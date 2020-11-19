With all the injuries at running back it feels like cause for celebration whenever someone returns. Well, start up the Carlos Hyde parade because he's expected to be a full go on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hyde's last and best Fantasy game of the season, came against these same Cardinals. In Week 7, after Chris Carson was injured, Hyde ran 15 times for 68 yards and a score. He also had three grabs for 8 yards. If anything, the matchup may be easier in Week 11 as the Cardinals will be missing De'Vondre Campbell and Jordan Phillips off their defensive line.

There is some risk of Hyde being worked into slowly, so we ranked him as a borderline No. 2 running back. You should start him over any Ravens, Broncos, or Rams backs -- and you can add the Cardinals in non-PPR. Bonus: He's still available in more than half of leagues.

Note: D'Andre Swift was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion. He's in the projections for now, but we'll update if he misses practice again on Friday.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are likely to be out for Week 11:

RB Preview Numbers to know

53.67 -- Receiving yards per game allowed by the Lions defense to running backs this season.

-- Receiving yards per game allowed by the Lions defense to running backs this season. 10 -- James Robinson has scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in every game this season.

-- James Robinson has scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in every game this season. 3.2 -- Ronald Jones leads all running backs with 3.2 yards after contact per attempt.

-- Ronald Jones leads all running backs with 3.2 yards after contact per attempt. 92.2 -- Nick Chubb's 92.2 rushing yards per game ranks third among running backs.

-- Nick Chubb's 92.2 rushing yards per game ranks third among running backs. 17 -- Touches for Nyheim Hines in Week 10, a season-high. Also, Jonathan Taylor's touches for the past two weeks combined.

-- Touches for Nyheim Hines in Week 10, a season-high. Also, Jonathan Taylor's touches for the past two weeks combined. 29 -- Targets for J.D. McKissic the past two weeks.

-- Targets for J.D. McKissic the past two weeks. 3.03 -- The Buccaneers have allowed just 3.03 yards per carry to running backs this season.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 9th Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 24th Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 15th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 37% It feels like Hyde has kind of flown under the radar, go see if he's available right now. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 43% I don't actually want to put my faith in Adam Gase, but it sounds like Perine will be the team's feature back moving forward. That should make him a high-end flex most weeks and possibly a No. 2 running back in Week 11 against the Chargers.

Stashes Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Maybe Ezekiel Elliott bounces back after the bye, but if he doesn't I wouldn't be surprised to see more Tony Pollard down the stretch. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 43% Akers has two targets on the year so you can't start him against the best run defense in the league, but he did lead the Rams in rush attempts and rushing yards in Week 10, so he needs to be added.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 21.6 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,700 DRAFTKINGS $9,200 You have to make a choice between Kamara and Cook this week, and the price difference on FanDuel makes it easy for me. Kamara has averaged 27.37 Fantasy points per game this season and faces a Falcons defense that gives up more than 10 Fantasy points per game to running backs in the passing game.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

