+2 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 13
3:49
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 15.
EMICH
0 Pass
7 Rush
16 YDS
2:02 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 EMICH 42
3:59
M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to AKR 11 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 11. Tackled by EMC at AKR 13.
No Gain
3RD & 5 EMICH 42
4:12
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
+3 YD
2ND & 8 EMICH 39
5:03
D.Boone rushed to EMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 37
5:38
D.Boone rushed to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 39.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 26
5:51
A.Smith rushed to EMC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 37.
AKRON
2 Pass
15 Rush
39 YDS
3:26 POS
No Good
4TH & 7 EMICH 34
5:57
C.Smigel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
+1 YD
3RD & 8 EMICH 27
6:45
C.Wiley rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 EMICH 29
7:30
J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 EMICH 29
7:36
J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:38
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 0:38
A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Knue for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
79
yds
1:31
pos
23
14
Point After TD 6:29
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 6:44
C.Wiley rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
17
plays
66
yds
7:52
pos
17
13
Point After TD 14:21
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 14:21
S.Evans rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. S.Evans for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
9
yds
00:07
pos
16
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:13
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 2:13
A.Smith pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Drummond for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:18
pos
9
7
Point After TD 4:38
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:38
D.Irons pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Adams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
62
yds
3:29
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:59
J.Gomez 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
14
plays
68
yds
7:01
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 15
Rushing 6 7
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 2-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 271 235
Total Plays 44 52
Avg Gain 6.2 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 97 80
Rush Attempts 20 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 3.1
Yards Passing 174 155
Comp. - Att. 16-24 16-26
Yards Per Pass 6.6 4.9
Penalties - Yards 6-52 7-60
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-48.0 2-43.0
Return Yards 10 8
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-10 1-6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 5-4 10140-24
Akron 1-8 770-14
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, OH
 174 PASS YDS 155
97 RUSH YDS 80
271 TOTAL YDS 235
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 174 2 1 146.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 584 4 3 120.3
A. Smith 16/24 174 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 722 9
S. Evans 12 65 1 21
A. Smith  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 238 2
A. Smith 4 26 0 24
D. Boone Jr.  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 87 3
D. Boone Jr. 2 5 0 3
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
H. Beydoun 2 1 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Drummond  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 193 1
D. Drummond 8 6 92 1 40
T. Knue  24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 425 5
T. Knue 3 3 41 1 16
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 332 3
H. Beydoun 5 3 19 0 10
D. Lassiter  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 267 2
D. Lassiter 1 1 7 0 7
D. Boone Jr.  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Boone Jr. 1 1 7 0 7
J. Getzinger  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
J. Getzinger 1 1 5 0 5
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 0
S. Evans 3 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sparacio  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Sparacio 1-0 1.0 0
C. Kline  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Kline 1-0 1.0 0
K. Shine  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Shine 0-0 0.0 1
C. Gundy  29 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Gundy 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Gomez  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 30/30
J. Gomez 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Tomasek  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
M. Tomasek 3 48.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson  28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 89 1
J. Jackson 2 17.0 18 0
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
H. Beydoun 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 90 1 1 117.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 2515 9 6 130.0
D. Irons 10/16 90 1 1
J. Undercuffler Jr.  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 65 0 0 114.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 92 0 0 82.2
J. Undercuffler Jr. 6/10 65 0 0
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
A. Adams 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 214 2
C. Wiley 12 68 1 15
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 282 4
D. Irons 9 32 0 8
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 183 5
C. Price III 1 -5 0 -5
J. Undercuffler Jr.  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -41 0
J. Undercuffler Jr. 4 -15 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 540 0
D. George 5 4 57 0 20
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 585 5
A. Adams 11 5 48 1 16
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 770 2
S. Jacques-Louis 7 4 30 0 11
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 75 0
C. Wiley 3 3 20 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
V. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
B. Arslanian  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Arslanian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel  12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/7 6/7
C. Smigel 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gettman  36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
N. Gettman 2 43.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hester  35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
B. Hester 4 25.3 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.2 83 0
T. Grimes Jr. 3 0.7 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 26 7:01 14 73 FG
4:30 EMICH 30 2:18 5 70 TD
0:19 EMICH 20 0:58 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 AKRON 9 0:07 1 9 TD
6:29 EMICH 12 1:47 3 21 Punt
2:09 EMICH 21 1:31 8 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 EMICH 43 3:36 5 -8 INT
5:51 EMICH 26 2:02 4 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 AKRON 23 3:29 9 77 TD
2:12 AKRON 16 1:53 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 AKRON 20 0:00 1 -10 INT
14:21 AKRON 29 7:52 17 71 TD
4:42 AKRON 21 2:33 6 16 Punt
0:38 AKRON 25 0:38 1 1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 33 2:07 5 24 Downs
9:17 AKRON 45 3:26 7 29 FG Miss
3:49 AKRON 13 0:07 1 2

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(3:49 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 15.
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 42
(3:59 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to AKR 11 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 11. Tackled by EMC at AKR 13.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 42
(4:12 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 39
(5:03 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37
(5:38 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 39.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(5:51 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 37.

AKR
Zips
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - AKRON 34
(5:57 - 3rd) C.Smigel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 27
(6:45 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 29
(7:30 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 29
(7:36 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(8:11 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 46
(8:33 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at EMC 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44.
+11 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 35
(9:02 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by D.George at AKR 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(9:17 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 45 for yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 45. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

EMU
Eagles
 - Interception (5 plays, -8 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 29 - EMICH 35
(9:28 - 3rd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 39. Intercepted by B.Arslanian at AKR 39. Tackled by EMC at AKR 45.
Penalty
3 & 19 - EMICH 45
(9:54 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 45. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 46
(10:39 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 45 for -9 yards (V.Jones)
+5 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 49
(11:47 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by J.Getzinger at AKR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 50
(12:33 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to AKR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(12:53 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 50. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 50.

AKR
Zips
 - Downs (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
4 & 3 - AKRON 45
(13:01 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
+16 YD
3 & 19 - AKRON 39
(13:37 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
No Gain
2 & 19 - AKRON 39
(13:50 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 48
(14:45 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 39 for -9 yards (J.Sparacio)
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(14:50 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 48.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 33.

AKR
Zips
 - End of Half (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(0:38 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 26.
Kickoff
(0:38 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 50 yards from EMC 50 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 79 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(0:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
PAT Good
(0:38 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10
(0:43 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Knue for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(0:49 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 10. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 38
(0:57 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by T.Knue at AKR 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(1:03 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 48
(1:10 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by H.Beydoun at AKR 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 48
(1:33 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to AKR 48 for 0 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(1:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by D.Boone at EMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 48.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21
(2:09 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 45 for 24 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 45.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
1 & 10 - AKRON 37
(2:14 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 42 yards to EMC 21 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 47
(2:21 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 37 for -10 yards (C.Kline)
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 47
(2:27 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(2:28 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32
(3:00 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by D.George at AKR 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 47.
Penalty
3 & 4 - AKRON 27
(3:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 16
(3:53 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by D.George at AKR 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 27.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 21
(4:42 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 16.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 33
(4:54 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 46 yards to AKR 21 Center-EMC. T.Grimes MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-D.Pollard at AKR 21. Tackled by EMC at AKR 21.
3 & 5 - EMICH
(4:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans. PENALTY on AKR-R.Hence Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 28
(5:46 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(5:50 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(6:23 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 28.
Kickoff
(6:29 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 9. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 25. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Blindside Block 12 yards accepted.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (17 plays, 71 yards, 7:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:29 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 1
(6:49 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2
(7:25 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 13
(7:37 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 2. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at EMC 2. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(8:08 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 13.
4 & 5 - AKRON
(8:11 - 2nd) C.Smigel yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 21
(8:16 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 26
(9:01 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(9:10 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 32
(9:45 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37
(10:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 38
(10:54 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 37. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 40
(11:39 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 45
(12:12 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to EMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(12:51 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by C.Wiley at EMC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 49
(13:08 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 47.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(13:24 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 49.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 34
(13:45 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29
(14:14 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 34.
Kickoff
(14:21 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 29.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:21 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 9
(14:28 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. S.Evans for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 20
(14:21 - 2nd) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 29. Intercepted by K.Shine at AKR 29. Tackled by AKR at AKR 17. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - EMICH 19
(14:48 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 51 yards to AKR 30 Center-EMC. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 30. Tackled by EMC at AKR 49. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 19
(14:55 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 19
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(0:19 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 19.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 36
(0:26 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to EMC 20 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 36
(0:31 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 36
(0:35 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(0:38 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 28
(1:08 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 36.
Penalty
2 & 3 - AKRON 33
(1:19 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-AKR False Start 5 yards accepted.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(1:45 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 33.
+15 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 11
(2:05 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 26.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(2:05 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(2:12 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 16.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 70 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:13 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+40 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 40
(2:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Drummond for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(3:07 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
+22 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 35
(3:29 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 35. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 43.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 32
(4:06 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:25 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 32.
Kickoff
(4:30 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 47 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 18. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 30.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:38 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 10
(4:47 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by A.Adams at EMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Adams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 21
(4:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 10.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(5:06 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 45
(5:29 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by D.George at EMC 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 46
(6:09 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to EMC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(6:37 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to EMC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 29
(7:02 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 40. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 28
(7:28 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(7:48 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at AKR 28.
Kickoff
(7:59 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at AKR 23.

EMU
Eagles
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 73 yards, 7:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - EMICH 14
(8:09 - 1st) J.Gomez 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 9
(8:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 9. Catch made by D.Drummond at AKR 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 7.
-2 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 4
(9:19 - 1st) H.Beydoun rushed to AKR 4 for -2 yards. H.Beydoun FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-EMC at AKR 7. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 7
(10:47 - 1st) H.Beydoun rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 4.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 12
(11:00 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 7.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 14
(11:11 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(11:20 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 14. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 22
(11:45 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by S.Evans at AKR 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 19.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(12:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 22.
+21 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 48
(13:07 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to AKR 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 48
(13:24 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(13:46 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 48.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 33
(14:05 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 30
(14:29 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(14:54 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at EMC 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 57 yards from AKR 35 to the EMC 8. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at EMC 26.
NCAA FB Scores