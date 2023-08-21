Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leads the 2023 Preseason Associated Press All-America team, released Monday. Williams edged out North Carolina's Drake Maye for the top spot at the position after leading the Trojans to 11 wins during the 2022 season -- his first with USC after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma.

Despite losing 10 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, including three first rounders, Georgia still leads all teams with four selections on the first team. However, only seven SEC players were represented on the first team. The Big Ten had a dominant performance with 12 first-team selections, while the Pac-12 added five.

Rivals Ohio State and Michigan combined for five first-team selections from the Big Ten. The Buckeyes held two of the three receiver spots with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka; Wolverines running back Blake Corum and guard Zak Zinter joined the list, too.

The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below:

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Caleb Williams, junior, USC

Running back -- Blake Corum, senior, Michigan

Running back -- Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss

Tackle -- Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame

Tackle -- Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State

Guard -- Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State

Guard -- Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan

Center -- Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia

Wide receiver -- Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State

Wide receiver -- Rome Odunze, senior, Washington

Wide receiver -- Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State

All-purpose player -- Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado

Kicker -- Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford

Defense

Edge rusher -- Jared Verse, senior, Florida State

Edge rusher -- Bralen Trice, senior, Washington

Interior lineman -- Jer'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois

Interior lineman -- Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati

Linebacker -- Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU

Linebacker -- Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia

Linebacker -- Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State

Cornerback -- Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama

Cornerback -- Kalen King, junior, Penn State

Safety -- Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami

Safety -- Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia

Defensive back -- Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa

Punter -- Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina

Running back -- Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas

Running back -- Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin

Tackle --JC Latham, junior, Alabama

Tackle -- Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas

Guard -- Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State

Guard --Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College

Center -- Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia

Tight end -- Oronde Gadsden, junior, Syracuse

Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas

Wide receiver -- Malik Nabers, junior, LSU

Wide receiver -- Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona

All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, junior, Clemson

Kicker -- John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming

Defense

Edge rusher -- J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State

Edge rusher -- Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama

Interior lineman -- Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson

Interior lineman -- Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU

Linebacker -- Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker -- Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker -- Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina

Cornerback -- Josh Newton, senior, TCU

Cornerback -- Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame

Safety -- Calen Bullock, junior, USC

Safety -- Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia

Defensive back -- Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan

Punter -- Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina