|
|
|TXAM
|AUBURN
Auburn, Texas A&M meet in matchup of struggling traditional powers
Cadillac Williams, a former Auburn standout running back, will serve as interim head coach for the first time at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night when the Tigers host Texas A&M in a game of two struggling traditional powers.
Both teams are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC and on five-game losing streaks.
Williams, who took over for Bryan Harsin after he was fired last week, has worked as an assistant at his alma mater since the 2019 season.
Auburn is coming off a 39-33 loss in overtime at Mississippi State in Williams' debut as the interim head coach. The Tigers erased a 21-point deficit in the first half to get back into the game.
"I'm going to hold it together," Williams said when asked about walking into Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. "You can't make this up. Honestly, I don't know how I'm going to feel.
"I do know I have a job to do, to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared and lead these guys."
Auburn also lost five straight games to end the 2021 season, putting Harsin on the hot seat from the start of this season.
Texas A&M, projected by media to finish second in the SEC West, has lost five straight games for the first time since 1980.
"There is (a lot left to the season). Our kids see it," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We'll play hard. We'll practice hard. We've been doing that.
"Like I say, play these last three games ... Auburn is a tough place to play, (and then) come back for UMass and LSU -- two home games for these seniors. Play our tails off. The character of these guys, they'll play, I know that. We've just got to do a better job for them."
The offenses for Auburn and Texas A&M rank in the lower half of the SEC.
Auburn is relying on freshman Robby Ashford to lead its offense. He has completed 98 of 195 passes for 1,374 yards and five touchdowns, with five interceptions.
Texas A&M has used three quarterbacks this season -- Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman.
King -- 104 of 187 for 1,220 yards and seven TDs with six interceptions -- is getting most of the snaps.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|6
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|38
|122
|Total Plays
|15
|14
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|95
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|14
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|2-2
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|38
|TOTAL YDS
|122
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|3/6
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Price 3 WR
|D. Price
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris Jr. 40 LB
|M. Harris Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|2
|42.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|2/2
|27
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|66
|0
|39
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|4
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(0:09 - 1st) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at TXAM 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(0:57 - 1st) C.Weigman rushed to TXAM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at TXAM 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:33 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at TXAM 27.
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) AUB kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16(1:37 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to TXAM 16. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Johnson for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 45(2:22 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 16 for 39 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; E.Cooper at TXAM 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 43(3:01 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at AUB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(3:36 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at AUB 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 18(3:46 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to AUB 35 Center-TXAM. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 35. Tackled by C.Russell at AUB 38.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:28 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 18 for -3 yards (O.Pappoe)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:31 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:36 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 18(5:06 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at TXAM 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 14(5:53 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; M.Burks at TXAM 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(6:17 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at TXAM 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - AUBURN 40(6:26 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 31 yards to TXAM 9 Center-AUB. Fair catch by E.Stewart.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - AUBURN 35(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-O.Chapman Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 36(7:13 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; M.Harris at TXAM 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - AUBURN 39(7:41 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AUBURN 34(7:58 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(8:33 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(8:49 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(9:37 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.White; L.Overton at TXAM 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 40(10:05 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by T.Fromm at AUB 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 38(10:47 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at AUB 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(11:25 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White at AUB 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(12:09 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.White; J.Mathews at AUB 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(12:19 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at AUB 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 47(12:26 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to AUB 10 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by D.Worsham.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 47(12:39 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 50(13:12 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to AUB 50. Catch made by E.Stewart at AUB 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(13:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at AUB 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXAM 42(13:49 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts yards to AUB 37 Center-TXAM. Out of bounds. PENALTY on AUB-O.Kelly Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXAM 42(14:17 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 34(14:31 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by L.Moss at TXAM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at TXAM 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 30(15:00 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at TXAM 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) AUB kicks 30 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM 35. Out of bounds.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
31
4th 3:08 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 7:13
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:50 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 4:52 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:29 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
3
2nd 6:30 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 3:10 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 1:52 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
1st 0:00 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:48 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN