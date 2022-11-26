Drive Chart
WKY
FAU

No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 30
13:59
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
FAU
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 FAU 28
14:09
R.Thompson punts 43 yards to WKY 29 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 29. Tackled by J.Posey at WKY 30.
No Gain
3RD & 7 FAU 28
14:13
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 25
14:53
L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at FAU 28.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 25
15:00
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
WKY
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:14 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 15
0:14
D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 21.
FAU
2 Pass
15 Rush
31 YDS
1:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 FAU 47
0:29
R.Thompson punts 38 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
3RD & 6 FAU 42
0:48
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at FAU 47.
No Gain
2ND & 6 FAU 42
0:53
J.Ford rushed to FAU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 8:41
C.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:20
N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:28
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:09
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:11
A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 9
Rushing 3 3
Passing 7 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-6 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 217 175
Total Plays 36 37
Avg Gain 6.0 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 46 67
Rush Attempts 14 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.2
Yards Passing 171 108
Comp. - Att. 12-22 13-16
Yards Per Pass 7.8 6.8
Penalties - Yards 2-20 5-50
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-5.7 6-42.2
Return Yards 9 0
Punts - Returns 2-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 7-5 070-7
FAU 5-6 070-7
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 171 PASS YDS 108
46 RUSH YDS 67
217 TOTAL YDS 175
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 171 1 0 134.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 3837 33 9 148.8
A. Reed 12/22 171 1 0
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
J. Beljan 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
M. Corley 1 15 0 15
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 384 3
D. Ervin-Poindexter 3 14 0 6
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 181 7
A. Reed 4 11 0 5
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Mathison 1 5 0 5
M. Stepp  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 97 0
M. Stepp 4 2 0 4
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 496 3
K. Robichaux 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
82 1052 7
M. Corley 6 4 59 1 45
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 225 7
J. Simon 2 1 33 0 33
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 22 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 1 29 0 29
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 613 4
J. Hall 3 2 21 0 16
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 243 3
D. Smith 3 2 10 0 7
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 537 3
M. Mathison 4 1 10 0 10
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 144 3
J. Beljan 2 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Smith  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Smith 4-2 0.0 0
K. Hailassie  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Hailassie 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bradshaw  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 3-0 0.0 0
A. Brathwaite Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
L. Hernandez  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Hernandez 2-0 0.0 0
T. Shaw  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Shaw 2-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Evans 2-2 0.0 0
W. Ignont  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Ignont 1-1 0.0 0
D. Shipp  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Shipp 1-0 0.0 0
U. Stout  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
U. Stout 1-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
M. Allen  35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/20 56/56
B. Narveson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 5.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
T. Ellard 3 5.7 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 55 0
M. Mathison 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 16.2 97 1
J. Hall 2 4.5 8 0
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 108 1 0 158.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 2428 23 5 137.9
N. Perry 13/16 108 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
177 871 5
L. McCammon III 7 40 0 13
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 226 6
N. Perry 7 19 0 5
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 518 3
Z. Mobley 4 14 0 5
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 132 1
J. Ford 1 0 0 0
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 112 1
L. Wester 2 -6 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 490 4
J. Burton 3 2 17 0 13
T. Johnson  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 226 3
T. Johnson 3 3 16 0 6
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
Z. Mobley 1 1 16 0 16
J. Edrine  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 526 4
J. Edrine 2 1 13 1 13
J. Posey  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
J. Posey 1 1 12 0 12
J. Young  87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Young 2 2 12 0 7
N. Weber  63 OL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Weber 1 1 10 0 10
C. Boatwright  47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Boatwright 1 1 7 0 7
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 1
L. McCammon III 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Pettway 3-2 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hill  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-1 0.0 0
R. Mungin  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Mungin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Joyner 2-0 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wester Jr.  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wester Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wester 1-3 0.0 0
M. Joseph  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Toombs II 1-2 0.0 0
D. Hawthorne  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hawthorne 0-1 0.0 0
L. Jean  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Jean 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Davis  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Davis 0/0 0 1/1 1
M. Suarez  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/13 38/38
M. Suarez 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
R. Thompson 6 42.2 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 23 2:58 6 33 Fumble
10:05 FAU 44 0:32 5 13 Punt
6:59 WKY 17 3:15 7 46 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 45 1:51 4 55 TD
8:41 WKY 25 2:50 7 41 Downs
3:47 WKY 15 1:52 5 33 Punt
0:14 WKY 15 0:14 1 6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 WKY 30 0:03 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 FAU 44 1:29 2 -3 Punt
9:33 FAU 39 2:34 6 16 Punt
3:32 FAU 1 3:32 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 FAU 25 4:28 11 75 TD
5:51 FAU 34 2:04 3 4 Punt
1:56 FAU 16 1:41 6 31 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 1:01 3 3 Punt

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(13:59 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28
(14:09 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to WKY 29 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 29. Tackled by J.Posey at WKY 30.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28
(14:13 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25
(14:53 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at FAU 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - End of Half (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(0:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 21.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 47
(0:29 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 38 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 42
(0:48 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at FAU 47.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 42
(0:53 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38
(0:58 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 25
(1:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at FAU 38.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 20
(1:38 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Allen; D.Smith at FAU 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16
(1:55 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at FAU 20.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 48
(2:01 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to FAU 16 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 46
(2:13 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at WKY 48.
-3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49
(2:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at WKY 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(3:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 49.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 15
(3:40 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(3:47 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 38
(4:27 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 38
(4:42 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 0 yards. ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 36
(5:04 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at FAU 38.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 24
(5:23 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 24. Catch made by J.Posey at FAU 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FAU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(5:51 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 37 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 37. PENALTY on FAU-K.Bell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 34
(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 36
(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to FAU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; J.Wester at FAU 34.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 41
(7:12 - 2nd) M.Mathison rushed to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at FAU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(7:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(7:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at FAU 41.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29
(8:02 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at WKY 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(8:41 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Pettway at WKY 29.
Kickoff
(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(8:41 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 18
(8:39 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to WKY 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 13.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 21
(9:10 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to WKY 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at WKY 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27
(9:33 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 21.
+16 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 43
(9:51 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by Z.Mobley at WKY 43. Gain of 16 yards. ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50
(10:56 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 43.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 45
(11:36 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at FAU 50.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 42
(12:00 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; D.Smith at FAU 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38
(12:28 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28
(12:44 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by N.Weber at FAU 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; U.Stout at FAU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(13:09 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; A.Brathwaite at FAU 28.
Kickoff
(13:09 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:09 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(13:09 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 48
(13:37 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 45.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 48
(14:18 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 48.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 15
(0:35 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 48 yards to WKY 37 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 37. Tackled by J.Platt; N.Marino at WKY 45.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 10
(1:08 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 10. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 15.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 20
(1:12 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 25 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-M.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 15
(1:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(1:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; W.Ignont at FAU 15.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 6
(2:14 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 11.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 3
(3:02 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 6.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 1
(3:32 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FAU 3.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 37
(3:44 - 1st) T.Ellard punts -62 yards to WKY 1 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by FAU.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 37
(3:44 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 12 - WKY 37
(3:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(4:28 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to FAU 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 37.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 32
(4:28 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(5:56 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; L.Jean at WKY 32.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 17
(6:22 - 1st) M.Corley rushed to WKY 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at WKY 32.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 22
(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Mathison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17
(6:59 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at WKY 22.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 45
(6:59 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 28 yards to WKY 17 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
No Gain
3 & 18 - FAU 45
(7:21 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 35
(7:39 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 28 for yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 28. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 3 - FAU 30
(7:42 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 35
(8:08 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(8:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 35.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 41
(8:43 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at WKY 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48
(9:02 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 41.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39
(9:33 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 48.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 33
(9:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to FAU 24 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brackenridge Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 33
(9:41 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 33
(9:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(9:35 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 29
(9:52 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(10:33 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by J.Beljan at WKY 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Toombs at WKY 29.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (2 plays, -3 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
2 & 3 - FAU 49
(10:33 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to WKY End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(10:40 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by C.Boatwright at FAU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 49.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
( - )
-10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(12:02 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 41 for -10 yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 41.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Fumble (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(12:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 49. Gain of 7 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Joyner. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-D.Toombs at FAU 46. Tackled by at FAU 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(12:49 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; C.McBride at WKY 49.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 47
(13:28 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Hawthorne at WKY 49.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 37
(14:13 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at WKY 47.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(14:46 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on FAU-D.Toombs Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY 4. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams at WKY 23.
