Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|FAU
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 30
13:59
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
FAU
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 FAU 28
14:09
R.Thompson punts 43 yards to WKY 29 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 29. Tackled by J.Posey at WKY 30.
No Gain
3RD & 7 FAU 28
14:13
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 25
14:53
L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at FAU 28.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 25
15:00
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
WKY
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:14 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 15
0:14
D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 21.
FAU
2 Pass
15 Rush
31 YDS
1:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 FAU 47
0:29
R.Thompson punts 38 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
3RD & 6 FAU 42
0:48
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at FAU 47.
No Gain
2ND & 6 FAU 42
0:53
J.Ford rushed to FAU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 8:20
N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:28
pos
7
6
Touchdown 13:11
A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|217
|175
|Total Plays
|36
|37
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|67
|Rush Attempts
|14
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|171
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-5.7
|6-42.2
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|175
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|4
|2
|0
|4
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|6
|4
|59
|1
|45
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 7 DB
|T. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|3
|5.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|4.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|13/16
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|7
|40
|0
|13
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|7
|19
|0
|5
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|4
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|-6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|2
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
N. Weber 63 OL
|N. Weber
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 0 DE
|J. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester Jr. 41 DB
|J. Wester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawthorne 90 DL
|D. Hawthorne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|6
|42.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 30(13:59 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28(14:09 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to WKY 29 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 29. Tackled by J.Posey at WKY 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28(14:13 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25(14:53 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at FAU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(0:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 47(0:29 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 38 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 42(0:48 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at FAU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 42(0:53 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(0:58 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 25(1:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at FAU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 20(1:38 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Allen; D.Smith at FAU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16(1:55 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at FAU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 48(2:01 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to FAU 16 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 46(2:13 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at WKY 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49(2:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at WKY 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(3:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 49.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 15(3:40 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 15(3:47 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 38(4:27 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 38(4:42 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 0 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 36(5:04 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at FAU 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 24(5:23 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 24. Catch made by J.Posey at FAU 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FAU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34(5:51 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 37 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 37. PENALTY on FAU-K.Bell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 34(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 36(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to FAU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; J.Wester at FAU 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 41(7:12 - 2nd) M.Mathison rushed to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at FAU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41(7:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(7:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at FAU 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29(8:02 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at WKY 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:41 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Pettway at WKY 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13(8:41 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 18(8:39 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to WKY 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 21(9:10 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to WKY 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at WKY 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27(9:33 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 43(9:51 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by Z.Mobley at WKY 43. Gain of 16 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50(10:56 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 45(11:36 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at FAU 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 42(12:00 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; D.Smith at FAU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(12:28 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28(12:44 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by N.Weber at FAU 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; U.Stout at FAU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:09 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; A.Brathwaite at FAU 28.
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(13:09 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 48(13:37 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 48(14:18 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 15(0:35 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 48 yards to WKY 37 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 37. Tackled by J.Platt; N.Marino at WKY 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 10(1:08 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 10. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 20(1:12 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 25 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-M.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 15(1:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(1:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; W.Ignont at FAU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 6(2:14 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 3(3:02 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 1(3:32 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FAU 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 37(3:44 - 1st) T.Ellard punts -62 yards to WKY 1 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by FAU.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 37(3:44 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WKY 37(3:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(4:28 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to FAU 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 37.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 32(4:28 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32(5:56 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; L.Jean at WKY 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 17(6:22 - 1st) M.Corley rushed to WKY 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at WKY 32.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 22(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Mathison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(6:59 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at WKY 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 45(6:59 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 28 yards to WKY 17 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FAU 45(7:21 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 35(7:39 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 28 for yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 28. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FAU 30(7:42 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 35(8:08 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(8:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 41(8:43 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at WKY 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48(9:02 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(9:33 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 33(9:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to FAU 24 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brackenridge Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 33(9:41 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 33(9:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33(9:35 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(10:33 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by J.Beljan at WKY 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Toombs at WKY 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
2 & 3 - FAU 49(10:33 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to WKY End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(10:40 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by C.Boatwright at FAU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 49.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|( - )
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(12:02 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 41 for -10 yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49(12:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 49. Gain of 7 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Joyner. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-D.Toombs at FAU 46. Tackled by at FAU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49(12:49 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; C.McBride at WKY 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 47(13:28 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Hawthorne at WKY 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 37(14:13 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at WKY 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(14:46 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on FAU-D.Toombs Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY 4. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams at WKY 23.
-
ARMY
UMASS
28
7
3rd 12:51 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
10
14
3rd 11:23 ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
7
10
3rd 14:52 ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
17
20
2nd 0:17 FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
7
3rd 14:35 ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
13
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
24
3rd 11:10 BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
14
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WKY
FAU
7
7
3rd 13:59 CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
7
10
3rd 14:33 ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
14
10
2nd 10:18 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
10
2nd 8:36 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
3
1st 5:22 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
058 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
044 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
045.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
054 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0