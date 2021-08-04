Major League Baseball on Wednesday released the regular season schedule for 2022. It's worth noting that the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which governs the working relationship between players and teams, is set to expire in December, and the negotiation of a new CBA figures to be a fraught process and carries with it a real chance of a labor stoppage. As such, consider all dates to be etched in pencil, not permanent ink.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31, 2022, and all 30 teams will be in action. As such, Opening Day of the 2022 campaign stands to become the first season since 1968 in which every MLB team across plays their first game of the season on the same day. Eleven of those 15 games will be between divisional rivals.

Here are all 15 Opening Day games for 2022:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here are some other highlights of the 2022 MLB schedule:

Interleague Play, taking place throughout the 2022, season will pit the AL East against the NL Central, the AL Central against the NL West, and the AL West against the NL East.



Jackie Robinson Day will once again take place on April 15.

The 92nd All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will mark the first time the Dodgers have hosted the All-Star Game since 1980.

The Dodgers will host the Giants on Thursday, July 21 as the only game on that date coming out of the All-Star break.



Speaking of the Dodgers, they'll play the Padres nine times during the month of September.

The final day of the regular season is scheduled for Oct. 2. All 30 teams will play, and 12 of the 15 games will be between division rivals.

You can get more details on the 2022 schedule here.