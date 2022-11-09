|
|
|TCU
|TEXAS
No. 4 TCU, No. 18 Texas square off in titanic Big 12 matchup
No. 4 TCU puts its undefeated season and shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line when it plays dangerous but enigmatic No. 18 Texas on Saturday in a titanic Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite to beat TCU despite the Horned Frogs' lofty ranking as one of the top four teams in the CFP rankings, Texas' three losses and TCU's recent success in the series.
TCU climbed from seventh to fourth in the CFP ranking that was released Tuesday. The Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) are one of just four undefeated teams in FBS, with their latest outing producing a 34-24 victory at home over Texas Tech.
TCU trailed 17-13 heading to the fourth quarter but went to the front and then cemented the game with 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Max Duggan was 12-of-23 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Derius Davis had an 82-yard punt return for a score and caught a 23-yard pass for another TD, and Kendre Miller racked up 158 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win for TCU.
The Horned Frogs played without big-play receiver Quentin Johnston because of an ankle injury.
"The great thing about this team is they've got a lot of confidence," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "They feel if we can get the game into the second half with a chance to win, we're going to figure out how to do it."
Four of TCU's wins are against teams it lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores. This is the first time the Horned Frogs are 9-0 since 2010 when they finished 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.
TCU's four victories this season over ranked opponents is second nationally, trailing only Tennessee's five.
"I think in some ways, you know, we might have exceeded expectations up to this point -- externally," Dykes said. "I don't know that we have internally. I don't know that anybody (in our building) is really that surprised."
Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) bounced back from a road loss to Oklahoma State and an open week to beat then-No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Nov. 5. Bijan Robinson ran for 209 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 34 yards and Xavier Worthy had two TD catches in the win.
The Longhorns defeated Kansas State for the sixth straight time, snapped a five-game road losing streak and rose six spots from 24th in the initial CFP rankings. Texas led 31-10 after a dominating first half and barely held on, forcing a Kansas State fumble on a potential game-tying drive in the final minute.
"I think our guys are going to prepare really well," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I think they saw a lot of value in their preparation last week, not only in meetings but on the practice field in the recovery, and we're going to need that again this week as we get ready to play."
The Horned Frogs have owned Texas since they joined the Big 12 in 2012, winning seven of the 10 games with the Longhorns and four of the five that have been played in Austin.
"We haven't beaten the Top-5 team here in DKR since 1999 so it's a great opportunity for us to hopefully prepare well and play well," Sarkisian said. "We are looking forward to an electric and a great intimidating environment."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|29
|6
|Total Plays
|17
|10
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|0.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-8
|6
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.9
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|37
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|0-3
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|-1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|-8
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|29
|TOTAL YDS
|6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|5/8
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|3
|38.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|6
|0
|3
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|2
|38.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(1:52 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TEX 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11(2:24 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Finkley; K.Coburn at TEX 7.
|+29 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 40(2:53 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TEX 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 11.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TCU 40(2:57 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(3:34 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by D.Davis at TEX 34. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 40(4:05 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bush; J.Thompson at TEX 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(4:35 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; K.Coburn at TEX 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 4(4:42 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 42 yards to TEX 46 Center-TEX. D.Davis returned punt from the TEX 46. Tackled by K.Robinson at TEX 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 4(4:55 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 3(5:37 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Horton at TEX 4.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 1(6:18 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; C.Fox at TEX 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 40(6:28 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 39 yards to TEX 1 Center-TCU. Downed by D.Perkins-McAllister.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TCU 35(6:57 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - TCU 45(7:46 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by E.Demercado at TEX 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TCU 38(8:23 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TEX 45 for -7 yards (B.Sorrell; M.Ojomo)
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(8:51 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; J.Barron at TEX 38.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TCU 50(8:58 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams. PENALTY on TEX-B.Murphy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(9:29 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by T.Barber at TEX 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEXAS 14(9:36 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 35 yards to TEX 49 Center-TEX. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:14 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 14 for -6 yards (D.Horton)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:20 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:54 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TEX 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 26(10:14 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to TEX 30 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy. PENALTY on TEX-K.Crawford Roughing the Kicker 15 yards declined. PENALTY on TEX-E.Burke Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TCU 37(11:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 26 for -11 yards (B.Sorrell)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 32(12:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn; J.Ford at TCU 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:32 - 1st) T.Barber rushed to TCU 32 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Oghoufo at TCU 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TEXAS 34(12:54 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TCU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Banks; J.Hodges at TCU 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 40(13:27 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TCU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:03 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TCU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:08 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 12(14:15 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 31 yards to TCU 43 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 12(14:20 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TCU 17(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 17(14:22 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 12(15:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks; J.Barron at TCU 17.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the TCU 7. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford; L.Turner-Gooden at TCU 12.
