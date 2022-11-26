Drive Chart
|CSTCAR
|JMAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
JMAD
1 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
0:43 POS
No Good
2ND & 10 CSTCAR 42
0:07
C.Madden 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 35
0:13
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
+8 YD
2ND & 5 CSTCAR 43
0:20
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
No Gain
1ST & 5 CSTCAR 43
0:27
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
Penalty
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 48
0:27
PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 41
0:43
K.Black rushed to CC 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
CSTCAR
2 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
1:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 CSTCAR 17
0:51
E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3RD & 18 CSTCAR 15
0:56
R.White rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
Sack
2ND & 11 CSTCAR 22
1:04
J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 15 for -7 yards (T.Jones)
Sack
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 23
1:27
J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 22 for -1 yards (J.Walker)
Touchdown 2:03
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ravenel for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:27
pos
7
19
Touchdown 6:57
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Brown for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
1:08
pos
7
12
Field Goal 11:58
C.Wise 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
7
plays
55
yds
3:08
pos
7
6
Touchdown 4:50
J.Guest pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at JM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Mobley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
5:56
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:46
C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
8
plays
32
yds
3:05
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|143
|270
|Total Plays
|40
|32
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|58
|Rush Attempts
|23
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|82
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-32
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|82
|PASS YDS
|212
|61
|RUSH YDS
|58
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|8/17
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|5
|25
|0
|12
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|11
|23
|0
|10
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|4
|12
|0
|4
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|2
|1
|0
|2
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|4
|2
|38
|1
|33
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|3
|23
|0
|9
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|4
|38.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|11/22
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|6
|49
|0
|31
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|1
|11
|0
|11
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|1
|3
|0
|3
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|7
|4
|94
|1
|43
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|4
|2
|55
|1
|34
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|3
|2
|43
|0
|27
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|5
|2
|15
|0
|8
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
2 & 10 - JMAD 42(0:07 - 2nd) C.Madden 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(0:13 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 43(0:20 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - JMAD 43(0:27 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(0:43 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to CC 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 17(0:51 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 15(0:56 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
|Sack
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 22(1:04 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 15 for -7 yards (T.Jones)
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(1:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 22 for -1 yards (J.Walker)
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 18(1:39 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(1:57 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 18.
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by JM at CC 17. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(2:17 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ravenel for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 42(2:50 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 45(3:26 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:30 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - CSTCAR 25(4:37 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 33 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(4:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-W.McDonald Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(4:44 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(5:18 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(5:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(5:53 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(6:29 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(6:30 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:57 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 31.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. Fair catch by CC.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 34(7:07 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Brown for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(7:14 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for P.Agyei-Obese.
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 23(7:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 23. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(8:05 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 38(8:13 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 20 Center-CC. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 20. Tackled by CC at JM 20. PENALTY on JM-JM Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Sack
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 46(8:55 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 38 for -8 yards (J.Carpenter)
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 43(9:34 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah at CC 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(10:10 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at CC 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(10:41 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(11:18 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(11:50 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 25.
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 58 yards from JM 35 to the CC 7. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hendrick at CC 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - JMAD 33(12:04 - 2nd) C.Wise 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - JMAD 26(12:11 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|+2 YD
2 & 23 - JMAD 28(12:59 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 18(11:58 - 2nd) T.Centeio scrambles to CC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(13:51 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 35(14:22 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by W.Knight at CC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(0:06 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 40 for 31 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:16 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(1:11 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to JM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 34.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(1:47 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by J.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(2:25 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(2:59 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:10 - 1st) S.Clark punts 47 yards to CC 25 Center-JM. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 25. Tackled by S.Martin at CC 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:25 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:31 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:38 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 25(4:28 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 16(4:45 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 16. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 25.
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 54 yards from CC 35 to the JM 11. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at JM 26. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 33(4:57 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at JM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Mobley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(5:45 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(6:23 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(6:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(7:11 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(7:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(7:59 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(8:29 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(9:02 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(9:34 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to CC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:14 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:46 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at CC 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - JMAD 22(10:51 - 1st) C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 15(10:56 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - JMAD 22(11:34 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(12:15 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at CC 22 for -8 yards (A.Hope)
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 23(12:43 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JMAD 23(12:50 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(13:22 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(13:51 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 19(13:58 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 28 yards to CC 47 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(14:04 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 24 for -1 yards (J.Swann)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
ARMY
UMASS
28
7
3rd 13:25 ESP+
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPU
GAST
MRSHL
10
14
3rd 12:41 ESP+
GATECH
1UGA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
3MICH
2OHIOST
17
20
2nd 0:09 FOX
NMEXST
LIB
28
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
ODU
SALA
20
13
2nd 0:00 ESP+
RUT
MD
0
17
3rd 11:59 BTN
SC
8CLEM
14
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
WKY
FAU
7
7
3rd 14:53 CBSSN
WVU
OKLAST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESP2
ECU
TEMPLE
14
10
2nd 10:18 ESP+
KENTST
BUFF
3
9
2nd 8:40 ESP+
AKRON
NILL
0
3
1st 5:57 ESP3
RICE
NTEXAS
0
058 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
25LVILLE
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm BTN
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ABC
PURDUE
IND
0
053 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
TROY
ARKST
0
044 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm
WAKE
DUKE
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
IOWAST
4TCU
0
045.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
MICHST
11PSU
0
054 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
UL
TXSTSM
0
044.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
UVA
VATECH
0
0