From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 3 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Bryce Young; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight end Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Colts

Ravens

Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion, leaving Gardner Minshew as the quarterback for the Colts in Week 2. Minshew has proven to be one of the more effective backup quarterbacks in the league and the Colts receiving corps should be relatively unaffected. The matchup is less than ideal but the Ravens are without several key pieces of their secondary. Michael Pittman is a solid WR2 and Josh Downs is an interesting deep league option, given the injuries for the Ravens.

The Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Although Mark Andrews returned to full health in Week 2, Zay Flowers had a solid performance and should continue to thrive with Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out. Flowers is a strong flex play in all formats.

For the Ravens offense, Justice Hill is out for Week 3 and Gus Edwards should see the majority of carries. Indianapolis isn't an ideal matchup for opposing running backs and the Ravens have multiple injuries across the offensive line. But pure volume and goal line opportunities make Edwards an RB2.

DFS impact

At first glance, this matchup is easily overlooked and while it isn't the ideal game to target, you can pull several pieces from this game in DFS. Zay Flowers is a strong play at $5,400, given the boom potential against the Indianapolis secondary. Edwards at $5,300 is also intriguing.

Notable injuries

Titans

Browns

With Nick Chubb lost for the season, Jerome Ford steps up as the lead back for the Browns. The Browns signed Kareem Hunt, who is expected to play this week, but we have no clear details on the level of workload Hunt will see. Expect Ford to serve as the RB1 this week, but he's a risky start given the matchup. The Titans run defense remains one of the best in the league and Fantasy managers should be weary of starting Ford. Amari Cooper was cleared to play and is an excellent start given the matchup against a struggling Tennessee secondary.

For the Titans, DeAndre Hopkins failed to practice on Friday after logging limited practices earlier in the week and is questionable. Hopkins was able to suit up last week despite missing practice but Fantasy managers should monitor his status through the weekend. If Hopkins is out, Treylon Burks would be the primary beneficiary. Although the matchup is difficult, Burks would serve as a low-end flex option.

DFS impact

Burks could be the Titans' WR1 at just $4,300 on DraftKings. However, the matchup is extremely risky and the Titans will likely focus on the run. Burks is an option in tournament play but should be avoided in cash lineups. Cooper played well last week, despite the game time decision. Although Deshaun Watson continues to struggle, Cooper is a very strong play in both tournaments and cash at just $5,700 in an ideal matchup. Ford's pricing is appealing but given the matchup, the upside is limited.

Notable injuries



Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (foot) - Questionable

Lions

The Lions have a long list of questionable players and the status for St. Brown and Reynolds is particularly crucial. Fantasy managers should monitor both throughout the weekend but should note both receivers practiced in full on Friday, improving their outlook for Sunday.

Montgomery is listed a doubtful and not expected to play in Week 3. Jahmyr Gibbs should be the primary beneficiary but Detroit could continue to push a committee and use Craig Reynolds on early down work. However, Reynolds has very little appeal outside of deep league formats.

DFS impact

Although Gibbs' pricing is less than ideal at $6,600, he's an interesting option in tournament play. But with uncertainty around his workload and appealing running backs priced below him, Gibbs is one of the riskier plays. His ownership will likely be your determining factor for Week 3.

Notable injuries



Saints

Packers

Aaron Jones missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and A.J. Dillon took over as the lead back but was underwhelming. If Jones is cleared to play, trust Jones as a high-end RB2. If Jones is unable to suit up, view Dillon as a low-end flex option. Christian Watson also remains in question. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he's a risky play given the amount of time he's missed. Expect a similar performance to that of Jerry Jeudy in Week 2 after his return from a hamstring injury. Watson would be a risky low-end flex play and should be benched if limited in any capacity.

For New Orleans, with Alvin Kamara serving his final game of suspension, the Saints backfield will feature Tony Jones and Kendre Miller. Jones struggle in relief of Williams last week in terms of yards per carry but had two touchdowns. Expect Miller and Jones to split time. Unless we get any details around the workload split between the two backs, Fantasy managers should avoid this backfield outside of deeper formats.

DFS impact

Although players like Dillon and Romeo Doubs would have lead roles if Jones and Watson are out, the matchup is difficult and neither has strong appeal in DFS. Jayden Reed could be a cheap value play at just $3,800, given the likelihood that Doubs would see the tougher coverage.

Notable injuries

Texans

Jaguars

C.J. Stroud dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the week but was not listed on the injury report and will play in Week 3. Stroud's start to the season has been surprisingly strong as the Texans have struggled to establish the run and pushed extreme pass volume. That volume has benefited all Texans receivers, particularly Nico Collins, who is WR6 in PPR through the first two weeks of the season. Tank Dell saw an increase in production in Week 2 as well. Collins is a strong play at WR2 and Dell is a low-end flex option.

Zay Jones is out due to a knee injury suffered during Week 2. Christian Kirk thrived last week and is a strong flex play with Jones out. The Texans have typically been a difficult matchup for quarterbacks and receivers but are vulnerable with multiple injuries in their secondary.

DFS impact

The Texans receivers are strong value plays this week, particularly Collins at just $5,300 on DraftKings and Dell at $3,600. They are likely better plays in tournaments with divisional matchups often yielding lower volume than expected. Despite the underwhelming Week 2 performance, Ridley remains high-priced. Fantasy managers seeking a value play could turn to Kirk at $5,400.

Notable injuries

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR



OLB Frank Clark (hip) - Out

FS Justin Simmons (hip) - Out

Dolphins

With Salvon Ahmed doubtful, Raheem Mostert remains a strong top-20 back. It's possible De'Von Achane sees an increased workload but Fantasy managers should avoid the unnecessary risk. If Jaylen Waddle is unable to clear concussion protocol, River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios could see an increase in production but not enough to provide a reliable start in any league format. The bulk of volume will continue to push towards Tyreek Hill.

DFS impact

Although Cracraft and Berrios are unappealing options in redraft leagues, Cracraft could have value in tournaments. Berrios typically sees the higher snap count but Cracraft likely step up as the more direct route replacement for Waddle. Cracraft is just $3,400 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries



Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Out

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - Out

OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - Questionable

Vikings

Austin Ekeler is out for Week 3 and Joshua Kelley will continue as the Chargers' RB1. Kelley had a rough outing as the lead back in Week 2 against the Titans, but Fantasy managers can play Kelley with more confidence in a matchup with Minnesota as he had a strong outing in Week 1 with 19 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown. Kelley's limited usage in the pass game should increase looks for the Chargers' receiving corps.

DFS impact

Kelley's lack of receiving upside isn't ideal for DFS but matchup and volume make him a strong play at just $5,400. Many DFS players will target Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, making Kelley an interesting contrarian play.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee) - Cleared



OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Questionable

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - Cleared

OG Wes Schweitzer (concussion) - Out

DE John Franklin-Meyers (hip) - Questionable

LB Quincy Williams (knee) - Cleared

SAV Tony Adams (hamstring) - Out

K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - Questionable

The injuries to the Patriots offensive line could play a key role in Rhamondre Stevenson's Week 3 production. The Jets are a difficult matchup and if multiple lineman are unable to suit up, Stevenson could struggle to find space on the ground. DeVante Parker was cleared and should serve as the Patriots' WR1. But given the difficult matchup, Parker remains a flex option only in deep leagues.

Hall remains a weekly presence on the injury report but is cleared and will play. He will likely continue to see a limited workload so Fantasy managers should remain cautious. Hall is a flex option.

DFS impact

With an over/under of just 36, it's difficult to pull any player from this matchup.

Notable injuries

Bills

Commanders

The most impactful news in this matchup is Dawson Knox's availability. Knox is cleared for Week 3, limiting the upside Dalton Kincaid had in a potential absence. For Washington, Thomas is out for Week 3. If Fantasy managers were relying on Thomas, they should seek streaming options on other teams.

DFS impact

There's little DFS impact due to injury in this matchup. Thomas' absence opens up the door for a punt play with John Bates, but the receivers should ultimately have the stronger benefit.

Notable injuries

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Out

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral) - Cleared

LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Cleared



OLB Justin Houston (calf) - Questionable

Seahawks

Bryce Young is officially out for Week 3 and while few Fantasy managers planned to start Young in single quarterback leagues, his absence is significant to note. Andy Dalton will replace Young this week and should bring some stability to the offense. Seattle's secondary is reeling with injuries and has struggled early on this season. An experienced veteran like Dalton could make Panthers receivers -- particularly Adam Thielen -- an appealing low-end flex option this week.

Players who were able to practice in full on Friday for the Seahawks despite being listed as questionable include DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams and Jarran Reed.

DFS impact

While it's difficult to trust the Panthers in redraft leagues, in DFS we can take cheap dart throws with the Panthers' receivers in tournament play. Thielen is just $3,900 on DraftKings and Jonathan Mingo is $3,400.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Cardinals

The Cowboys' defense took a massive blow when Trevor Diggs tore his ACL at practice this week. Despite the loss, the Cowboys remain one of the toughest defensive matchups in the league and are still a strong start defensively.

Brandin Cooks was cleared to play and although he will remain the WR2 for the Cowboys, the offense is run aggressively through CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Cooks only has appeal in deep leagues as a flex option.

DFS impact

Although the loss of Diggs is significant, his absence does not increase the value for any Cardinals. It's tough to pull any value plays from this matchup. Marquise Brown's pricing is the only potential appealing option due to the Diggs injury, but it's not an ideal play.

Notable injuries

Bears

WR Darnell Mooney (knee) - Cleared

OG Nate Davis (NIR) - Questionable

DL Khalid Kareem (hip) - Out

FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - Doubtful

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is QB6 through Week 2 but has yet to have a big ceiling game with Travis Kelce dealing with an injury and inconsistency from the receiving corps. Kelce is healthy and was not listed on the injury report this week. However, Kadarius Toney suffered an injury in practice and is questionable. Toney's absence could boost opportunities for Skyy Moore, who had a good rebound performance in Week 2. If Toney is out, Moore is a low-end flex option in a strong matchup with a Chicago defense that has struggled this season.

Isiah Pacheco is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable. Pacheco has been a low-end RB3 thus far this season despite operating as the lead back for Kansas City. If Pacheco is out, expect increased opportunities for Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Heliare. Given the matchup, McKinnon could be a low-end flex option this week.

DFS impact

While the pricing for McKinnon and Edwards-Heilare is low, they're both risky plays DFS. Kelce and Mahomes remain the strongest plays. Moore has value appeal is tournaments.

Notable injuries

Steelers

Raiders

The most significant injury news to pull from this matchup is the return of Jakobi Meyers. There's typically no drop-off in performance for players coming back from concussion, and Meyers had a strong performance is Week 1 with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Meyers is a flex play in all formats this week.

DFS impact

There's no significant DFS impact from injuries in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Eagles

Buccaneers

Kenneth Gainwell practiced in full and seems on track to return in Week 3. Unfortunately, he likely lost his starting role with D'Andre Swift coming off a huge performance in Week 2 and taking first-team reps in practice this week. Gainwell should have some role this week, but Fantasy managers should avoid playing him despite the Bucs' injuries on defense.

The Eagles are also dealing with injuries across their defensive line and secondary. The Eagles defense has struggled thus far and Baker Mayfield could take advantage and could serve as a streaming option in deeper leagues. Mike Evans remains a strong start and Chris Godwin could have a bigger performance this week, given the matchup and injuries.

DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury. Smith logged two limited practices this week but Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status closely. Fantasy managers should monitor reports from Saturday for official designations regarding injuries.

DFS impact

Given the extensive injuries in the Eagles defense, Baker Mayfield presents value in showdown formats. Mike Evans remains a strong play but don't overlook the potential value in Godwin.

Despite the return of Gainwell, Swift remains a strong option in DFS with the Bucs defensive injuries.

Notable injuries

Rams

Bengals

QB Joe Burrow (calf) - TBD

SAF Nick Scott (concussion) - TBD

Puka Nacua continues to deal with an oblique injury but is coming off a record-breaking performance in Week 2. If Nacua is active, he's a must start in all formats.

Joe Burrow logged a limited practice on Friday but remains in question for Week 3. With the Monday night game, Fantasy managers need to prepare to be without Burrow and play any strong bench options on Sunday, unless we get confirmation on Saturday or Sunday that Burrow will play. If Fantasy managers opt to wait, Matt Stafford and Baker Mayfield would be the only available pivot options on Monday.

DFS impact

While Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are elite talents, the downgrade at quarterback is significant if Burrow is out. Prepare to adjust strategy if Burrow is unable to play.