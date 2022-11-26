Drive Chart
CSTCAR
JMAD

JMAD
1 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
0:43 POS
No Good
2ND & 10 CSTCAR 42
0:07
C.Madden 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 35
0:13
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
+8 YD
2ND & 5 CSTCAR 43
0:20
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
No Gain
1ST & 5 CSTCAR 43
0:27
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
Penalty
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 48
0:27
PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 41
0:43
K.Black rushed to CC 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
CSTCAR
2 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
1:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 CSTCAR 17
0:51
E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3RD & 18 CSTCAR 15
0:56
R.White rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
Sack
2ND & 11 CSTCAR 22
1:04
J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 15 for -7 yards (T.Jones)
Sack
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 23
1:27
J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 22 for -1 yards (J.Walker)
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:03
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 2:03
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ravenel for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:27
pos
7
19
Point After TD 6:57
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 6:57
T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Brown for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
1:08
pos
7
12
Field Goal 11:58
C.Wise 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
7
plays
55
yds
3:08
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:50
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:50
J.Guest pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at JM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Mobley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
5:56
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:46
C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
8
plays
32
yds
3:05
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 12
Rushing 4 4
Passing 4 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 2-5
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 143 270
Total Plays 40 32
Avg Gain 3.6 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 61 58
Rush Attempts 23 10
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 5.8
Yards Passing 82 212
Comp. - Att. 8-17 11-22
Yards Per Pass 3.1 8.9
Penalties - Yards 4-32 3-20
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.5 1-47.0
Return Yards 17 0
Punts - Returns 1-17 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Carolina 9-1 70--7
James Madison 7-3 317--20
Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, VA
 82 PASS YDS 212
61 RUSH YDS 58
143 TOTAL YDS 270
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guest  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 82 1 0 107.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.0% 203 0 3 100.3
J. Guest 8/17 82 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. White  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 414 4
R. White 5 25 0 12
J. Guest  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 40 1
J. Guest 11 23 0 10
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 655 4
C. Beasley 4 12 0 4
B. Carpenter  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 95 1
B. Carpenter 2 1 0 2
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
B. Bennett 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Mobley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 331 3
T. Mobley 4 2 38 1 33
S. Pinckney  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 814 2
S. Pinckney 5 3 23 0 9
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 702 5
J. Brown 2 1 13 0 13
X. Gravette  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 149 2
X. Gravette 3 2 8 0 5
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 69 0
B. Bennett 2 0 0 0 0
T. Roberts  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 2
T. Roberts 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Killen  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Killen 1-0 0.0 0
L. Boykin  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Boykin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hope  81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Hope 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hensley  25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 40/41
K. Hensley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Crenshaw  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
E. Crenshaw 4 38.5 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jackson  10 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
T. Jackson 2 11.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.0 35 0
T. Mobley 1 17.0 17 0
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 212 2 0 160.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2410 21 5 168.9
T. Centeio 11/22 212 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 829 8
P. Agyei-Obese 6 49 0 31
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 283 3
K. Black 1 11 0 11
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 337 4
L. Palmer 1 3 0 3
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 368 6
T. Centeio 2 -5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Ravenel  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 211 5
D. Ravenel 7 4 94 1 43
R. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 346 3
R. Brown 4 2 55 1 34
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 922 7
K. Thornton 3 2 43 0 27
T. Greene Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 384 2
T. Greene Jr. 5 2 15 0 8
W. Knight  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
W. Knight 1 1 5 0 5
D. Painter  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 204 1
D. Painter 1 0 0 0 0
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
P. Agyei-Obese 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
J. Walker  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Walker 2-0 1.0 0
J. Carpenter  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Carpenter 1-0 1.0 0
J. Swann  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Swann 1-0 1.0 0
J. Kromah  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kromah 1-0 0.0 0
I. Ukwu  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Ukwu 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/14 45/46
C. Wise 2/2 43 2/2 8
C. Madden  96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Madden 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 0 0
S. Clark 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Malignaggi  23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
S. Malignaggi 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sarratt 12 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 6.3 113 0
J. Sarratt 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 1:09 3 -6 Punt
10:46 CSTCAR 25 5:56 12 75 TD
2:59 CSTCAR 42 2:53 7 29 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 CSTCAR 20 3:53 6 18 Punt
6:57 CSTCAR 25 2:27 7 0 Punt
2:03 CSTCAR 10 1:20 5 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 CSTCAR 47 3:05 8 32 FG
4:50 JMAD 16 1:51 5 12 Punt
0:06 JMAD 29 3:08 7 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 JMAD 20 1:08 4 80 TD
4:30 JMAD 33 2:27 6 67 TD
0:43 JMAD 41 0:43 5 24 FG Miss

JMAD
Dukes
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
No Good
2 & 10 - JMAD 42
(0:07 - 2nd) C.Madden 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(0:13 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 43
(0:20 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
No Gain
1 & 5 - JMAD 43
(0:27 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 48
(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41
(0:43 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to CC 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 17
(0:51 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 15
(0:56 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
Sack
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 22
(1:04 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 15 for -7 yards (T.Jones)
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23
(1:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 22 for -1 yards (J.Walker)
+5 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 18
(1:39 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 23.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10
(1:57 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 18.
Kickoff
(2:03 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by JM at CC 17. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:03 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26
(2:17 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ravenel for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 42
(2:50 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 45
(3:26 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 40
(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+27 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 33
(4:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 33
(4:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33
(4:30 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (7 plays, 0 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - CSTCAR 25
(4:37 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 33 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
Penalty
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 40
(4:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-W.McDonald Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40
(4:44 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(5:18 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(5:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(5:53 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(6:29 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 34.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(6:30 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:57 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 31.
Kickoff
(6:57 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. Fair catch by CC.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:57 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 34
(7:07 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Brown for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34
(7:14 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for P.Agyei-Obese.
+43 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 23
(7:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 23. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(8:05 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 23.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 38
(8:13 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 20 Center-CC. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 20. Tackled by CC at JM 20. PENALTY on JM-JM Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
Sack
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 46
(8:55 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 38 for -8 yards (J.Carpenter)
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 43
(9:34 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah at CC 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(10:10 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at CC 43.
+10 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29
(10:41 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 39.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25
(11:18 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(11:50 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 25.
Kickoff
(11:58 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 58 yards from JM 35 to the CC 7. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hendrick at CC 20.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 22 - JMAD 33
(12:04 - 2nd) C.Wise 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
3 & 22 - JMAD 26
(12:11 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
+2 YD
2 & 23 - JMAD 28
(12:59 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 18
(11:58 - 2nd) T.Centeio scrambles to CC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(13:51 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
+21 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 35
(14:22 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 14.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by W.Knight at CC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29
(0:06 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 40 for 31 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 34
(0:16 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 29.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 34
(0:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 34
(0:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(1:11 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to JM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 34.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49
(1:47 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by J.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 36.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45
(2:25 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(2:59 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 45.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 28
(3:10 - 1st) S.Clark punts 47 yards to CC 25 Center-JM. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 25. Tackled by S.Martin at CC 42.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 28
(3:25 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 28
(3:31 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 28
(3:38 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 25
(4:28 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 28.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 16
(4:45 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 16. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 25.
Kickoff
(4:50 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 54 yards from CC 35 to the JM 11. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at JM 26. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:50 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+33 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 33
(4:57 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at JM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Mobley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40
(5:45 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 33.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(6:23 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(6:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 46
(7:11 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 42.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 46
(7:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47
(7:59 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 46.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 38
(8:29 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(9:02 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30
(9:34 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to CC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 36.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(10:14 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(10:46 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at CC 25.
Kickoff
(10:46 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - JMAD 22
(10:51 - 1st) C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 15
(10:56 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
+7 YD
2 & 18 - JMAD 22
(11:34 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(12:15 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at CC 22 for -8 yards (A.Hope)
+9 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 23
(12:43 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
No Gain
2 & 2 - JMAD 23
(12:50 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(13:22 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 23.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47
(13:51 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 19
(13:58 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 28 yards to CC 47 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
Penalty
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24
(14:04 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(14:52 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 24 for -1 yards (J.Swann)
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(14:56 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
