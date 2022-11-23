|
|
|PITT
|MIAMI
Miami takes final shot at bowl eligibility against Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes have one more chance to become bowl eligible, and it will come on Saturday night in an ACC battle against the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers.
Miami (5-6, 3-4) opened as a six-point underdog against Pitt (7-4, 4-3) in what will serve as the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Hurricanes lead the annual series 29-11-1, and has won four in a row over Pitt.
However, Miami is coming off a 40-10 loss at Clemson and has yet to beat a team with a winning record this season.
Pitt, meanwhile, will enter Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Those victories were over Syracuse, Virginia and Duke.
Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said he will have his team practice indoors this week to prepare for Miami's heat and humidity.
"We'll turn it up to 70 degrees," Narduzzi said.
Weather reports indicate it will be in the 80s in Miami on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes struggled against Clemson, gaining 30 yards on 24 runs. Miami's top two running backs, Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaylan Knighton, combined to rush 12 times for 20 yards.
"We didn't get a ton of movement up front," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said in an understatement.
One factor that could swing Saturday's game would be the return of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The Hurricanes are 2-3 since he hurt his throwing shoulder against Duke, and it's possible he could be back to face Pitt.
In his absence, Miami has turned to true freshman Jacurri Brown, who has flourished as a runner (4.4 average) but has lacked accuracy as a passer (59.5 percent completion rate, three touchdowns, two interceptions).
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis hasn't been great, either, completing 57.8 percent to go with seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
The Panthers are powered by running back Israel Abanikanda, who leads the ACC in rushing yards (1,320) and points (116). He has rushed for 18 touchdowns and a 5.9 average.
Pitt's Jared Wayne ranks fifth in the league with 807 receiving yards.
Defensively, Pitt's Calijah Kancey leads the league in tackles for loss (14 1/2) and is tied for second in the ACC with 7 1/2 sacks. Teammate SirVocea Dennis has 10 1/2 tackles for loss.
Miami's Akheem Mesidor has 10 1/2 tackles for loss and is tied for fifth in the league with seven sacks.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|58
|85
|Total Plays
|7
|11
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|11
|Rush Attempts
|3
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|54
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|4-4
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|13.5
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|67
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-67
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|58
|TOTAL YDS
|85
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4/4
|54
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|3
|4
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntyre 20 DB
|J. McIntyre
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|3/7
|74
|0
|1
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|3
|2
|64
|0
|39
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(7:40 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(8:10 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 44. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at MFL 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 34. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(8:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson; K.Kinchens at MFL 44.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:48 - 1st) J.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 39. Intercepted by J.McIntyre at PIT 39. Tackled by MFL at PIT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:36 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; E.Hallett at MFL 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:13 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; T.Wiltz at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 2(10:18 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. I.Abanikanda for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 10(11:05 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at MFL 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; W.Bissainthe at MFL 2.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 11(11:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 10.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(12:19 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 11.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:32 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 3. Intercepted by S.Dennis at PIT 3. Tackled by C.Young at MFL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:39 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50(12:55 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 50. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:05 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 40(13:29 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 40. Gain of 10 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by E.Hallett. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-K.Brantley at MFL 50. Tackled by PIT at MFL 50.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIAMI 45(13:53 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-J.Clark False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:20 - 1st) B.Smith rushed to MFL 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at MFL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:31 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:56 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 11. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 11. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at MFL 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tallandier at MFL 11.
-
APLST
GAS
31
31
4th 15:00 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:54 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:50 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 9:12
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 14:22 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:49 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 11:38 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 6:53 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 7:03 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0