 - 1st) J.Gomez 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(8:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 9. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 4(9:19 - 1st) H.Beydoun rushed to AKR 4 for -2 yards. H.Beydoun FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-EMC at AKR 7. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 7(10:47 - 1st) H.Beydoun rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 12(11:00 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 14(11:11 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(11:20 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 14. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 22(11:45 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by S.Evans at AKR 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(12:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 22.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 48(13:07 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 48(13:24 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(13:46 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 33(14:05 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 30(14:29 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(14:54 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 57 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 8. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 26.
-
EMICH
AKRON
24
14
3rd 3:49 CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
17
14
3rd 6:18 ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
14
14
2nd 2:20 ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
0
054 O/U
PK
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
UL
0
059.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052.5 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
059 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-21
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
041.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
041 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
071.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
048 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
061.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
063.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
042 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
049.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
057.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
041 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
064.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
050.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047.5 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
053.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm