No. 15 UNC brings perfect road record to Wake Forest
Wake Forest was derailed the past couple of seasons by North Carolina in notable matchups.
Now No. 15 North Carolina might have lots at stake when the teams collide Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) can clinch the ACC's Coastal Division and a date with Clemson in the league championship game with a victory -- if that isn't solved based on other results earlier in the day.
Much of North Carolina's success this season has come with its 5-0 road record, the program's highest road win total since 1997. This will be the Tar Heels' last road game of the season.
"And after last year's team was 0-6 (away from home), for this team to be sitting here 5-0 is very, very impressive," coach Mack Brown said.
Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3) is coming off back-to-back road losses that knocked the Demon Deacons out of the rankings for the first time this season.
Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman has been turnover-prone of late, tossing three interceptions in each of the past two games. Still, he has 96 career touchdown passes.
"We're a team that can't turn the football over," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.
The losses to Louisville and North Carolina State were defined by giveaways. There are corrections for the Demon Deacons to make.
"Was it their good play or our poor play?" Clawson said. "Usually when you lose, it's a little bit of both."
Even without those issues, Hartman might be overshadowed in the leadup to this game by Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye. The North Carolina freshman has thrown for 31 touchdowns and rushed for four more.
There is some support brewing for a Heisman Trophy campaign for Maye.
"I think we've got to finish the season to see," Brown said. "I think it's too early."
Brown said he has instructed offensive coordinator Phil Longo to limit the number of called rushing plays for Maye. Keeping him injury-free and on the field is a priority.
"He's going to have enough runs when protection (falls apart) and they're covered," Brown said, "so let's not add to that."
Brown's staff also might need to find a plan to combat Wake Forest redshirt junior receiver A.T. Perry, who racked up career highs with 12 catches and 159 receiving yards last week at NC State.
North Carolina might be counting on keeping the Demon Deacons in check in the first half.
"The defense continues to play much better in the second half than the first half with the adjustments the coaches are making," Brown said.
North Carolina leads the series 71-36-2. That includes victories the past two seasons at home in high-scoring matchups. Last year's clash ended at 58-55, though it was a nonconference meeting between the ACC teams. This season's game counts in the league records.
Perry made two touchdown catches as part of his 129 receiving yards in the 2021 meeting.
The 2020 game ended in a 59-53 final with the Tar Heels erasing a 21-point, second-half deficit.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|214
|120
|Total Plays
|23
|18
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|64
|Rush Attempts
|9
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|176
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|120
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|11/14
|176
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|4
|3
|67
|0
|45
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|5
|4
|58
|1
|25
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|3
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5/8
|56
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|6
|42
|0
|20
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|2
|41.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(0:12 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by A.Green at WF 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 10.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 37(0:54 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at WF 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(1:24 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 50(1:48 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 50(1:53 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 50(2:08 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 45(2:28 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UNC 45(2:51 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at NC 45.
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NC End Zone. W.Hardy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at NC 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(3:32 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by T.Morin at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Morin for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(4:09 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 7.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(4:30 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 27. Catch made by T.Morin at NC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 29(5:03 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 35(5:20 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by A.Perry at NC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:40 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(5:56 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 48. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(6:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(6:26 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 31(6:46 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(7:07 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 55 yards from NC 35 to the WF 10. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by NC at WF 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 5(7:25 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF End Zone for 5 yards. E.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+45 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 50(7:45 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by A.Green at WF 50. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 5.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(7:51 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(8:04 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 45 for 24 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:08 - 1st) I.Mora punts 37 yards to NC 31 Center-WF. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:10 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:21 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at WF 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:17 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 30. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12(9:29 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 12. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Downs for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by B.Nesbit at WF 29. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 29(10:16 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 38(10:49 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by B.Nesbit at WF 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(11:15 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(11:28 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by A.Green at NC 46. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 40.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(11:46 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 21. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 15(12:07 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 15. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UNC 15(12:13 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for E.Green.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 9(12:40 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAKE 45(12:56 - 1st) I.Mora punts 46 yards to NC 9 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WAKE 50(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-WF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - WAKE 36(13:34 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 50 for 14 yards. S.Hartman ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WAKE 46(13:55 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by NC at NC 39. PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:32 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:35 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 45.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by K.Williams.
