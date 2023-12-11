USC quarterback Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Louisville, deciding to opt out of the Trojans' game during the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for more than 3,600 yards and scored 42 total touchdowns this year, making him a difficult player to replace. Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds, so the Cardinals will be among the popular college football bowl confidence picks. Should you include Louisville in your 2023-24 college football bowl confidence strategy?

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: No. 6 Georgia gets a comfortable win over No. 5 Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens. While the Seminoles might still have some motivation to make a point following their College Football Playoff snub, it was not enough to keep star wide receiver Johnny Wilson on the field. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft following the announcement from the College Football Playoff selection committee, leaving Florida State without another one of its stars.

The Seminoles are already playing without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, whose leg injury was a big part of the reason they were left out of the four-team field. Georgia has significantly more talent and depth than Florida State, so the absence of Wilson and Travis will only widen that gap. The Bulldogs are one of the heaviest favorites of bowl season, and they are also among the model's most confident outright winners at almost an 80% win rate.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 25 Kansas State handles No. 18 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET. Kansas State was one of the top offensive teams in college football this season, ranked No. 10 in points per game (37.8). Senior quarterback Will Howard entered the transfer portal and will not play, but freshman quarterback Avery Johnson had 301 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season while rushing for 217 yards and six more scores.

Sophomore running back DJ Giddens provides balance to the offense, rushing for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. NC State does not have nearly enough offensive firepower to keep pace, averaging less than 27 points per game. SportsLine's model expects the Wolfpack to come up short of their season average in this contest, which is one reason why Kansas State is winning in nearly 70% of simulations. See all of the model's college football bowl confidence picks here.

2023-24 college football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16



Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ET

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State, 2:15 p.m. ET

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State, 5:45 p.m. ET

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ET

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. California, 9:15 p.m. ET



Monday, Dec. 18



Famous Toastery Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 19



Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 21



Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. USF, 8 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 22



Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 23



Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State, noon

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy, noon

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison, 3:30 p.m. ET

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State, 3:30 p.m. ET

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina, 10:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 26



Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green, 2 p.m. ET

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State, 5:30 p.m. ET

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, Dec. 27



Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. ET

Duke's Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. ET

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. USC, 8 p.m. ET

Texas Bowl: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 28



Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11 a.m. ET

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m. ET

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 25 Kansas State vs. No. 18 North Carolina State, 5:45 p.m. ET

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 29



Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon ET

Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m. ET

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ET

Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 30



Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, noon ET

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn, 2 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4 p.m. ET

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 1



ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon ET

Citrus Bowl: No. 21 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Iowa, 1 p.m. ET

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty, 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 8



CFP National Championship Game: Winner of Rose Bowl vs. Winner of Sugar Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET