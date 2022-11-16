|
|
|MISS
|ARK
No. 14 Ole Miss turns attention to struggling Arkansas
No. 14 Ole Miss looks to put a special season back on track Saturday night against a struggling Arkansas squad in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) stumbled at home against Alabama last Saturday, their second loss in three games, but still have the chance to reach double-digit wins.
The Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) play their final home game of a roller-coaster campaign. Arkansas has lost two in a row and five of their last seven.
Last Saturday, Ole Miss failed to convert a fourth-down pass which could have kept their SEC West division title hopes alive with a win. Instead, Crimson Tide star safety Brian Branch reached out and knocked down Jaxson Dart's pass intended for Jonathan Mingo over the middle.
That play -- plus Georgia's 45-19 domination of Mississippi State later that night -- locked in the participants for the SEC title game in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It will be the top-ranked Bulldogs and the No. 6 LSU Tigers.
So what does it take to get over the hump and get to Atlanta?
"Make one more play," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "There's not some magic formula of we got to go change all those things or do all these things different. Games come down to one possession, one-play games like that, one side makes the plays and finds a way to win. (Alabama has) been in a number of them this year."
In order to duplicate last season's 10-win regular season in 2021, the Rebels must win at Arkansas and return home to beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. A third straight victory over its rival in that series would give them 10 and likely an appearance in a major bowl game.
Freshman Quinshon Judkins is ninth in rushing yards (1,171) and fifth in rushing TDs (15) in FBS play. The latter number set a school record for a single season, eclipsing the 14 of Brandon Bolden (2010), Deuce McAllister (2000), Archie Manning (1969) and Kayo Dottley (1949).
The Razorbacks aren't looking for any magic at his point -- one more win over their final two games (Ole Miss, at Missouri) to become bowl eligible would do just fine.
Coach Sam Pittman's effort to beat the Rebels will likely depend on better quarterback play from regular starter KJ Jefferson or either Malik Hornsby or Cade Fortin.
Jefferson, a dynamic dual-threat signal caller, is a native of Sardis, Miss.
In last year's game back in his home state in Oxford, he passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and three scores, but his two-point throw for the win fell incomplete, giving Ole Miss a 52-51 win in the wild affair.
"We anticipate him practicing and anticipate him playing on Saturday," Pittman said Monday. "Those things certainly change, and they have over the last two weeks, but I know he feels better than he has since the Auburn game. ... I know he feels better than he has the last two weeks."
Hampered by injuries and missing two of the squad's 10 games, Jefferson has thrown for 1,981 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions. He's added 425 rushing yards and six scores.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|195
|221
|Total Plays
|29
|25
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|111
|Rush Attempts
|16
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|8.5
|Yards Passing
|121
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-42
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.0
|1-28.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|195
|TOTAL YDS
|221
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|8/13
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|6
|51
|0
|32
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|6
|14
|0
|17
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|5
|3
|86
|0
|53
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|2
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/2
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|2
|34.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|9/12
|110
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|8
|61
|0
|28
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|4
|49
|0
|23
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|2
|32
|1
|20
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|3
|2
|31
|2
|23
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. McAdoo 24 DB
|Q. McAdoo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 6 DB
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - MISS 29(11:15 - 2nd) J.Cruz 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIS Holder-J.Lawrence.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - MISS 22(11:23 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to ARK 21 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ball at ARK 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISS 22(11:24 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISS 17(11:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(12:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at ARK 17.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 50(12:33 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 18 for 32 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.McGlothern at ARK 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(12:59 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 25(13:24 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 42 for 17 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 25(13:55 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; Z.Williams at MIS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:55 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 20(14:08 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by K.Jackson at MIS 20. Gain of 20 yards. K.Jackson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(14:36 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 43(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 23 for 20 yards. K.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 46(0:33 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(1:23 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIS 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 46.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(1:38 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 45 for 28 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at ARK 27.
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MISS 35(2:04 - 1st) J.Cruz 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-F.Masin.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MISS 27(2:08 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 23(3:10 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by D.Wade at ARK 23. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(3:19 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; D.Sanders at ARK 23.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:44 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 22. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(3:51 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by M.Landers at MIS 23. Gain of 23 yards. M.Landers for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:17 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 23 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; I.Young at MIS 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 43(4:31 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 39(5:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Robinson at ARK 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 39(5:04 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for H.Henry.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 28(5:23 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 28. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; T.Brown at ARK 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 27(5:28 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; D.Prince at ARK 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 27(5:35 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - MISS 43(5:45 - 1st) F.Masin punts 31 yards to ARK 12 Center-MIS. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 12. Tackled by MIS at ARK 12. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - MISS 33(6:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by D.Wade at ARK 33. Gain of yards. D.Wade for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 35(6:24 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by Q.Judkins at ARK 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher; D.Sanders at ARK 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 34(6:50 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to ARK 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(6:53 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 41(7:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 47(7:42 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Watkins at ARK 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 47(7:59 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; H.Clark at ARK 47.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 28(8:15 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 28. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:28 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIS 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(8:33 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 8. Catch made by M.Landers at MIS 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Landers for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(8:52 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 47(9:16 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by T.Knox at MIS 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Johnson at MIS 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(9:48 - 1st) A.Green rushed to MIS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Ivey at MIS 47.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 32(10:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 33(10:35 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; I.Young at ARK 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(10:54 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ARK 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 32(11:01 - 1st) F.Masin punts 37 yards to ARK 31 Center-MIS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 32(11:09 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 31(11:37 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at MIS 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(11:54 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; J.Turner at MIS 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 19(12:06 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at MIS 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(12:29 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 11. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 39(12:38 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 28 yards to MIS 11 Center-ARK. Downed by E.Stein.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARK 34(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-J.St. John False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 34(13:10 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 37(13:22 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Coleman at MIS 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:34 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; O.Reese at MIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 42(13:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 38 for -4 yards. J.Dart FUMBLES forced by D.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-D.Sanders at MIS 38. Tackled by MIS at MIS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(14:01 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at MIS 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 24 - MISS 11(14:29 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 11. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 11. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ARK at MIS 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 22 - MISS 13(14:49 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to MIS 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at MIS 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIS 36. PENALTY on MIS-M.Heath Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 3:09 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:46 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
28
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 11:11 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:45 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 3:32 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 4:18 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0