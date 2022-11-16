|
|
|UL
|FSU
No. 19 Florida State flexing dominance with Louisiana next in line
Florida State is playing its best football of the season behind a defense bordering on dominance.
The No. 19 Seminoles (7-3) have rolled to three consecutive wins by utilizing outstanding defense and a punishing rushing attack.
Having finished with its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, Florida State hosts Louisiana (5-5) in a non-conference game Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
"When you continue to believe and you're investing in the work and you pour into each other, and you're doing it with all your heart, it's fun to watch," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. "I think our guys are playing as good as anybody right now."
Florida State coasted to a 38-3 win over Syracuse last Saturday and has won its last three games by a combined score of 124-22. It hasn't allowed a touchdown in either of its last two games.
The Seminoles' last three opponents, who also include Georgia Tech and Miami, have averaged a combined 7.3 points and 204.0 total yards per game.
"It just shows that the hard work we have been putting in is finally paying off," said defensive lineman Jared Verse, one of several defenders to return recently from injury.
"It's nice to finally have everyone together. It's nice to finally know what we're capable of."
The Seminoles' offense has produced five consecutive 200-yard rushing games, led by Trey Benson, who eclipsed 100 yards rushing in three consecutive contests.
"It's just a lot of unselfishness on this team," Benson said. "That is why we are so explosive, because we are unselfish. We spread the ball around."
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a 36-17 victory against Georgia Southern in their home finale last week. That win gave Louisiana a chance to become bowl eligible even if it loses to Florida State. The Cajuns finish the regular season at Texas State next week.
"If you focus on what you need to focus on, you'll accomplish everything else," defensive end Andre Jones said. "The bigger picture is making it to a bowl game and finishing the right way."
The Cajuns' streak of four consecutive Sun Belt West titles has ended, but they can still make a bowl game for a fifth consecutive season and for the 10th time in 12 seasons.
"Our goals at the beginning of the year are the same every year," said first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux, who has been on the Louisiana staff since 2016.
"Once you lose a couple of games, you're out of contention for that. You've got to refocus and go get what's left there for you. It's not one goal, there are multiple goals along the way. It's our job to get refocused on what's in front of us and what we can do.
"I know they want to play in a bowl game. I want to play in a bowl game for them."
Louisiana, like Florida State, has had a strong running game of late. Led by senior running back Chris Smith, the Cajuns have rushed for more than 200 yards in three of the last four games.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|6
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|20
|146
|Total Plays
|10
|17
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|128
|Rush Attempts
|6
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|10.7
|Yards Passing
|10
|18
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|0.6
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|18
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|20
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 34 LB
|K. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|2/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|38
|0
|33
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|4
|25
|1
|12
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(4:07 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 47.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UL 48(4:23 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to FSU 46 for yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 46. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. C.Smith rushed to FSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UL 50(5:11 - 1st) C.Fields scrambles to FSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UL 47(5:53 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ULL 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(6:31 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; M.Ray at ULL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 29(6:35 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for ULL. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 29(6:38 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 24(7:02 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at ULL 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(7:33 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Jones at ULL 24.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Williams at ULL 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(7:43 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to ULL End Zone for 3 yards. J.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 10(8:26 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 10. Catch made by T.Ward at ULL 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 14(9:10 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to ULL 10 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 14(9:16 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+33 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 47(9:40 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to ULL 14 for 33 yards. L.Toafili FUMBLES forced by B.Trahan. L.Toafili FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(10:12 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to ULL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Skipper at ULL 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 42(10:39 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Jones at FSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(11:02 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to FSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at FSU 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 14(11:11 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 51 yards to FSU 35 Center-ULL. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 35. M.Pittman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 14(11:15 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|Sack
2 & 3 - UL 21(11:46 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 14 for -7 yards (D.Lundy)
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14(12:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 14. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at ULL 21.
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant at ULL 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+36 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 36(12:37 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to ULL End Zone for 36 yards. T.Ward for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 36(12:42 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(13:17 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; T.Skipper at ULL 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 45(13:49 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to ULL 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Edwards at ULL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 45(13:53 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(14:13 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; S.Hazard at FSU 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 30(14:35 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at FSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; B.Trahan at FSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
