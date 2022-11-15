|
|
|FLA
|VANDY
Florida visits as Vanderbilt sets sights on SEC win streak
Vanderbilt snapped a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a 24-21 win at Kentucky last week.
The Commodores now hope to start a winning streak when Florida visits Nashville on Saturday.
For Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5), quarterback Mike Wright's 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left provided the go-ahead points in the takedown of Kentucky.
Linebacker/safety CJ Taylor intercepted Will Levis on the ensuing possession, giving the Commodores their first league win since Oct. 19, 2019.
It also was the first SEC win for second-year coach Clark Lea, who spent last week battling the flu.
Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04, was overcome with emotion after his 18-point underdogs upset the then-24th-ranked Wildcats.
"They just kept fighting, and when you stay in the fight and you believe, good things happen," Lea said. "They were able to make it happen at the end."
The Gators (6-4, 3-4) also are coming off perhaps their best performance of the season in a 38-6 shellacking of South Carolina, during which they outgained the Gamecocks 515-237 and outrushed them 374-44.
Running backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne rushed for 161 and 100 yards, respectively, while quarterback Anthony Richardson added 96 while throwing for 112 and two scores.
"Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I've really felt like, 'OK, hey, this is the type of team we want to have,'" Florida coach Billy Napier said. "(It) felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought, by far, the best week of practice that we've had."
Discipline has been a key component of the rebuild each coach is attempting. The Gators led the SEC in fewest penalty yards per game (39.8) and turnover margin (plus-10), while the Commodores rank fourth in penalties (45.8) and tied for sixth in turnover margin (a net of zero).
Vandy, a home underdog, will have to contain one of the league's best rushing attacks. The Gators average 6.5 yards per carry with sacks subtracted, while Vanderbilt allows 5.2 by the same measure.
The Commodores have recovered 10 fumbles, but the Gators have only coughed up the ball four times. Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji leads or is tied for the SEC lead in tackles (95), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two).
The Commodores probably will try a similar strategy; they average 4.9 yards on rushing plays, which is what Florida allows. Both Wright (126 rushing yards) and running back Ray Davis (129) ran well against Kentucky, marking the second and fourth times, respectively, each has gone over 100 yards this season.
Those two will be a challenge for Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, whose 62 stops rank 11th in the league and second on the team behind defensive back Rashad Torrence II (73).
The Gators have won the last eight in the annual series, including 42-0 last year in Gainesville.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|62
|82
|Total Plays
|14
|13
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|-13
|62
|Rush Attempts
|6
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|-2.2
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|75
|20
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|20
|
|
|-13
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|62
|TOTAL YDS
|82
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|4/8
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Reynolds 8 WR
|D. Reynolds
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|2/4
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|3
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Diakite 93 DE
|B. Diakite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Agu 92 DE
|D. Agu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(2:35 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 45 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at VAN 45.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 38(2:42 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 43 yards to VAN 19 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 38(2:48 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 38(2:51 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 38(3:25 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; B.Diakite at FLA 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:48 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; C.Taylor at FLA 38.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - VANDY 39(3:53 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 39. Catch made by W.Sheppard at FLA 39. Gain of 15 yards. W.Sheppard FUMBLES forced by V.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-J.Hill at FLA 24. Tackled by VAN at FLA 24.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 38(4:37 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to FLA 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 45(5:00 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to FLA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(5:02 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 38(5:35 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to FLA 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(6:36 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; A.Powell-Ryland at VAN 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:45 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at VAN 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(7:23 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at VAN 32.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(7:46 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-G.Hansen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:21 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at VAN 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - FLA 16(8:25 - 1st) A.Mihalek 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FLA 9(8:27 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 11(9:15 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 11(9:48 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 11.
|+31 YD
4 & 7 - FLA 42(10:17 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by D.Reynolds at VAN 42. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 11.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 39(10:53 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to VAN 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 45(11:27 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 45(11:25 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 40(11:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; D.Agu at FLA 37. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; D.Agu at FLA 40. PENALTY on VAN-B.Anderson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 25 - FLA 13(12:25 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 13. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Taylor; D.Agu at FLA 40.
|-18 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 31(13:16 - 1st) FLA rushed to FLA 13 for -18 yards. FLA FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at FLA 13. Tackled by VAN at FLA 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28(13:35 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 28. Gain of 3 yards. M.Burke ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:42 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 47 yards to FLA 28 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:48 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:26 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at VAN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; A.Burney at VAN 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
0