|
|
|NEB
|MICH
Michigan's potent rushing duo a challenge for Nebraska
Blake Corum remains in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy. With Donovan Edwards healthy, Michigan's rushing attack is no longer a one-man show.
Nebraska will have to prepare for both dynamic running backs when the Cornhuskers travel to Ann Arbor to face the undefeated Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines now trail only Georgia and arch-rival Ohio State.
Corum entered the week ranked fourth nationally with 1,187 rushing yards and tied for first with 17 total touchdowns. Corum and the Wolverines perked up after trailing 17-10 at halftime against Rutgers Saturday night, as Michigan pulled away to a 52-17 victory.
Corum finished with 109 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Edwards compiled the same number of rushing yards on 15 carries and also led the team in receiving with three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
"When Donovan is in the game, whether handing the ball off to him, he's a very good blocker, runs really good routes, catches the ball really well, really good after the catch," Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I think a defense is always going to have to mind that anything's available when he's out there."
Edwards missed two games due to an injury but reestablished himself as a major threat when he rushed for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns against Penn State on Oct. 15.
Edwards' production hasn't hurt Corum, who has rushed for over 100 yards in all six Big Ten contests. He's scored at least one touchdown in every game.
Harbaugh believes Corum should be at the top of the list for Heisman voters.
"He's definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan," he said. "Be hard to imagine that he wouldn't be -- the way he's going, to win the Heisman trophy. Leading in touchdowns. Leading points scored, consistently really good every game and there's been quite a few backs who've won the Heisman Trophy. And I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is on pace or ahead of many of those running backs that have won that Heisman Trophy."
The Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) have lost three straight and will need to win their remaining three games to become bowl eligible.
Nebraska led Minnesota 10-0 at halftime on Saturday but the Golden Gophers rallied for a 20-13 victory.
Cornhuskers quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers combined for just 121 passing yards while completing 11 of 26 attempts.
Purdy got his first start in place of Casey Thompson, who injured a nerve in his right elbow the previous game against Illinois. Thompson is questionable to play against Michigan.
One bright spot for Nebraska has been Anthony Grant. He is the first Nebraska running back since 2018 to have five 100-yard rushing games in a season. He gained 115 yards on 21 carries against Minnesota.
Interim coach Mickey Joseph expects the team to give a full effort despite being nearly a 30-point underdog.
"We're not going to back down. We're not going to throw in the towel," he said. "These kids won't do that. These coaches won't do that."
Joseph acknowledges the Cornhuskers will have to play a near perfect game to keep it close.
"We know what we're getting into," he said. "We know the task at hand but it's an opportunity."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|64
|79
|Total Plays
|15
|19
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|50
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|39
|29
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|2-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|29
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|64
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|4/7
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|5
|11
|0
|4
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|4
|45.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|2/7
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|9
|45
|1
|12
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|2
|43.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|4.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 27(12:24 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 48 yards to MICH 25 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 25. Tackled by B.Weas at MICH 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - NEB 15(13:06 - 2nd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NEB 15(13:49 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 15.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 20(13:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Hixson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(13:54 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 39(14:01 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 41 yards to NEB 20 Center-MICH. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICH 39(14:06 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 39(14:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 39(14:19 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(14:50 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at MICH 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 33(15:00 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 39 yards to MICH 28 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 28. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; P.Sanford at MICH 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 27(0:45 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at NEB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 27(0:52 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(1:27 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at NEB 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 31(1:39 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 45 yards to NEB 24 Center-MICH. Downed by MICH. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Roughing the Kicker 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MICH 31(1:43 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MICH 39(2:25 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 31 for -8 yards (G.Nelson)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(2:53 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; M.Hartzog at MICH 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 16(3:02 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 54 yards to MICH 30 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 30. Tackled by P.Sanford at MICH 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEB 16(3:09 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 14(3:47 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; M.Barrett at NEB 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 12(4:21 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NEB 14.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 7. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Velazquez at NEB 22. PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(4:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MICH 12(4:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson. PENALTY on NEB-I.Gifford Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(5:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 18(5:58 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(6:38 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 18.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 31(7:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 35(7:59 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher; G.Nelson at NEB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICH 35(8:05 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(8:37 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 35.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 36(9:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 36. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Buford at NEB 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(9:51 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 24(10:32 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; C.Tannor at MICH 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(11:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 41(11:21 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 41 yards to MICH End Zone Center-NEB. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEB 40(11:58 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at MICH 41 for -1 yards (J.Colson)
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NEB 35(12:16 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-T.Vokolek False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 38(13:06 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MICH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; E.Okie at MICH 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 41(13:30 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by T.Palmer at MICH 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 38.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 29(14:03 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 29. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moten at MICH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 29(14:40 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at NEB 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 52 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 13. Fair catch by N.Boerkircher.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 1:41 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 14:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 1:15 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:32 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 14:24 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 10:40 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 10:08 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:35 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 11:35 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 9:27
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 11:27 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:52 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:51 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+