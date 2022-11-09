|
|
|UGA
|MISSST
No. 1 Georgia brings well-rounded game to Mississippi State
After taking the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will look to prove it belongs there against Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC), which was third in the initial CFP rankings, is coming off a dominating, 27-13 home win last week over then-No. 1 Tennessee, which fell to No. 5.
Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) defeated visiting Auburn 39-33 in overtime last week to end a two-game slide.
Georgia can win its fifth SEC East title in the past six years with a win over Mississippi State or a victory next week at No. 24 Kentucky. Georgia also advances to the SEC title game if Tennessee loses any of its three remaining league games, beginning with Saturday's contest against visiting Missouri.
While Mississippi State outgained Auburn 370-331 in total yards and squandered an 21-point lead against the Tigers, Georgia's performance against Tennessee showed why it's are regarded as the country's most complete team.
Tennessee entered its game against Georgia leading the country in total offense (553 yards per game) and points (49.4 per game), but the Volunteers mustered just 289 yards and 13 points -- with their lone touchdown coming in the final five minutes.
Georgia ranks second nationally in scoring defense (10.78 ppg) and is tied for fourth in total defense (265.6 ypg), sixth in rushing defense (86.4 ypg) and tied for sixth in first downs allowed (126).
On offense, Georgia is first in red-zone scoring percentage (.980), third in total offense (514.2 ypg), 10th in passing offense (320.2 ypg) and 11th in scoring offense (40.1 ppg).
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 34 receptions for 574 yards with three touchdowns for Georgia, while Ladd McConkey has 38 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 31 receptions for 322 yards and a score in addition to rushing for 384 yards and six scores on 79 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, having rushed for 486 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, asked what it would take to beat the nation's top-ranked team, said, "Focus on what you do and have discipline. The hardest thing is to get the message to everyone. It's easy to say it, but everyone has to buy it and believe it. Just worry about what you do, worry about your job."
Mississippi State's defense, which features cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and his SEC-high five interceptions, has given up at least 24 points in five of six league games this season.
However, Mississippi State has been much better on offense.
Behind Will Rogers, who has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for an SEC-leading 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions, Mississippi State is eighth in passing offense (325.6) and 11th in red-zone scoring percentage (.926).
Rara Thomas has 36 receptions for 540 yards and five scores for Mississippi State. Dillon Johnson (71 carries, 406 yards, 3 TDs) and Jo'quavious Marks (77 carries, 357 yards, 7 TDs) lead an improved rushing attack.
"They're really gashing people running the ball this year," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "I think that's the biggest difference -- they are committed to running the ball and being physical up front.
"People have the wrong demeanor when they go to play this team that, 'Oh, man, I'm going to go out here and pass rush and get all these sacks.' They're not going to let you do that."
Georgia has won 12 of the past 13 meetings between the teams, including a 31-24 home win in the latest matchup, in 2020.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|6
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|207
|90
|Total Plays
|35
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|27
|Rush Attempts
|13
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|170
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|17-22
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|90
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|17/22
|170
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|4
|10
|1
|5
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|2
|38
|0
|28
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|4
|2
|35
|0
|30
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|11/19
|63
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|39.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(2:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MSST End Zone for 4 yards. S.Bennett for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(2:55 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 4. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 4. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.Matthews at MSST 4.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(3:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 43(3:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by D.Edwards at UGA 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 43(3:35 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(4:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Page at UGA 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 34(4:41 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at UGA 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:01 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at UGA 34.
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MISSST 15(5:05 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MISSST 3(5:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:03 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to UGA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse; S.Mondon at UGA 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISSST 17(6:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. PENALTY on UGA-K.Lassiter Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(7:02 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 26(7:25 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by L.Griffin at UGA 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter; C.Smith at UGA 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 27(8:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by A.Williams at UGA 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(8:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by R.Harvey at UGA 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 46(9:24 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by J.Robinson at UGA 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISSST 41(9:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-N.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(10:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by A.Williams at UGA 41. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at UGA 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 42(10:33 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; M.Starks at UGA 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; J.Bullard at MSST 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 32(11:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MSST 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(11:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MSST 32.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 44 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST 21. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at MSST 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UGA 18(12:02 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 10(12:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 10(12:44 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSST 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton; D.Richardson at MSST 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(13:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 10. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 10. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Watson at MSST 10.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 16(13:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MSST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Crumedy at MSST 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 17(14:38 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Green at MSST 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:08 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to MSST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Johnson at MSST 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - UGA 49(0:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Johnson at MSST 40. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - UGA 46(1:07 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by D.Edwards at UGA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at UGA 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(1:23 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at MSST 41. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 40(1:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by L.McConkey at MSST 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Watson at MSST 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(2:15 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; E.Forbes at UGA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(2:25 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:32 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 27 yards to UGA 39 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:40 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:46 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:52 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 11 - UGA 47(3:07 - 1st) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 21. Intercepted by C.Duncan at MSST 21. Tackled by D.Washington at MSST 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(3:43 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Davis at UGA 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 48(3:49 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 50(4:38 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 49(5:22 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; N.Stackhouse at UGA 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(5:44 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at MSST 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 20(5:58 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 45 yards to MSST 35 Center-UGA. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 35. Tackled by M.Starks at MSST 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 15(6:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at UGA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 15(6:44 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 11(7:21 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at UGA 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 43(7:31 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 46 yards to UGA 11 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Morant.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 43(8:12 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at MSST 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MISSST 38(8:45 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at MSST 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(9:16 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; J.Carter at MSST 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at MSST 39.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 2(9:58 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Bowers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(10:59 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page; T.Wheat at MSST 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 1(11:13 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-S.Bennett at MSST 1. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 13(12:11 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 1.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:26 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 43. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Preston at MSST 13.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 42(12:41 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:14 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UGA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 32(13:47 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Forbes at UGA 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 22(14:08 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at UGA 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(14:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-UGA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:22 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards to UGA 27 Center-MSST. Downed by H.Hammond.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:30 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:35 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at MSST 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 6:30
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:29 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 4:43 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:29 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
3
2nd 5:12 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 2:35 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 1:06 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 15:00 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:48 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN