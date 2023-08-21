Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leads the 2023 Preseason Associated Press All-America team, released Monday. Williams edged out North Carolina's Drake Maye for the top spot at the position after leading the Trojans to 11 wins during the 2022 season -- his first with USC after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma.
Despite losing 10 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, including three first rounders, Georgia still leads all teams with four selections on the first team. However, only seven SEC players were represented on the first team. The Big Ten had a dominant performance with 12 first-team selections, while the Pac-12 added five.
Rivals Ohio State and Michigan combined for five first-team selections from the Big Ten. The Buckeyes held two of the three receiver spots with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka; Wolverines running back Blake Corum and guard Zak Zinter joined the list, too.
The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below:
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Caleb Williams, junior, USC
Running back -- Blake Corum, senior, Michigan
Running back -- Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss
Tackle -- Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame
Tackle -- Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State
Guard -- Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State
Guard -- Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan
Center -- Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia
Tight end -- Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia
Wide receiver -- Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State
Wide receiver -- Rome Odunze, senior, Washington
Wide receiver -- Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State
All-purpose player -- Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado
Kicker -- Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford
Defense
Edge rusher -- Jared Verse, senior, Florida State
Edge rusher -- Bralen Trice, senior, Washington
Interior lineman -- Jer'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois
Interior lineman -- Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati
Linebacker -- Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU
Linebacker -- Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia
Linebacker -- Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State
Cornerback -- Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama
Cornerback -- Kalen King, junior, Penn State
Safety -- Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami
Safety -- Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia
Defensive back -- Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa
Punter -- Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina
Running back -- Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas
Running back -- Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin
Tackle --JC Latham, junior, Alabama
Tackle -- Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas
Guard -- Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State
Guard --Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College
Center -- Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia
Tight end -- Oronde Gadsden, junior, Syracuse
Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas
Wide receiver -- Malik Nabers, junior, LSU
Wide receiver -- Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona
All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, junior, Clemson
Kicker -- John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming
Defense
Edge rusher -- J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State
Edge rusher -- Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama
Interior lineman -- Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson
Interior lineman -- Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU
Linebacker -- Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker -- Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker -- Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina
Cornerback -- Josh Newton, senior, TCU
Cornerback -- Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame
Safety -- Calen Bullock, junior, USC
Safety -- Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia
Defensive back -- Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan
Punter -- Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina