The start of bowl season also means the arrival of college football bowl confidence pools. While most fans are familiar with the heavyweights that will play as the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule progresses, they might not be as acquainted with teams from the first few bowl matchups, which could make bowl pool picks difficult. However, the opening of bowl season on Dec. 16 does feature a Power Five matchup in Cal vs. Texas Tech (-3) in the 2023 Independence Bowl. With a pair of 6-6 teams battling, and such a narrow college football spread, where should you slot this game with your 2023-24 bowl confidence picks?

The Big 12 has just a 4-8 record all-time in the Independence Bowl, while the Pac-12 is 3-1. Texas Tech is also 0-2 in the bowl game's history, so should these trends influence your college football pool predictions or bowl pick'ems? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 season a profitable 13-9 on its top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: No. 6 Georgia gets a comfortable win over No. 5 Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens. Both teams were left out of the College Football Playoff by the selection committee, leaving the Orange Bowl as the consolation prize. Georgia won 29 consecutive games prior to its narrow loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, and it has won seven straight games against ACC teams.

Florida State's lack of firepower without star quarterback Jordan Travis showed down the stretch, as the Seminoles were held under 25 points by Florida and Louisville. They will be facing a significantly better defensive team in this game, and the Bulldogs are also one of the nation's best offensive squads. And while the Seminoles might be motivated to make a statement after being left out of the four-team field, the Bulldogs are motivated to let the college football world know that they aren't going anywhere. There is a large talent gap between these teams, especially at the quarterback position, so the model has Georgia winning in 79% of the latest simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 25 Kansas State handles No. 18 NC State in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET. K-State (8-4) was competitive in every game this season as its four losses were all one-score games. Meanwhile, NC State (9-3) had a 15-point average margin of defeat and struggled when it stepped up in competition. The Wolfpack didn't defeat a team that was ranked at the time of their game, nor is currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

KSU ranked 10th nationally with 37.8 points per game, but the offense should be able to keep rolling with QB Avery Johnson replacing the transferring Will Howard. Johnson was a consensus top-three dual-threat QB in his class, and he had nine total TDs this year despite very limited action. NC State just gave up 334 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and four total TDs to another mobile QB in Drake Maye in its last game. The model has Johnson accounting for nearly three total TDs, while his counterpart in Wolfpack QB Brennan Armstrong doesn't even have two total TDs. That difference at the QB position has the Wildcats winning in 67% of simulations. See all of the model's college football bowl confidence picks here.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 19 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright.

The model is up well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks over the past six-plus season.

2023-24 college football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16



Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ET

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State, 2:15 p.m. ET

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State, 5:45 p.m. ET

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ET

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. California, 9:15 p.m. ET



Monday, Dec. 18



Famous Toastery Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 19



Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 21



Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. USF, 8 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 22



Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 23



Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State, noon

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy, noon

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison, 3:30 p.m. ET

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State, 3:30 p.m. ET

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina, 10:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 26



Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green, 2 p.m. ET

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State, 5:30 p.m. ET

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, Dec. 27



Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. ET

Duke's Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. ET

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. USC, 8 p.m. ET

Texas Bowl: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 28



Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11 a.m. ET

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m. ET

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 25 Kansas State vs. No. 18 North Carolina State, 5:45 p.m. ET

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 29



Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon ET

Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m. ET

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ET

Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 30



Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, noon ET

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn, 2 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4 p.m. ET

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 1



ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon ET

Citrus Bowl: No. 21 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Iowa, 1 p.m. ET

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty, 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 8



CFP National Championship Game: Winner of Rose Bowl vs. Winner of Sugar Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET