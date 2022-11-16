|
|
|NCST
|LVILLE
No. 24 NC State, host Louisville both look to finish strong
Louisville recovered for a stretch after major disappointments early in the year dashed many of its aspirations.
No. 24 North Carolina State looks to show similar resiliency when the Atlantic Coast Conference teams meet Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
The host Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) won four games in a row before last week's loss at Clemson, but there's still time for more special moments.
"I want them to have great memories when they leave Louisville and part of that is to go out there and win these games," Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said.
NC State (7-3, 3-3), which has been in the rankings all season, lost its home finale last week to struggling Boston College. Already without a spot in the ACC championship game, it was another dent on a once-promising season.
"We still have opportunities in front of us that allow us to have, albeit not the season we thought at the beginning with what we've dealt with, a great season here still," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "The guys all understand that. It's just being honest with them, not sugarcoating anything, letting them talk as well and say how they feel."
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has an ailing right shoulder from an injury suffered against Clemson. It sounds like the Cardinals will be cautious with him leading to this game.
"As we go throughout the week, we'll have a better idea of where he's at," Satterfield said. "We'll see how quickly that can heal up."
Satterfield said Cunningham has been smarter when running the football to try to dodge hits when he can.
NC State has already seen the pluses and negatives in breaking in a new quarterback in midseason. MJ Morris helped pull out a victory against Virginia Tech, and then made his first career start in the loss to Boston College.
Morris was dinged by second-half turnovers.
"We don't expect him to be perfect," Doeren said. "Anytime any player, freshman up to senior, makes a mistake, you're going to evaluate it, and you're going to try and help them through it. All you ask is that they learn from it."
The Wolfpack failed to score a touchdown after the first quarter of the Boston College game. So there's an uneasiness going against a Louisville defense that has shown a recent knack for forcing turnovers.
"They bring a lot of pressure," Doeren said of the Cardinals. "They're aggressive, and they have good players."
NC State will be playing two games in less than a week with a Black Friday matchup at rival North Carolina. The focus on getting things right begins at Louisville.
"We look forward to another talented team and a chance to compete, and a road game at that," Doeren said. "I look forward to that opportunity with our players with these two games. We've got a lot on our plate."
Louisville leads the all-time series 6-4, but NC State has won three of the last four meetings, including 28-13 last season in Raleigh, N.C.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|5
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|96
|120
|Total Plays
|35
|22
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|68
|Rush Attempts
|19
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|54
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|6-16
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|120
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|5/12
|48
|0
|0
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|1/4
|6
|0
|0
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|7
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|6
|4
|0
|7
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|6
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|4
|39.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|4/7
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|7
|42
|0
|17
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|2
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. Williams 19 LB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|3
|40.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|98.0
|98
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
