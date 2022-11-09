|
|
|STNFRD
|UTAH
No. 13 Utah attempts to keep pressure on reeling Stanford
David Shaw has won a lot of games as Stanford coach, but his squad is one loss away from clinching its third losing campaign in four years.
Shaw will try to rally his team from a demoralizing setback when the Cardinal battle No. 13 Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
Stanford (3-6, 1-6) was pummeled 52-14 by visiting Washington State last weekend for the team's second consecutive blowout loss. The Cardinal lost 38-13 at UCLA the previous week.
Few people will expect the Cardinal to beat the Utes, and Shaw understands that mindset.
"I'll take anything I can get right now," Shaw said Tuesday afternoon. "Whether guys are motivated to go win or if guys think, 'Hey, it is us against the world.' We'll take all that.
"We have to go in and not be shy and not tiptoe into the stadium. We have to go in there face first and give it the best effort that we have."
Shaw is in his 12th season at Stanford and possesses a 96-51 record. The Cardinal have racked up five seasons of 10 or more wins during his tenure but appear en route to missing out on a bowl berth for the fourth consecutive season.
Shaw points to injuries as a major problem and said that four of the team's top five tacklers are questionable to play against Utah. That group consists of linebackers Levani Damuni (team-high 52 stops) and Ricky Miezan (38) and safeties Kendall Williamson (48) and Patrick Fields (39).
That is problematic as the Cardinal gave up 306 rushing yards against Washington State -- which is the same amount Utah's offense ran for last week in a 45-20 home rout of Arizona.
And last season, the visiting Utes rushed for 441 yards while routing Stanford 52-7.
This season, the Utes are again clicking and have scored more than 40 points in three of their past five games.
Utah is 5-0 at home this season, including a 43-42 win over then-No. 7 Southern California on Oct. 15. The Utes have won 24 of their last 25 home contests.
Utah also needs wins to improve its positioning in the College Football Playoff. The Utes are 13th and trail Pac-12 foes Oregon (No. 6), USC (8) and UCLA (12).
Utes quarterback Cam Rising is playing through a knee injury that caused him to miss a 21-17 road win over Washington State on Oct. 27. He played against Arizona and passed for 151 yards and one touchdown.
"It felt good to be back out there with the guys and just running the offense again," Rising said.
Rising has passed for 2,006 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham hopes Rising will be closer to top form against the Cardinal.
"He wasn't as sharp as he usually is, but that'll come, and it was great to have him back in the lineup," Whittingham said of Rising's performance against the Wildcats. "Overall, another step in the right direction for us, as things wind down and we are still in the thick of it."
The Utes reached the Rose Bowl last season and are hopeful for another trip this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|14
|Rushing
|0
|8
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|91
|239
|Total Plays
|19
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|127
|Rush Attempts
|10
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|74
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.7
|2-28.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|91
|TOTAL YDS
|239
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|5/9
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|5
|5
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|3
|3
|67
|0
|51
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|42.7
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|12/23
|112
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|14
|77
|1
|15
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|6
|61
|1
|28
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|28.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - STNFRD 24(0:04 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Leigber.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(0:30 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(0:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at STA End Zone. Intercepted by J.McGill at STA End Zone. Tackled by UTH at STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 28(0:50 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 15. Catch made by D.Kincaid at STA 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(1:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by M.Bernard at STA 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 50(1:23 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to STA 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 50(1:29 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 39(2:07 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 50. Catch made by J.Dixon at STA 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(2:07 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(2:17 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on STA-A.Gilman Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 32(2:47 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 24(3:35 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at UTH 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(4:15 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - STNFRD 29(4:28 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 53 yards to UTH 18 Center-STA. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 18. Tackled by STA at UTH 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - STNFRD 21(5:12 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 29.
|Sack
2 & 7 - STNFRD 28(5:57 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 21 for -7 yards (J.Elliss)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:37 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 28. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the STA End Zone. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at STA 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 4(6:49 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to STA End Zone for 4 yards. T.Thomas for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
4 & 8 - UTAH 32(7:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by D.Vele at STA 4. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 4.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 34(8:05 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by D.Vele at STA 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 34(8:47 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to STA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(8:56 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 49(9:32 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to STA 34 for 15 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 46(10:21 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to STA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 49. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(10:31 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(11:07 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 28(11:15 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 41 yards to UTH 31 Center-STA. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - STNFRD 28(11:20 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Leigber.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(12:06 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(12:43 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the STA 4. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at STA 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 9(12:56 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by D.Vele at STA 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Vele for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(13:38 - 2nd) J.Dixon rushed to STA 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 9.
|+12 YD
4 & 7 - UTAH 34(14:12 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by D.Kincaid at STA 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAH 34(14:19 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 34(14:24 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by D.Kincaid at STA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(0:13 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to STA 42 for 11 yards. T.Thomas FUMBLES forced by L.Damuni. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-K.Bills at STA 42. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:56 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to STA 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 48.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(1:30 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(2:12 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 28(2:56 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at UTH 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(3:40 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 1(3:50 - 1st) T.McKee rushed to UTH End Zone for 1 yards. T.McKee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 8(4:36 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to UTH 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 1.
|+51 YD
3 & 15 - STNFRD 41(5:14 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to UTH 8. Catch made by E.Higgins at UTH 8. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 8.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(5:53 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 41 for -5 yards (M.Diabate)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(6:25 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Leigber.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 38(6:37 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(6:45 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at STA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTAH 41(6:54 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 26 yards to STA 33 Center-UTH. Downed by C.Isbell.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTAH 41(7:03 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UTAH 41(7:12 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for T.Yassmin.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 38(7:51 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at UTH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(8:16 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to STA 48 for yards. Tackled by STA at STA 44. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 18(8:26 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 34 yards to UTH 48 Center-STA. Downed by C.Wright.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 19(9:07 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at STA 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 10(9:45 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to STA 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at STA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(10:26 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at STA 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAH 40(10:34 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 30 yards to STA 10 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 43(11:08 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by M.Parks at STA 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 43(11:16 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(11:59 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by D.Vele at STA 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 49(12:32 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to STA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAH 49(12:40 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(13:13 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to STA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|+14 YD
4 & 5 - UTAH 30(13:46 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester rushed to UTH 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by STA at UTH 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:20 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at UTH 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:26 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
OREGST
10
31
4th 7:44 PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
7
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
14
14
2nd 2:07 FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
21
0
2nd 7:54 CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
14
24
2nd 4:54 FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
10
7
2nd 14:39
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
Final ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
52
7
Final
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
28
43
Final ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
31
3
Final FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
45
19
Final ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
37
34
Final FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
14
13
Final CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
17
10
Final ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
10
13
Final SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
36
34
Final ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
23
26
Final ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
38
3
Final ACCN