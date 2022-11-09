|
|
|KSTATE
|BAYLOR
No. 19 Kansas State, Baylor face crucial Big 12 battle
They have identical records, both in conference and overall, but No. 19 Kansas State and Baylor come into their Saturday evening matchup in Waco, Texas, with totally different mindsets.
Baylor (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) has won three straight games to move into a three-way tie with Kansas State and Texas for second place in the Big 12. The Bears host undefeated TCU on Nov. 19 before traveling to Austin to face Texas the day after Thanksgiving. If the Bears win out, they would be in the Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas on Dec. 3, likely against TCU.
"I'm excited for this week. It's good to be home," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "We fully recognize where we're at and what's at stake. We're excited to tackle all of it."
Aranda knows it won't be easy to take on the Wildcats, especially since Kansas State is likely still hurting from a tough loss to Texas last week.
"I'm always impressed with Coach (Chris) Klieman and Kansas State," he said. "They play a game I really respect. (They're) tough, physical. Defensively their effort is outstanding. Offensively it's a smart attack. They look for matchups. What a challenge we have in front of us."
Baylor has been depending on its offense during its recent run. The Bears rank second in the Big 12 and 14th nationally in scoring at 38.3 points per game. They are doing it with balance between the ground game and the air. They are fourth in the conference with 210.3 yards per game rushing and fourth with 451.4 total yards per game.
Kansas State (6-3, 4-2) played its worst half of the season in the first two quarters against the Longhorns. The Wildcats fell behind early and trailed 31-10 at halftime. They came back in the second half and had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
"Looking back, it was kind of a tale of two halves," Klieman said. "In the first half, we couldn't get off the field on defense. We just didn't play very well on defense. It was 31-10 at halftime after we gave them a score late.
"In the second half, it got a little bit better. We were just behind too much. Overall, I was pleased with the effort. We've got to own it and learn from it."
While Baylor has been succeeding with offense, the Wildcats have relied on their defense. They rank second in the Big 12 and are tied for 18th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 19.1 points per game, even after giving up 34 points to the Longhorns. The fact that they yielded just three points in the second half is reason for optimism.
Even though the Wildcats are not scoring a ton of points, their offense has been playing well. Quarterback Adrian Martinez is fifth in the conference in total offense (231.6 yards per game). He missed most of two games, and his backup, Will Howard, went 34-for-57 for 521 yards and six touchdowns in relief.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is second in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards (132.3 per game).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|4
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|185
|67
|Total Plays
|36
|18
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|44
|Rush Attempts
|18
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|104
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|15-18
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|67
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|8/10
|79
|1
|0
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|7/8
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|10
|54
|0
|18
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|6
|5
|51
|1
|23
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|4
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|6.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|4/8
|23
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|5
|19
|0
|14
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Caston 26 S
|C. Caston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|2
|35.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(5:02 - 2nd) I.Power punts 36 yards to KST 35 Center-BAY. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 35. Tackled by H.Presley at KST 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(5:09 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(5:41 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at BAY 26.
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KSTATE 21(5:57 - 2nd) T.Zentner 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 14(6:38 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 14. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 14. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(7:14 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(7:37 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 29(8:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks rushed to BAY 13 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 13.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - KSTATE 24(8:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-KST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(8:48 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 36(9:12 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 36. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at BAY 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 41(9:49 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by M.Knowles at BAY 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:23 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 45(10:50 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 45(11:06 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(11:20 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at KST 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(11:33 - 2nd) I.Power punts 34 yards to KST 27 Center-G.Grimes. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 27. Tackled by D.Neal at KST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(12:06 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 39. Gain of 0 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(12:17 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones (B.Mott).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(12:47 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at BAY 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(13:11 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at BAY 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(13:47 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(14:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at BAY 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAY-B.Sims False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 15(14:26 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Sinnott for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(15:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 15.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(0:35 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 15.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 44(0:51 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Caston at BAY 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:03 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at KST 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 29(1:40 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by D.Giddens at KST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCarty at KST 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(2:10 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan; A.Walcott at KST 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 23(2:27 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at KST 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 21(3:06 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at KST 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(3:39 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at KST 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 9(3:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 9. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 9. Gain of 5 yards. K.Warner ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 3(4:24 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; J.Marshall at KST 9.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 17(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KST 3. Intercepted by K.Savage at KST 3. K.Savage ran out of bounds. PENALTY on KST-KST Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 17(4:46 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:04 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 24(5:57 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KST 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:33 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by J.Cameron at KST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; A.Moore at KST 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 46(7:07 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:38 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(7:55 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hayes at BAY 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(8:22 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Matlack at BAY 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - KSTATE 32(8:27 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at BAY 39 for -7 yards (G.Randolph; M.Jones)
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 32(8:38 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks (T.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 34(9:04 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(9:44 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at BAY 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 39(10:25 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; A.Walcott at BAY 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(10:50 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 47(11:34 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(12:14 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 44(12:39 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; C.Morgan at BAY 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(13:22 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 42. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KST 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 34(13:54 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at KST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:28 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at KST 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KST 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 6:30
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:29 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 4:43 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:29 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
3
2nd 5:12 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 2:35 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 1:06 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 15:00 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:48 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN