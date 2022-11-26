Drive Chart
|
|
|RICE
|NTEXAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
RICE
0 Pass
255 Rush
56 YDS
4:43 POS
-1 YD
2ND & 14 NTEXAS 14
0:29
A.Padgett rushed to NTX 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 15.
No Gain
1ST & 14 NTEXAS 14
0:36
A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
1ST & Goal NTEXAS 4
1:05
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 15
1:27
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 4.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 NTEXAS 19
2:00
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 15.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 NTEXAS 26
2:44
C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 19.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 26
3:27
A.Padgett rushed to NTX 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 26.
+33 YD
2ND & 8 RICE 41
4:07
J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 26 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 39
4:43
J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 41.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
1:17 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 NTEXAS 31
4:54
B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 29 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 39.
Field Goal 6:04
C.VanSickle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
8
plays
33
yds
3:37
pos
17
14
Touchdown 2:36
A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by B.Walker at NTX 48. Gain of 48 yards. B.Walker for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:50
pos
13
14
Touchdown 4:26
I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE End Zone for 7 yards. I.Ragsdale for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
66
yds
2:52
pos
7
13
Touchdown 7:16
U.West rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
64
yds
3:53
pos
6
7
Touchdown 1:29
A.Aune pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at RICE 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Shorter for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
73
yds
2:01
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|383
|247
|Total Plays
|56
|42
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|50
|Rush Attempts
|38
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|210
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|10/18
|210
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|11
|68
|0
|33
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|10
|46
|0
|10
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|12
|42
|0
|14
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|17
|1
|10
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Walker 81 WR
|B. Walker
|3
|3
|80
|1
|48
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|4
|55
|0
|21
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ajavon 0 S
|L. Ajavon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|2
|36.5
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|3
|4.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|15/27
|197
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|11
|49
|1
|20
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|2
|-6
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|4
|4
|53
|0
|26
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|5
|3
|41
|0
|16
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
Z. McMillan 80 WR
|Z. McMillan
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 DB
|Z. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|5
|38.4
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 14(0:29 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 15.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - RICE 14(0:36 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 4(1:05 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15(1:27 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 4.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 19(2:00 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 26(2:44 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 26(3:27 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 26.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 41(4:07 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 26 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39(4:43 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(4:54 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 29 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(5:00 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(5:33 - 3rd) J.Smart rushed to NTX 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(6:00 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at NTX 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 17 - RICE 32(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
4 & 7 - RICE(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 14(6:13 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 17(7:01 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NTX 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 17(7:10 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 32(7:43 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by I.Esdale at NTX 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31(8:26 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 45(8:57 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(9:41 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(9:51 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to NTX 47 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the NTX 47. Tackled by NTX at NTX 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(9:56 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(10:27 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 7(11:09 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at NTX 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - RICE 46(11:17 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to NTX 7 Center-T.Tholen. Downed by RICE.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 47(11:55 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(12:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48(12:39 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 43(13:12 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(14:28 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(14:48 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at RICE 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at RICE 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 14(0:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 19(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 12(0:39 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 12. Catch made by U.West at RICE 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 9(0:59 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at RICE 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 48(1:06 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 9 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 43(1:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 43(1:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(1:39 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 49. Catch made by I.Johnson at RICE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at RICE 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(1:44 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 31(2:02 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(2:25 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 22. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at NTX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(2:31 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 64 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 1. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(2:43 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by B.Walker at NTX 48. Gain of 48 yards. B.Walker for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32(3:14 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 31(3:51 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:26 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by J.Otoviano.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(4:33 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE End Zone for 7 yards. I.Ragsdale for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(4:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Roberts at RICE 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 7.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 37(5:31 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 37. Catch made by J.Smart at RICE 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 18.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:10 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to RICE 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 40(6:40 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(7:09 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at NTX 40.
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 52 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 13. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at NTX 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 1(7:21 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 6(8:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46(8:48 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Otoviano at RICE 46. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 6.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 45(9:08 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at RICE 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 43(9:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett scrambles to RICE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at RICE 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 38(10:35 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at RICE 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(11:11 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(11:20 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 33 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 33. Tackled by J.Brown at RICE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(11:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:04 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at NTX 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:11 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 16 - RICE 36(12:16 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - RICE 28(12:19 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - RICE 28(12:28 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 22(13:09 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett sacked at NTX 28 for -6 yards (S.Leota)
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 32(13:50 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34(14:36 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 50(14:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 35(0:25 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30(1:14 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30(1:22 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 56 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 9. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at RICE 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(1:35 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at RICE 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Shorter for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 39(1:42 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 39. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 45.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 42(2:22 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to NTX 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(2:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(2:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 28. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 39.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 13(3:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward. PENALTY on RICE-T.Devones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(3:30 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at NTX 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 46(3:37 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 34 yards to NTX 12 Center-T.Tholen. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 47(4:18 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 46.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(5:00 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(5:40 - 1st) A.Padgett scrambles to NTX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:06 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 32(6:12 - 1st) B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards to RICE 30 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by I.Esdale.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 30(6:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by I.Johnson at NTX 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 30(7:20 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(7:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by RICE at NTX 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(8:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 31(9:20 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 0 yards. A.Padgett FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-NTX at NTX 31. Tackled by RICE at NTX 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 37(10:08 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(10:25 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 37.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 43(10:38 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 40(10:56 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 40(11:01 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(11:07 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 40.
|Result
|Play
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 36(11:55 - 1st) E.Mooney 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez. RICE blocked the kick.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 29(12:01 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:39 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(13:03 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 41(13:34 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by K.Horton at RICE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(13:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by R.Burns at RICE 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:31 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:41 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
42
46
4th 1:20 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 4:12 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 13:23
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:47 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:50 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:48 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:33 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 14:43
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 12:08 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0