Pitt hosts Duke as both aim for strong finishes
Duke and Pitt have bigger visions of how this season can turn out.
The teams play Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh with second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division possibly at stake.
But at this point, despite what both coaches say, what both teams are really playing for is the best placement for bowl season.
Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3 ACC), winner of consecutive games for the first time since September, is gearing up for its home finale after becoming bowl eligible last week at Virginia. The Panthers won the ACC last season.
"We're not worried about being bowl eligible," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "That was not our goal going in. We figured we'd get there. We want to be undefeated in November (and that means) going 1-0 against Duke."
In its first year under coach Mike Elko, Duke (7-3, 4-2) is enjoying its best season since 2015 -- the last time it won four conference games.
"We started this thing to become the best football team we could be this year, and not just to become a bowl-eligible football team," Elko said. "Now it is figuring out how to get eight (wins)."
This is Duke's first seven-win regular season since 2018. Elko is the first coach of the Blue Devils with seven wins in his first season since Fred Goldsmith's 8-4 mark in 1994.
Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda has reached the 100-yard rushing mark in seven games this season. Yet the Panthers have been ordinary on offense the past couple of games, benefitting from two defensive touchdowns last Saturday against Virginia and going the last three quarters without reaching the end zone.
"We have to score more points on offense," Narduzzi said.
The Panthers might get more traction with center Bub Means back on the field. He played last week for the first time after a seven-game absence because of an injury.
Duke's defense stood strong against the run in its victory last week against Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies under 105 rushing yards. Duke is 6-0 this season when its run defense is that good.
"The biggest thing was we controlled the line of scrimmage," Elko said.
Riley Leonard is the second quarterback in Duke history with 10-plus rushing and passing touchdowns in the same season.
"Confidence to me is the greatest thing in all of sports," Leonard said.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|73
|61
|Total Plays
|14
|15
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|41
|Rush Attempts
|8
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|37
|20
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-28.5
|3-33.7
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|20
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|73
|TOTAL YDS
|61
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|3/6
|37
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|2
|34
|1
|28
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|2
|28.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1/5
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|8
|47
|1
|9
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 45(1:44 - 1st) C.Junko punts 45 yards to DUK 10 Center-PIT. J.Calhoun MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-PIT at DUK 6. Tackled by DUK at DUK 6.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 45(1:55 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 45(2:02 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(2:33 - 1st) B.Means rushed to PIT 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; B.Johnson at PIT 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 38(3:02 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; M.Reese at PIT 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(3:23 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Young at PIT 38.
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 to the PIT 7. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at PIT 16. PENALTY on DUK-R.Shelton Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 1st) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 28(3:36 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by J.Calhoun at PIT 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Calhoun for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(4:20 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes; D.Danielson at PIT 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 34(5:01 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to PIT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 36(5:39 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(6:11 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 42. Catch made by J.Calhoun at PIT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at PIT 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 22(6:22 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 56 yards to DUK 22 Center-PIT. C.Rivers blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 5 - PITT 30(6:53 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 22 for -8 yards (R.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 30(6:59 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:32 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 17(8:04 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 8(8:29 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at PIT 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DUKE 47(8:36 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 39 yards to PIT 8 Center-DUK. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 49(9:13 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 48(9:57 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at DUK 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(10:05 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 40(10:50 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at DUK 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(11:31 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at DUK 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:08 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; M.Devonshire at DUK 37.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PITT 37(12:13 - 1st) B.Sauls 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 29(12:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; V.Anthony at DUK 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 36(13:32 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36(13:41 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield (B.Johnson).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(14:08 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:14 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 18 yards to DUK 46 Center-DUK. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:19 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:26 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at DUK 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK 1. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wiltz at DUK 25.
