Drive Chart
RICE
NTEXAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
RICE
0 Pass
255 Rush
56 YDS
4:43 POS
-1 YD
2ND & 14 NTEXAS 14
0:29
A.Padgett rushed to NTX 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 15.
No Gain
1ST & 14 NTEXAS 14
0:36
A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
1ST & Goal NTEXAS 4
1:05
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 15
1:27
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 4.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 NTEXAS 19
2:00
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 15.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 NTEXAS 26
2:44
C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 19.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 26
3:27
A.Padgett rushed to NTX 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 26.
+33 YD
2ND & 8 RICE 41
4:07
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 26 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 39
4:43
J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 41.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
1:17 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 NTEXAS 31
4:54
B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 29 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 39.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 6:04
C.VanSickle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
8
plays
33
yds
3:37
pos
17
14
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:36
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:36
A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by B.Walker at NTX 48. Gain of 48 yards. B.Walker for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:50
pos
13
14
Point After TD 4:26
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:26
I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE End Zone for 7 yards. I.Ragsdale for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
66
yds
2:52
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:18
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:16
U.West rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
64
yds
3:53
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:29
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:29
A.Aune pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at RICE 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Shorter for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
73
yds
2:01
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 12
Rushing 9 2
Passing 9 8
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-10 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 383 247
Total Plays 56 42
Avg Gain 6.8 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 173 50
Rush Attempts 38 15
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.3
Yards Passing 210 197
Comp. - Att. 10-18 15-27
Yards Per Pass 10.7 7.3
Penalties - Yards 4-40 2-20
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-36.5 5-38.4
Return Yards 13 0
Punts - Returns 3-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 5-6 0140-14
North Texas 6-5 770-14
Apogee Stadium Denton, TX
 210 PASS YDS 197
173 RUSH YDS 50
383 TOTAL YDS 247
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Padgett  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 210 1 0 171.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 110 1 0 108.6
A. Padgett 10/18 210 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Otoviano  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 297 1
J. Otoviano 11 68 0 33
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 449 0
C. Montgomery 10 46 0 10
A. Padgett  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
A. Padgett 12 42 0 14
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 99 2
U. West 5 17 1 10
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Pearcy 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 1
B. Walker 3 3 80 1 48
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 392 0
I. Esdale 6 4 55 0 21
J. Otoviano  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Otoviano 1 1 48 0 48
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 806 9
B. Rozner 4 1 20 0 20
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
U. West 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Morrison 4-0 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 4-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pearcy 3-0 0.0 0
L. Ajavon  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Ajavon 2-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 2-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Schuman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 1-0 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Conti 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCord  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCord 1-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/12 33/33
C. VanSickle 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
C. Hunt 2 36.5 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
T. Thompson 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.7 11 0
T. Thompson 3 4.3 10 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 197 1 0 129.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 2912 29 11 156.8
A. Aune 15/27 197 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 431 3
I. Ragsdale 11 49 1 20
J. Smart  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Smart 1 4 0 4
I. Johnson  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 201 2
I. Johnson 1 3 0 3
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 46 1
A. Aune 2 -6 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 50 2
I. Ragsdale 4 4 53 0 26
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 505 8
J. Shorter 3 1 45 1 45
V. Gumms  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 397 5
V. Gumms 5 3 41 0 16
J. Smart  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 213 1
J. Smart 5 1 19 0 19
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 628 1
R. Burns 3 2 16 0 11
Z. McMillan  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
Z. McMillan 1 1 14 0 14
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 331 2
J. Roberts 2 1 11 0 11
I. Johnson  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 2
I. Johnson 2 2 8 0 6
K. Horton  41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
K. Horton 1 1 4 0 4
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 311 3
D. Ward 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Nixon III  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 8-0 0.0 0
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
M. Richards  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Richards 5-0 0.0 0
T. Trieb  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Trieb 5-0 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 4-0 0.0 0
R. Texada  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Texada 4-0 0.0 0
Z. Jackson  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 2-0 0.0 0
R. Brown  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
S. Leota  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Leota 1-0 1.0 0
K. Rausaw  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Rausaw 1-0 0.0 0
F. Vailea  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Vailea 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/17 45/46
E. Mooney 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez  32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
B. Rodriguez 5 38.4 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Horton  41 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 99 1
K. Horton 2 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 RICE 29 2:13 7 40 Fumble
6:06 RICE 30 2:36 4 24 Punt
1:29 RICE 30 4:18 10 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 RICE 36 3:53 7 64 TD
4:26 RICE 25 1:50 4 75 TD
0:59 RICE 9 0:56 3 15 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 3:51 7 29 Punt
9:41 NTEXAS 47 3:41 8 23 FG Miss
4:43 RICE 39 4:43 8 46
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 25 3:53 11 46 Blocked FG
8:22 NTEXAS 16 2:16 4 16 Punt
3:30 NTEXAS 12 2:01 6 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 NTEXAS 28 1:00 3 0 Punt
7:18 NTEXAS 3 2:52 7 66 TD
2:36 NTEXAS 21 1:37 6 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 NTEXAS 7 1:28 3 4 Punt
6:00 NTEXAS 24 1:17 3 7 Punt

RICE
Owls

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 14
(0:29 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 15.
No Gain
1 & 14 - RICE 14
(0:36 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 4
(1:05 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15
(1:27 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 4.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 19
(2:00 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 15.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 26
(2:44 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(3:27 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 26.
+33 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 41
(4:07 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 26 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 41.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 31
(4:54 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 29 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 39.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 31
(5:00 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27
(5:33 - 3rd) J.Smart rushed to NTX 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(6:00 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at NTX 27.

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 23 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 17 - RICE 32
(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
4 & 7 - RICE
(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 14
(6:13 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 17
(7:01 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NTX 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(7:10 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 32
(7:43 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by I.Esdale at NTX 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 17.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(8:26 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 32.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 45
(8:57 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(9:41 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 45.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 11
(9:51 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to NTX 47 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the NTX 47. Tackled by NTX at NTX 47.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 11
(9:56 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 11
(10:27 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 11.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 7
(11:09 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at NTX 11.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - RICE 46
(11:17 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to NTX 7 Center-T.Tholen. Downed by RICE.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 47
(11:55 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 46.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48
(12:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(12:39 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 43
(13:12 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(14:28 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 43.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29
(14:48 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at RICE 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at RICE 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Half (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 14
(0:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 24.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 12
(0:39 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 12. Catch made by U.West at RICE 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 19.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 9
(0:59 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at RICE 12.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 48
(1:06 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 9 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
Penalty
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 43
(1:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 43
(1:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(1:39 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 49. Catch made by I.Johnson at RICE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at RICE 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(1:44 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
+20 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 31
(2:02 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 49.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(2:25 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 22. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at NTX 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(2:31 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
Kickoff
(2:36 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 64 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 1. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 22.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:36 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(2:43 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by B.Walker at NTX 48. Gain of 48 yards. B.Walker for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+20 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32
(3:14 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 48.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 31
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 32.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(4:26 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 31.
Kickoff
(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by J.Otoviano.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 66 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7
(4:33 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE End Zone for 7 yards. I.Ragsdale for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18
(4:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Roberts at RICE 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 7.
+19 YD
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 37
(5:31 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 37. Catch made by J.Smart at RICE 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 18.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(6:10 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to RICE 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(6:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
+26 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 40
(6:40 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(7:09 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at NTX 40.
Kickoff
(7:18 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 52 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 13. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at NTX 34.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:18 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 1
(7:21 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 6
(8:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(8:48 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Otoviano at RICE 46. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 6.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 45
(9:08 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at RICE 46.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 43
(9:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett scrambles to RICE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at RICE 45.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 38
(10:35 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at RICE 43.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(11:11 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 38.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(11:20 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 33 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 33. Tackled by J.Brown at RICE 36.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(11:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(12:04 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at NTX 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(12:11 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 16 - RICE 36
(12:16 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
No Gain
3 & 16 - RICE 28
(12:19 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
No Gain
2 & 16 - RICE 28
(12:28 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(13:09 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett sacked at NTX 28 for -6 yards (S.Leota)
+10 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 32
(13:50 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(14:36 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 32.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 50
(14:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 34.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 35
(0:25 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 50.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30
(1:14 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(1:22 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Kickoff
(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 56 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 9. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at RICE 30.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 88 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(1:35 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at RICE 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Shorter for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 39
(1:42 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 39. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 45.
-3 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 42
(2:22 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to NTX 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39
(2:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 42.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(2:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 28. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 39.
Penalty
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 13
(3:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward. PENALTY on RICE-T.Devones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12
(3:30 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at NTX 13.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 46
(3:37 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 34 yards to NTX 12 Center-T.Tholen. Fair catch by R.Burns.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 47
(4:18 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 46.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48
(5:00 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(5:40 - 1st) A.Padgett scrambles to NTX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 48.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(6:06 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 49.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 32
(6:12 - 1st) B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards to RICE 30 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by I.Esdale.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 30
(6:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by I.Johnson at NTX 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 32.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 30
(7:20 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27
(7:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by RICE at NTX 30.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16
(8:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 27.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31
(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 31
(9:20 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 0 yards. A.Padgett FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-NTX at NTX 31. Tackled by RICE at NTX 31.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 37
(10:08 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(10:25 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 37.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 43
(10:38 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 40.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 40
(10:56 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(11:01 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(11:07 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 40.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Blocked FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 36
(11:55 - 1st) E.Mooney 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez. RICE blocked the kick.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 29
(12:01 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(12:39 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(12:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 37
(13:03 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 34.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 41
(13:34 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by K.Horton at RICE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(13:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by R.Burns at RICE 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 41.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(14:31 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 46.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(14:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(14:41 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 40.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores